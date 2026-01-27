Reporting of granting of Tryg shares by senior management

Group CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer has been granted 17,435 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 2,665,811.50.

Group COO Lars Bonde has been granted 16,898 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 2,583,704.20.

 

