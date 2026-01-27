Nigeria Construction Industry Report 2025: Opportunities Across Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Sectors - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure, City-Level Construction by Value and Cost Structure, Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction market in Nigeria is expected to grow by 8% on annual basis to reach NGN 25.72 trillion in 2025.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 12.1%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of NGN 23.81 trillion to approximately NGN 35.38 trillion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Nigeria, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.



The analyst's research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Key Insights

Nigeria Residential Construction



The urgent housing shortage and government-backed initiatives create significant investment opportunities in Nigeria's residential construction sector, particularly in the affordable housing segment. Developers and investors stand to benefit from strong demand and supportive policies. However, economic instability, rising costs, and regulatory inefficiencies continue to pose major challenges.

Addressing these issues through strategic planning, collaboration with government agencies, and process improvements will be essential. To succeed, stakeholders must leverage tax incentives, adopt innovative construction methods, and engage in public-private partnerships (PPPs). These approaches will ensure long-term sustainability, affordability, and growth in Nigeria's residential housing sector.

Nigeria Commercial Construction



Nigeria's urbanization boom and growing consumer market present strong investment opportunities in commercial construction, particularly in retail, mixed-use properties, and office developments. Demand for high-quality commercial spaces continues to rise, creating growth potential for developers and investors. However, inflation, foreign exchange volatility, and regulatory complexities remain major challenges for the sector.

To overcome these hurdles, developers and investors must strategically plan financing, leverage government incentives, and adopt sustainable building practices. To remain competitive, stakeholders should embrace smart building technologies, engage in public-private partnerships (PPPs), and capitalize on government-backed incentives. These strategies will ensure long-term growth, sustainability, and resilience in Nigeria's commercial construction industry.

Nigeria Institutional Construction



Expanding Nigeria's institutional infrastructure presents significant opportunities for contractors, investors, and developers, particularly in education and healthcare. The government's commitment to modernizing schools, hospitals, and research centers provides long-term investment potential. However, funding constraints, project execution delays, and regulatory inefficiencies remain key challenges.

To ensure timely project delivery, stakeholders must leverage private sector funding, streamline approval processes, and invest in advanced construction technologies. Developers should engage in PPPs, adopt sustainable building practices, and integrate digital infrastructure into institutional projects to capitalize on growth opportunities. These strategies will help ensure long-term efficiency and resilience in Nigeria's institutional construction sector.

Nigeria Industrial Construction



Nigeria's strong government support, investment incentives, and nearshoring trends make it an attractive destination for industrial development. Manufacturing, logistics, and high-tech industrial construction growth present long-term opportunities for developers and investors. However, regulatory bottlenecks, inadequate infrastructure, and workforce shortages require strategic solutions.

Streamlining approval processes, improving electricity supply, and enhancing technical education will be crucial for sustainable sector growth. To remain competitive, industrial stakeholders should leverage government incentives, invest in advanced manufacturing technologies, and adopt sustainable construction practices. These strategies will help position Nigeria as a leading hub for industrial development in Africa.

Nigeria Infrastructure Construction



Nigeria's government-backed infrastructure projects provide long-term stability for developers and investors, especially in transportation, energy, and digital infrastructure. The country's push toward urbanization, economic diversification, and technological innovation presents significant opportunities for the sector.

However, budget constraints, bureaucratic challenges, and funding limitations continue to pose hurdles. Streamlining approval processes, strengthening PPP frameworks, and prioritizing sustainable infrastructure development will be crucial for successful project execution. To capitalize on growth opportunities, stakeholders should align with government priorities, leverage available incentives, and invest in smart and green technologies. These strategies will enhance efficiency, resilience, and competitiveness in Nigeria's evolving infrastructure sector.

Report Scope



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Nigeria Economic Indicators



Nigeria Top Cities Construction Data

Nigeria Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Nigeria Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Nigeria Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Nigeria Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Nigeria Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Nigeria Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Nigeria Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Nigeria Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Nigeria Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Nigeria Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms:

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nr49w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.