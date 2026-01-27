DigitalNet.ai Appoints Vinoo Srinivas Murali as Chief Revenue Officer – Data & AI to Accelerate Global Expansion and JanusAI Market Adoption

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigitalNet.ai today announced the appointment of Vinoo Srinivas Murali as Chief Revenue Officer – Data & AI, strengthening the company’s executive leadership as it accelerates global growth and market adoption of its enterprise AI platform, JanusAI, and autonomous cybersecurity solution, ATLAS.

Vinoo is a seasoned global enterprise sales leader with more than 25 years of experience driving revenue growth and go-to-market execution across Artificial Intelligence, High Performance Computing (HPC), and Cloud services. He brings deep expertise in building and scaling high-performance sales organizations, launching new technology businesses, and leading complex global sales motions across the United States, Asia, and India.

Prior to joining DigitalNet.ai, Vinoo spent 18 years at Microsoft, where he held multiple senior leadership roles spanning AI solutions sales, Azure AI infrastructure, HPC, GPU compute, and cloud services. Most recently, he led enterprise sales teams focused on scaling agentic AI and cloud solutions for large customers, helping organizations achieve AI-led business transformation at scale. His career also includes leading worldwide go-to-market strategy for Azure AI Infrastructure and HPC, spearheading the launch and global rollout of Azure VMware Solution, and driving joint GTM initiatives with strategic partners including NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, and VMware.

At DigitalNet.ai, Vinoo will be responsible for global revenue strategy, enterprise go-to-market execution, sales organization development, and strategic partnerships. His experience incubating new markets, scaling cloud and AI platforms, and delivering consistent revenue growth directly aligns with DigitalNet.ai’s mission to help enterprises operationalize secure, scalable, and outcome-driven AI through JanusAI and ATLAS.

“Vinoo brings world-class experience in building and scaling global revenue engines for some of the most advanced AI and cloud platforms in the market,” said Ken Bajaj, CEO of DigitalNet.ai. “He understands how to translate complex technology into enterprise value and how to scale go-to-market execution across regions. His leadership will be instrumental as we expand JanusAI and ATLAS adoption across global enterprises and regulated industries.”

“DigitalNet.ai is at a pivotal moment as enterprises look to move from experimentation to real, scalable AI adoption,” said Vinoo Srinivas Murali, Chief Revenue Officer – Data & AI of DigitalNet.ai. “JanusAI represents a fundamentally different approach to enterprise AI, one that combines intelligence, governance, and operational scale. I’m excited to help expand our global reach and build a revenue organization that delivers measurable value for customers and partners.”





Vinoo’s appointment underscores DigitalNet.ai’s continued investment in executive leadership that blends deep enterprise sales expertise with next-generation AI platforms. As organizations worldwide accelerate AI adoption and seek trusted partners to guide transformation, his leadership will help ensure DigitalNet.ai delivers consistent growth, customer success, and long-term market impact.

About DigitalNet.ai

DigitalNet.ai is an enterprise AI enablement leader delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial and government clients. Through its proprietary JanusAI agentic platform and advanced cybersecurity offerings such as ATLAS, DigitalNet.ai empowers organizations to deploy secure, scalable, and continuously learning AI across mission-critical environments. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, DigitalNet.ai operates globally across the United States, Asia, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.digitalnet.ai.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Cruz

info@digitalnet.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea78be74-3b6f-4b82-8ea0-fc76e6fc1022