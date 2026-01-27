Philippines Construction Industry Databook Report 2025-2029: Opportunities in Sustainable Housing, Green Commercial Spaces, High-tech Industrial Facilities, and Modern Infrastructure

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure, City-Level Construction by Value and Cost Structure, Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction market in Philippines is expected to grow by 8.4% on annual basis to reach PHP 1.94 trillion in 2025. The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 11.8%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of PHP 1.79 trillion to approximately PHP 2.71 trillion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Philippines, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



Philippines Residential Construction Industry



Opportunities abound in the residential construction sector, particularly in sustainable and affordable housing segments driven by government initiatives and consumer demand for energy-efficient homes. However, rising costs, regulatory delays, and labor shortages remain critical challenges that require strategic collaboration and innovative design approaches. Stakeholders are advised to invest in advanced construction technologies and public-private partnerships to secure competitive advantages in this dynamic market.

Developers should continue to embrace digital transformation and sustainable practices to mitigate operational risks. By optimizing construction processes and leveraging government incentives, the residential market in the Philippines can achieve long-term resilience and growth. This strategic focus will help align industry objectives with national economic priorities while addressing pressing housing needs.

Philippines Commercial Construction



The commercial construction sector in the Philippines presents significant opportunities for creating smart, sustainable workspaces that cater to modern business needs. While the industry faces rising costs and regulatory uncertainties, leveraging technology and fostering public-private partnerships can mitigate these risks. To remain competitive in an evolving market, stakeholders should prioritize investments in adaptive design and digital innovation.

Focusing on sustainability and operational efficiency will be key to future success, especially as consumer and regulatory demands shift towards green practices. Developers must continuously optimize processes to manage cost pressures while delivering high-quality, flexible commercial spaces. Strategic investments in modern construction technologies and collaborative financing models will be essential to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Philippines Institutional Construction



Opportunities in the institutional construction sector are significant, especially in the modernization of healthcare and education facilities driven by government support and public demand. However, challenges such as rising costs, bureaucratic delays, and funding constraints remain critical obstacles. To overcome these barriers and achieve long-term project success, stakeholders must focus on innovative financing, digital integration, and public-private partnerships.

Investments in technology and sustainability will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of institutional construction in the Philippines. Developers can deliver efficient and future-ready facilities by embracing modern building practices and streamlining approval processes. The strategic implications for stakeholders include a continued commitment to green construction and developing a highly skilled workforce to support industry growth.

Philippines Industrial Construction



The industrial construction sector offers promising opportunities, particularly in developing high-tech logistics and manufacturing facilities powered by renewable energy. However, rising costs, regulatory constraints, and labor market challenges require a strategic focus on technological innovation and cost efficiency. Stakeholders should leverage digital tools and public-private partnerships to navigate these challenges and capitalize on growth prospects.

The sector's future success hinges on integrating modern technologies and sustainable practices into every project development phase. By investing in advanced automation and green construction methods, developers can reduce operational costs and enhance overall project resilience. This strategic approach is crucial for competitiveness in a rapidly evolving industrial landscape.

Philippines Infrastructure Construction



The infrastructure construction sector in the Philippines presents considerable opportunities in sustainable transport, renewable energy, and smart urban development. Strong government support combined with technological innovation is set to drive long-term growth, even as rising costs and supply chain disruptions present ongoing challenges.

To secure a competitive edge, stakeholders must focus on agile procurement and digital planning. Developers must strategically invest in green technologies and leverage public-private partnerships to mitigate risks and optimize project outcomes. Embracing advanced planning tools and workforce development initiatives will enhance project resilience and efficiency. A proactive and technology-driven approach is critical for capitalizing on the evolving infrastructure landscape.

Report Scope



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Philippines Economic Indicators



Philippines Top Cities Construction Data

Philippines Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Philippines Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Philippines Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Philippines Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Philippines Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Philippines Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Philippines Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Philippines Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Philippines Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Philippines Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms:

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

