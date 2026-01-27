UPDATE - Obagi Medical and Alpha Aesthetic Partners Announce Their Collaboration in the ALOHA Program to Drive Real-World Evidence with Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™

NEW YORK and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Medical, a leading innovator in physician-dispensed skincare and aesthetic solutions and part of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or the “Company”), today announced that it has partnered with Alpha Aesthetic Partners for the Aesthetics Leadership with Obagi‘s Hyaluronic Acid (ALOHA) Program. Alpha was selected as an ALOHA launch partner for its demonstrated commitment to innovation, education, collaboration, and advancing aesthetic medicine through scalable, high-quality care models.

Through this real-world evaluation collaboration, Alpha will conduct a structured, multi-site evaluation of Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™ across its network of practices. The program will leverage Alpha’s strengths in systematic education, patient satisfaction, and cross-practice culture to generate real-world evidence demonstrating the value of integrating Obagi’s first FDA-approved injectable hyaluronic acid filler into diverse clinical environments.

“At Alpha, we’re focused on building capabilities and partnerships that meaningfully support our practices,” said John Wheeler, CEO of Alpha Aesthetics Partners. “What stood out about Obagi’s approach was the emphasis on real-world data and a thoughtful look at how skincare and injectables can work together to drive better outcomes for patients and providers.”

The ALOHA Program is designed to evaluate both clinical performance and patient experience, while supporting providers with complete Obagi protocols aimed at deepening patient relationships and driving consistent, high-quality outcomes. Standardized data will be collected across participating Alpha practices, with initial findings scheduled to be presented at the upcoming Alpha Summit. Results will also be shared at key industry conferences to highlight the real-world impact of introducing a new injectable across a leading network of aesthetic practices.

"Partnering with an innovative leader like Alpha underscores Obagi’s commitment to launching new aesthetics solutions grounded in meaningful real-world evidence,” said Drew Fine, U.S. General Manager, Professional Channel. “The ALOHA collaboration with Alpha brings together strong clinical leadership, operational excellence, and a shared focus on elevating patient care.”

Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™, developed by Croma-Pharma GmbH, utilizes proprietary MACRO Core Technology to create a stable three-dimensional hyaluronic acid matrix. The technology is designed to deliver natural-looking results with category-leading performance, including high usable HA content upon injection, consistent gel distribution, and a predictable injection force and swelling profile¹.

For more information about ALOHA, visit https://obagi-professional.com/.

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, with a legacy of 35+ years of experience. Initially known for its leadership in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi Medical products are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. As the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024,² Obagi Medical empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. More information about Obagi Medical is available on the brand’s website, https://www.obagi.com.

About Alpha Aesthetics Partners

‍Founded in 2023, Alpha Aesthetics Partners aims to advance the medical aesthetics industry through best-in-class partner support and clinical training. With a vision to build the best operating and biggest network of medical aesthetics practices in the nation, Alpha Aesthetics Partners focuses on making medical spa ownership simpler and more collaborative, allowing partners to concentrate on providing world-class patient care. The company is a portfolio company of Thurston Group, with a rapidly growing presence across 31 locations in 12 states.

About Waldencast plc

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the Business Combination. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com.

