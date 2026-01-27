Reporting of granting of Tryg shares by senior management

Group CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer has been granted 17,435 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 2,665,811.50.
Group COO Lars Bonde has been granted 16,898 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 2,583,704.20.
Attachment
| Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S
Group CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer has been granted 17,435 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 2,665,811.50.
Group COO Lars Bonde has been granted 16,898 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 2,583,704.20.
Attachment
On 22 January 2026, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in...Read More
Today, 23 January 2026, Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend of DKK 2.05. Attachment Tryg shares are traded ex_dividend ...Read More