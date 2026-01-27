Bcon Global Launches Non-Custodial Crypto Payment Gateway

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bcon Global has announced the launch of its non-custodial crypto payment gateway designed to help businesses accept crypto payments directly to their own wallets. The platform enables cryptocurrency payments without custody, KYC, or access to private keys, providing full control over funds.





Non-Custodial Crypto Payment Infrastructure

Bcon Global operates as a non-custodial crypto payment system, meaning the service does not store user funds or private keys. Merchants connect only a public wallet address, and all cryptocurrency payments are sent directly on-chain to their wallets.

This architecture removes intermediaries from the payment flow and allows businesses to accept crypto payments without relying on banks, custodial processors, or centralized exchanges.

Accept Crypto Payments on Websites and Applications

The crypto payment gateway allows online stores, SaaS platforms, and digital services to accept cryptocurrency payments on websites and applications. Payments can be received in hot wallets, cold storage wallets, or hardware wallets.

Bcon Global supports common wallet solutions such as MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Ledger, Trezor, Exodus, Electrum, and other wallets that provide public blockchain addresses.

API, Invoices, and Payment Tracking

Bcon Global provides a crypto payment API that includes functions for invoice generation, payment status tracking, and balance verification. Businesses can create invoices in fiat currency, while the system automatically calculates the crypto amount using real-time exchange rates.

Webhooks are available to notify merchants about payment confirmations and status changes, enabling automation and integration into existing systems.

E-commerce Integrations

The platform offers ready-to-use crypto payment plugins for e-commerce platforms, including WordPress and OpenCart. These integrations allow merchants to accept crypto payments without complex development or custom infrastructure.

For advanced use cases, developers can integrate directly through the API to build custom cryptocurrency payment flows.

Multi-Blockchain and Stablecoin Support

Bcon Global supports cryptocurrency payments across multiple blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Solana, and TRON. Stablecoin payments are supported on major networks, including USDT, USDC, USDS, and TUSD.

All transactions are transparent and can be verified using public blockchain explorers.

Pricing Model and Fees

The service applies a flat 1% fee only to payments processed through the Bcon Global API. Transactions received directly on the wallet outside the service are not affected. Fees are accounted for separately and do not interfere with wallet balances.

There are no monthly fees, setup costs, or minimum volumes.

Use Cases and Availability

Bcon Global is designed for businesses looking for a cryptocurrency payment processor without custody or KYC. Typical use cases include e-commerce stores, subscription services, freelancers, and developers accepting peer-to-peer crypto payments.

The platform is available globally and supports payments from users worldwide.

About Bcon Global

Bcon Global is a non-custodial crypto payment gateway focused on enabling direct cryptocurrency payments to user-controlled wallets. The service provides infrastructure for accepting crypto payments without intermediaries, custody, or identity verification.

Social Media Links