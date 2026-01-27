Netherlands Construction Industry Report 2025: Market to Grow by 5% to Surpass €50 Billion - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure, City-Level Construction by Value and Cost Structure, Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction market in Netherlands is expected to grow by 5% on annual basis to reach EUR 50.95 billion in 2025.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of EUR 48.54 billion to approximately EUR 62.17 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Netherlands, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.



Key Insights

Netherlands Residential Construction Industry



Opportunities abound in the sustainable and affordable housing segments, bolstered by government incentives and evolving consumer preferences for energy-efficient homes. Developers leveraging innovative construction technologies and green practices can secure a competitive edge. This dynamic environment calls for strategic investment in sustainability and efficiency improvements.

Despite these promising opportunities, the sector faces significant challenges from rising costs, regulatory complexity, and labor shortages. Strategic partnerships and public-private collaborations will be crucial in mitigating these risks. Ultimately, stakeholders must focus on innovation and adaptive design to navigate the current market pressures and achieve long-term success.

Netherlands Commercial Construction



Opportunities in the commercial construction sector lie in creating smart, sustainable office and retail spaces that align with modern market demands. Investment in adaptive design and green technologies can help companies capture new revenue streams and improve operational efficiency. Stakeholders should consider leveraging emerging trends to secure a competitive advantage.

Despite these opportunities, the sector is challenged by high construction costs and regulatory uncertainties affecting project feasibility. Strategic public-private collaborations and technology-driven solutions are essential to mitigate these risks. Decision-makers must focus on innovative construction methods and agile planning to successfully navigate the evolving commercial landscape.

Netherlands Institutional Construction



The institutional construction sector in the Netherlands is poised for growth despite rising costs and supply chain challenges. While inflation, material shortages, and bureaucratic delays pressurize budgets, government initiatives and public-private partnerships drive the expansion and modernization of critical healthcare and education facilities. To overcome these hurdles, stakeholders are increasingly focused on cost optimization and digital integration.

Looking ahead, opportunities abound in modernizing public infrastructure through advanced technologies and sustainable practices. With stricter environmental standards and collaborative funding programs in place, the sector is set to benefit from improved project efficiency and a resilient regulatory framework. However, addressing funding constraints and skill shortages remains critical for ensuring long-term competitiveness and successful project delivery.

Netherlands Industrial Construction



The industrial construction sector in the Netherlands presents a mix of opportunities and challenges. Rising operational and energy costs, compounded by strict environmental regulations and limited land, are pushing developers to reassess budgets and adopt innovative, cost-optimization strategies. However, the digitalization-driven growth in logistics hubs and high-tech manufacturing offers significant potential for sustainable expansion.

Government initiatives and targeted subsidies create a favorable backdrop for adopting green technologies and advanced construction methods. The increased focus on automation, carbon-neutral materials, and workforce development sets the stage for a more resilient industrial landscape. Stakeholders should leverage these technological and policy-driven opportunities to drive competitive advantage and ensure long-term growth.

Netherlands Infrastructure Construction



The infrastructure construction sector in the Netherlands is poised for transformative growth despite significant cost pressures and supply chain uncertainties. Investments in high-speed rail, modern energy grids, and sustainable urban transport initiatives, driven by both public and private funding, offer substantial opportunities for enhancing connectivity and energy resilience. Government policies promoting stricter sustainability standards and coordinated planning further reinforce the sector's commitment to a greener, more efficient future.

However, the rising operational expenses, material shortages, and unpredictable logistical challenges continue to pose risks that could impact project feasibility and timelines. Industry-specific developments, such as adopting AI-driven planning and expanding green transport technologies, are critical in mitigating these challenges. Stakeholders must, therefore, prioritize agile procurement strategies and robust risk management to navigate these hurdles and capitalize on the evolving infrastructure landscape.

Report Scope



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Netherlands Economic Indicators



Netherlands Top Cities Construction Data

Netherlands Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Netherlands Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Netherlands Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Netherlands Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Netherlands Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Netherlands Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Netherlands Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Netherlands Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Netherlands Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Netherlands Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms:

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

