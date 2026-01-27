Switzerland Construction Industry Report 2025: Opportunities in Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Sectors with a Focus on Sustainability and Innovation - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure, City-Level Construction by Value and Cost Structure, Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction market in Switzerland is expected to grow by 3.3% on annual basis to reach EUR 41.06 billion in 2025.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 7.1%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of EUR 39.76 billion to approximately EUR 47.19 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Switzerland, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.

Switzerland Residential Construction Industry



The residential construction sector in Switzerland is poised for a cyclical upturn as pent-up demand and persistent housing shortages create strong opportunities for developers and investors. Government action, particularly the Housing Shortage Action Plan and supportive financial tools is gradually easing barriers and fostering an environment where even affordable and mid-range housing projects become feasible.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainability offers a competitive edge for firms delivering energy-efficient, green buildings. Despite the positive outlook, significant challenges remain. High land prices in urban centers, lengthy approval processes, and a tight labor market may slow project delivery or raise costs. Financing costs continue to be a concern due to higher interest rates, and political pressure on affordability adds further complexity. Stakeholders must remain agile, adapting to market and regulatory changes while managing risks effectively.



Switzerland's population continues to grow, yet the new housing supply has not kept pace, resulting in acute shortages. Vacancy rates hit record lows in 2024, and asking rents have jumped by roughly 6% year-on-year, particularly in urban centers and commuter belts where land is scarce and strict zoning regulations apply. Key trends also include a political focus on affordability, a shift toward energy-efficient renovations, and a persistent risk from skilled labor shortages that could delay project delivery or raise costs.

Switzerland Commercial Construction



The Swiss commercial construction sector presents robust opportunities despite a complex macroeconomic environment. Market adjustments in office and retail segments, driven by evolving work patterns and consumer behaviors, create niches for high-quality, flexible developments. Developers focusing on mixed-use projects and corporate campuses in prime urban areas are well-positioned to benefit from stable, long-term demand.

However, challenges persist in increased financing costs, market saturation in certain segments, and labor shortages for specialized trades. The strong Swiss franc adds complexity by impacting import costs and consumer spending, which requires careful management. Stakeholders must navigate these hurdles by focusing on quality, innovation, and strategic partnerships with public entities and private investors.

Switzerland Institutional Construction



The institutional construction sector in Switzerland represents a stable, long-term market driven by essential public needs in healthcare, education, and government services. Robust projects such as major hospital redevelopments and university expansions ensure a consistent pipeline of work, even during economic fluctuations, and provide ample opportunities for firms with specialized expertise.

The strong commitment from public authorities, backed by dedicated funding and multi-year planning, offers a secure foundation for sustained growth in this segment. However, challenges remain in managing high public scrutiny, tight budgets, and complex stakeholder environments. Projects often face risks related to cost overruns, regulatory delays, and unforeseen issues, such as archaeological discoveries, which can delay progress and increase costs. The limited availability of highly skilled labor and the need to coordinate construction on sites that remain in use add further complexity, necessitating robust risk management and flexible project planning.

Switzerland Industrial Construction



Industrial construction in Switzerland presents high-value opportunities for companies operating in advanced manufacturing, biotech, and data-driven sectors. With continued global demand for Swiss high-tech products and robust domestic investment, firms specializing in sophisticated, technology-driven projects are well-positioned for success.

This is particularly true in sectors where precision, innovation, and quality are paramount. However, the sector faces significant challenges, including high construction costs, a strong Swiss franc, and limited industrial land availability. Companies must carefully manage supply chain disruptions and navigate stringent environmental regulations while addressing the ongoing need for skilled labor in highly specialized areas. These factors require robust risk management and innovative project delivery methods, such as modular construction and digital project management.

Switzerland Infrastructure Construction



Swiss infrastructure construction is a cornerstone of national economic strategy, with sustained public investment ensuring a robust pipeline of projects. Long-term funding frameworks and comprehensive planning have insulated the sector from short-term economic fluctuations while supporting ambitious rail, road, and energy infrastructure projects. This stability presents significant opportunities for domestic and international construction firms to participate in globally recognized engineering feats.



However, challenges persist in geological risks, stringent environmental regulations, and potential labor shortages, especially in highly specialized areas such as tunneling and smart infrastructure integration. Effective risk management and precise project planning are essential to mitigate the impact of cost overruns, regulatory delays, and unforeseen technical issues. Stakeholders must also navigate the complexities of multi-level governance and public scrutiny inherent in a system of direct democracy.



Report Scope



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Switzerland Economic Indicators



Switzerland Top Cities Construction Data

Switzerland Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Switzerland Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Switzerland Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Switzerland Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Switzerland Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Switzerland Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Switzerland Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Switzerland Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Switzerland Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Switzerland Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms:

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

