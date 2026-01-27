Acentra Health Appoints Balajee Sethuraman as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Services Officer

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health , a technology and health solutions company dedicated to accelerating better health outcomes for government and commercial clients and the populations they serve, today announced the appointment of Balajee Sethuraman as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Services Officer (CBSO), where he will lead the company’s business services and delivery operations. This strategic addition to Acentra Health’s executive leadership team supports its ongoing efforts to streamline and strengthen enterprise-wide delivery through a unified operating model.

“Balajee is a transformative leader with exceptional experience scaling global teams, improving operational performance, and driving digital innovation,” said Todd Stottlemyer, Chief Executive Officer of Acentra Health. “His ability to bring clarity, accountability, and strategic focus to complex organizations makes him the ideal leader to help shape our business services and delivery operations.”

Sethuraman brings nearly 30 years of senior executive experience across the healthcare and technology sectors. His background includes leadership in services, product development, and platform solutions, with a consistent track record of strengthening client relationships and enhancing productivity across globally distributed teams.

Most recently, Sethuraman served as President & Managing Partner at Emids, where he drove growth within the digital health company’s payer and provider businesses. As Chief Operating Officer, he led the transformation of delivery, engineering, and Centers of Excellence functions. He previously held leadership roles at Highmark Health, Cognizant, and IBM, where he helped organizations design scalable service models and guide large teams through complex change initiatives.

“I am thrilled to join Acentra Health at such a pivotal moment,” said Sethuraman. “Our clients know Acentra Health for disciplined execution on mission-critical work – achieving major milestones including CMS certification for Medicaid systems modernization, delivering clinically rigorous programs at scale, and operating with independently validated quality standards. I look forward to supporting the team as we advance human-in-the-lead AI and utilize new technologies to build and deploy products, solutions, and services that support our clients’ needs and improve their beneficiaries’ lives.”

Sethuraman holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Bangalore University and an MBA from the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused solution models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com.

