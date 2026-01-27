Tiara Yachts Reflects on Year of Record Fleet Expansion and Accelerated Innovation

HOLLAND, Mich., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiara Yachts , a family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, proudly reflects on an exceptional year defined by manufacturing milestones, leadership evolution and industry innovation.

The company’s momentum in 2025 was propelled by a rapid expansion of its fleet; the debuts of three new models in a single model year set Tiara apart in the industry. The year began with the launch of the 56 LS at the Miami International Boat Show. The 56 LS is the largest and most ambitious outboard-powered vessel in the company’s history and was recognized by Boating Industry as a “ 2025 Top Product .” This flagship release was followed by the launch of the sister model 39 LS and the 39 LE. The 39 LS launched in June and debuted at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in October. The 39 LE launched in September and made its formal debut this month at the Vinoy St. Petersburg.

"This year’s record-breaking product cadence has established Tiara Yachts as a true pacesetter for the industry, and we’re eager to maintain that pace,” said Tom Slikkers, CEO of Tiara Yachts. "As we look toward 2026 with an exceptional team onboard, we remain committed to the innovative spirit that has defined our family-owned company for generations."

Beyond the shipyard, Tiara Yachts focused on its workforce through strategic leadership appointments and the celebration of significant retirements. Ryan Schmidt joined the team last March in the newly created role of Vice President of Customer Experience, a position designed to elevate the brand’s service standards.

“Tiara has long had a reputation for quality, and my goal is to ensure our ownership experience is just as refined as the boats themselves,” said Schmidt. "My team and I are doubling down on our promise to provide a level of personal, attentive service that sets the standard in the luxury marine industry."

The leadership team also welcomed Mike Porreca as Director of Sales. He succeeds Sue Kane, who retired following 41 years of service. Other milestone retirements include HR Training Specialist Carrie Murphy (40.5 years), Composite Technician Estella Livingston (40 years) and Lead Buyer Ken DePas (44 years), the company’s longest-tenured team member outside of the Slikkers family.

During a year-long sabbatical, Director of Design Andrew Bartlett completed the Great Loop in 2025, providing the company with invaluable real-world insight on long-range cruising. His journey, chronicled in Yachting Magazine , provided critical data on the feasibility of dayboats operating without generators, aligning with the company’s future product explorations. Since his return, Bartlett has transitioned to the Sales team as its new Customer Experience Analyst.

Innovation remained a central theme throughout 2025. Tiara Yachts was recognized by Trade Only Today in its inaugural EPIC Awards as a winner in the Manufacturing Process/Supply Chain category . The recognition highlighted Tiara’s on-site 3D printing department and its transition to 100% closed composite molding, among other unique innovations. Additionally, the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) honored Tiara with the Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) award in the Fiberglass Outboard Boats category for the 17th consecutive year.

Other honors included the Southern Boating Readers' Choice Awards, where Tiara models were deemed " Favorite Express Cruiser " for the 6th consecutive year. Individual recognition was given to Controller Ashley Gist in the Boating Industry “ Women Making Waves ” awards for her instrumental role in strengthening Tiara’s financial integrity.

In 2025, Tiara Yachts prioritized community impact, recognizing the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District (OAISD) Workforce Transition Program crew as " Employee(s) of the Month " in April. This partnership began six years ago with the mission of seeing potential before limitations. It provides young adults with developmental challenges the opportunity to work in the marine manufacturing trades. The OAISD crew was honored this year for bringing energy, purpose and hard work to the manufacturing environment.

As a leader in the American-made boating industry, Tiara Yachts enters 2026 with plans for continued product launches and advancements in manufacturing excellence. To keep up with Tiara Yachts in the year to come, visit tiarayachts.com , and be sure to visit the Tiara fleet on display at the Miami International Boat Show, February 11-15, at within the Miami Beach Yacht Collection at Collins Avenue .

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 54 to 60 feet in the EX line. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 56 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com .