SOTI Research Reveals the Need for Retail Tech to Deliver a More Immersive Experience

MISSISSAUGA, Canada, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTI, a proven innovator and industry leader for simplifying business mobility solutions, launched its latest annual global research, “Retail Tech Assessment: Opportunities for Enhanced Consumer Experiences,” which revealed consumers are making shopping choices based on perceptions of security and the availability of personalization.

Based on responses from 13,000 consumers across 11 countries, the report outlines how technology, economic pressures and rising concerns about data security are reshaping consumer expectations across retail channels.

Retailers Need to Enhance Consumer Engagement with Technology

The report found that there is progress to be made in enhancing consumer shopping experiences with the technology currently available. More initiatives and incentives are needed to encourage consumers to engage with apps, which in turn will help deliver the personalized experiences they expect. Additionally, greater emphasis could be placed on augmented reality (AR) and visualization to create more immersive experiences.

“Most of the technology does exist, but it is not being leveraged properly. Our report shows 49% of consumers use apps to gain access to exclusive offers, savings and points, with 41% enjoying benefits such as faster checkout. Yet, it is not evolving to deliver the personalization and forward-thinking benefits consumers today expect,” said Shash Anand, SVP of Product Strategy. “Consumer engagement and loyalty can deepen as this tech becomes more essential to the retail experience. Connected, secure devices and apps are the critical starting point for brand trust.”

Consumers Are More Cost-Conscious Than Ever Amid Economic Uncertainty

Rising economic pressures are forcing consumers to prioritize value, convenience and local purchasing, as 32% are now checking product origin or choosing to buy domestically-made products. Furthermore, 82% are taking cost-cutting measures to adapt to changing economic conditions.

Nearly 60% say economic factors have influenced their ability to purchase their usual items in the past 12 months. This impact on the ability to purchase usual items is felt most strongly in the U.S. (69%), followed by Mexico (65%), Canada (64%), Australia (63%), and the UK (62%), compared to 50% in Germany, Italy and Sweden and 49% in the Netherlands.

“Today’s cost-conscious and connected consumers know exactly where and when to buy the most price-sensitive products. They use technology both in-store and online while expecting retailers to deliver connected mobility platforms that provide unified, real-time experiences across all devices, apps and channels,” said Anand. “However, with ongoing challenges around real-time order tracking and fulfillment, there are still fundamental supply chain gaps that need to be addressed.”

Security and Privacy Are Growing Concerns

While 58% of consumers want to see more technology-enhanced shopping, research found that security and trust are critical. In fact, 86% of consumers are concerned about at least one data privacy or security issue when shopping online or in-store, and 88% think twice before shopping with a retailer that has suffered a cyberattack. Much of this sentiment stems from the fact that 41% of consumers have been victims of retail-related fraud, a figure that rises to 51% in the U.S. while being slightly lower in the Netherlands (37%), Sweden (36%) and Canada (34%).

“Retailers must strike a balance between technology-enhanced shopping and data privacy,” continued Anand. “Consumers welcome personalization – if they trust their data is handled responsibly on all devices and digital touchpoints. Transparency and robust security are essential to maintaining that trust, especially in an age of cyberattacks among some of the leading global brands.”

SOTI’s latest report, “Retail Tech Assessment: Opportunities for Enhanced Consumer Experiences,” can be downloaded here.

Report Methodology

SOTI’s research expanded its scope to cover 13,000 consumers, uncovering key insights into the evolving retail landscape across 11 countries, including Italy and Spain for the first time. The sample split is as follows: U.S. (2,000), Canada (1,000), Mexico (1,000), UK (2,000), Germany (1,000), France (1,000), Sweden (1,000), the Netherlands (1,000), Italy (1,000), Spain (1,000) and Australia (1,000).

