The Cayman Islands is “Hiring” for its First-ever Chief Relaxation Officer to Help Fix the Modern Vacation Problem

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacations aren’t as relaxing as they should be. Between over-planning, early alarms and the pressure to capture every highlight for social media, many travelers return home more exhausted than when they left. With four in ten Americans returning from vacation exhausted and 61% still following strict schedules even when they’re “off,”* real rest has become a lost art.

That’s why the Cayman Islands just posted the world’s most relaxing opportunity: Chief Relaxation Officer (CRO), arriving with the new year’s reset as travelers seek less pressure, more ease and a calmer start to 2026. As an extension of its “Welcome to vaCay” platform, the Cayman Islands is opening applications as the holidays fade, teams are circling back and burnout creeps in. The CRO will ditch the stress, skip the schedules, ignore the FOMO and show the world what intentional rest on vacation looks like.

“We’ve all mastered the art of being busy. It’s time to master the art of slowing down,” said Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism. “Here in the Cayman Islands, slowing down isn’t an indulgence, it’s a part of our culture. This promotion is our way of bringing that antidote to travelers who need it most. And yes, if you’re the type who shows up to vacation with a color-coded itinerary, this assignment was made for you.”





The Assignment

The CRO isn’t on a traditional vacation, they’re on a vaCay assignment. Their mission is simple yet meaningful: embody the Cayman Islands’ philosophy of balance, learn from locals, and model what mindful travel looks like in a world ready to pause.

The “Job” Description:

Sleep at least eight hours a night (naps encouraged).

Spend daily time by the water - floating, reading, or doing nothing at all.

Enjoy fresh local dishes like coconut ceviche.

Sip island cocktails at iconic beachfront spots.

Dine with locals to learn their relaxation rituals.

Explore nature and see rare island species like the Blue Iguana or Cayman Parrot.

End each day with a tech-free sunset on the beach



These aren’t perks – they’re mandates where restoration takes intention.

The Benefits Package

Roundtrip airfare to Grand Cayman and roundtrip interisland airfare from Grand Cayman to Cayman Brac

14 nights in beautiful accommodations at The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa and Le Soleil D’or

and Daily stipend for meals and (entirely optional) island experiences

On-island transportation

A custom “no-itinerary itinerary” designed by the Board of Relaxation





How To Apply

Travelers can apply by sharing their “worst vacation ever” story - from chaotic itineraries to overcrowded beaches at visitcaymanislands.com/ChiefRelaxationOfficer. Applications will be reviewed by Cayman’s Board of Relaxation, a group of locals who quite literally live and breathe island calm that includes Luigi Moxam of Cayman Cabana; Sharlene Brenkus of Cayman Islands Tourism Association; Nelson Dilbert of Cayman Spirits Co.; and Kiristen Cousins of Vitamin Sea.

“Visiting our destination puts you in a perpetually positive state of mind when you explore off the beaten path experiences and discover the local treasures beyond the sand and sea, exclusively in the Cayman Islands,” said Luigi Moxam, Owner of Cayman Cabana. “To truly experience vaCay, is to allow your body, mind and spirit to align and experience memorable moments of peaceful tranquility and hospitality in the Cayman Islands that resonate with you for a lifetime or at least until your next visit. It's a Cayman ting."

The 'Chief Relaxation Officer’ is open to U.S. residents ages 21+ with a valid passport, now through February 17, 2026. See terms and conditions here .

To learn more, visit www.visitcaymanislands.com and follow the Cayman Islands on Instagram (@VisitCaymanIslands), Facebook (@VisitCaymanIslands), X (@Cayman_Islands), and YouTube (@CaymanTourism).

Survey Methodology:

*The data was taken from an online survey* of 2,000 US adults who've been on vacation was commissioned by the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between Sept. 15-19, 2025. All participants are double-opted in to take part in research and are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team.

ABOUT THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

Located merely an hour south of Miami in the vibrant tranquility of western Caribbean, this trio of islands is a premier destination for tasteful travellers, thrill-seeking divers, adventurous epicures, honeymooners and families alike. As the Caribbean's leading luxury lifestyle destination, the Cayman Islands affords each guest with the ultimate setting to enjoy life's finest comforts. From five-star resorts and luxury villas to condos and breathtaking beachfront properties, Cayman has a myriad of options for the discerning traveller. Not to mention, the Cayman Islands is frequently heralded as the "Culinary Capital of the Caribbean" – with endless gastronomic experiences bound to delight the most seasoned of travellers.

Media Contacts:

Cayman Islands Department of Tourism

pr@caymanislands.ky

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06823415-c7fb-4299-a9dc-9de6c7726b33