Clairol Launches Its Fastest At-Home Color Innovation for Modern, On-the-Go Lifestyles





NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairol, the pioneer of at-home hair color, is proud to announce two major innovations designed for the modern woman: Nice’n Easy10 and Color Pro. Rooted in Clairol’s heritage of making professional-level results accessible, these new offerings were developed for time-conscious consumers who want radiant, healthy-looking color without the wait or a trip to the salon.

Loved for generations, Nice’n Easy10 continues Nice’n Easy’s legacy of soft, multi-tonal hues that create believable depth and movement, now in a time-saving format built for modern routines—a breakthrough innovation that processes color in just 10 minutes. Powered by Ammonium Carbonate Technology, the high-speed formula allows color to develop efficiently and evenly, ensuring every strand receives balanced, dimensional results from root to tip while minimizing exposure time to reduce potential damage.

Each kit includes the exclusive PerfectColor Comb, which glides effortlessly through hair for speedier application. Nice’n Easy 10 delivers 100% gray coverage and salon-quality shine up to 3X faster than the original Nice’n Easy.

Launching alongside the color innovation is Color Pro, Clairol’s first-ever salon-inspired system designed to help at-home colorists confidently achieve pro-level results. The three-part collection includes a Pro Primer to prep hair for optimal color penetration, a Pro Fixer to remove existing color, and a Pro Shiner (exclusive to Walmart) for a luminous, frizz-free finish. Together or used separately, each offering simplifies the coloring process with intuitive tools that address common challenges.

“At Clairol, one of our top priorities is empowering women with easy, accessible at-home hair color,” says Nigel Stokes, General Manager NA, Wella Company. “Time is the biggest hurdle we hear from consumers, so with Nice'n Easy10, we've built a system that fits conveniently into real-life routines. And, especially with the help of Color Pro, people can reclaim a little of their time—without compromising on the professional-quality results they expect from Clairol.”

Nice’n Easy10 Product Highlights:

10-Minute Processing: Achieves rich, natural-looking results in a fraction of the time.

Achieves rich, natural-looking results in a fraction of the time. Ammonium Carbonate Technology: Ensures even development and reduced damage by minimizing exposure time.

Ensures even development and reduced damage by minimizing exposure time. Complete Care: Each kit includes an upgraded 135ml formula for all-over permanent color and 100% grey coverage, plus a 55ml ColorSeal Intensive Conditioner that leaves hair touchably silky smooth and renewed after coloring.

Each kit includes an upgraded 135ml formula for all-over permanent color and 100% grey coverage, plus a 55ml ColorSeal Intensive Conditioner that leaves hair touchably silky smooth and renewed after coloring. 13 Multi-Tonal Shades: Available in hues ranging from Black to Lightest Blonde.





Building on Clairol’s It’s So Me campaign, which champions self-expression through accessible, science-backed color solutions, these new products give consumers greater control and customization in their at-home color routine. They continue to build upon Clairol’s portfolio of products that fulfill at-home coloring needs of all hair types and textures.

Nice’n Easy10 (MSRP $9.99) and the Color Pro line (MSRP $10.49 - $13.99) are now available online and at major retailers nationwide. For more information about Nice’n Easy10, Color Pro, and the It’s So Me campaign, visit https://www.clairol.com/ or follow us on TikTok and Instagram .

About Clairol

The pioneer in hair color, Clairol was the original company that brought hair color to the U.S., and the first to bring retail innovation to the masses with the launch of the first-ever hair color sold in retail stores for at-home use back in 1931. Since then, the brand has transcended generations with rich innovations, from the launch of Nice’n Easy, a revolutionary shampoo-in color, to the launch of Natural Instincts as the first hair color to include plant-derived and natural ingredients in the 1990s, to Root Touch-Up, the first root touch-up product to hit the beauty aisles in the 2000s. Clairol’s mission is simple: to make every woman feel beautiful and confident and help her live colorfully through accessible, easy-to-use products. The color expert, Clairol, strives to offer a color solution for every hair type. For more information, visit http://www.clairol.com.

About Wella Company

Wella Company is an innovative global beauty leader with a portfolio of iconic hair, nails, and beauty tech brands for industry professionals and consumers, including Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professional, Clairol, ghd, OPI, Nioxin and Briogeo.

Our compelling vision to enable individuals to look, feel, and be their true selves is built on our 140+ year history of creating legendary beauty. Our fusion of science, technology, and artistry produces performance-led products, often further distinguished by patented technology.

Professional hair and nail industry artists and beauty-loving consumers are at the heart of everything we do. In just five years, we have transformed our business and brand portfolio, and our namesake brand Wella Professionals is the No. 1 Salon Color Brand in the World1.

Working as a connected, diverse global community of 6,000+ employees, we lead for action and drive results with an Owner’s Mindset, guided by company Values, our entrepreneurial spirit, and One Team accountability. We have a shared desire to positively impact the communities we serve.

Our ambition is to become one of the best beauty companies in the industry, one that will last for generations to come. We dream big because we know our potential is unstoppable.

For more information on Wella Company, visit www.wellacompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

¹ Based on Wella Master Brand USD sales on the 2024 Salon Hair Care Global Series for the hair coloring products category published by Kline



Media Contact

Ani Hemelians

clairolpr@praytellagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47dd4b6f-4b31-4a90-8322-a28ee6086a67