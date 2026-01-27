Bullion International Group (BIG), Part of MKS PAMP GROUP, Signs Binding Agreement to Acquire SOLIT Group to Create the Leading Integrated European Precious Metals Ecosystem

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullion International Group (BIG), part of the MKS PAMP GROUP, today announced the signing of a binding agreement to acquire a majority stake in SOLIT Group AG. This strategic acquisition marks a transformative step in BIG’s international growth strategy, materially expanding its European footprint and reinforcing its position as a global leader in the precious metals industry.

Creating Europe’s Precious Metals Leader

By integrating SOLIT Group into its global operating model, and infrastructure, BIG secures a commanding presence across all key segments including: retail, wholesale, banking partnerships, embedded finance, digital, physical logistics and comparison & information platforms.

The acquisition creates a powerful ecosystem of complementary brands, combining the strengths of BIG’s existing European portfolio including Gold Avenue (EU retailer) and MTB Europe (wholesale), with SOLIT’s established platforms (SOLIT-shop.de, goldsilbershop.de, flexgold.com) and the gold.de, goldpreis.de, silber.de, silberpreis.de portals. This unified network offers customers unrivaled access, distribution capabilities, and product expertise across the continent.

"This acquisition represents a milestone in our vision to build the world’s most trusted, integrated and transparent precious metals platform," said Ken Lewis, CEO of Bullion International Group. "By bringing SOLIT Group into the Bullion International Group family, we are not just expanding our footprint; we are combining the unique strengths of both organizations that should position us for long term growth. Together with the backing of MKS PAMP GROUP, we are uniquely positioned to offer institutional-grade service, security, and digital innovation to investors ranging from individuals to large institutions."

Robert Vitye, CEO of SOLIT Group AG, added: "We have found the ideal partner in Bullion International Group, part of the MKS PAMP GROUP. This union allows us to leverage the strength of a global leader while accelerating innovation and service for our clients. We look forward to active collaboration within this expanded ecosystem, unlocking new strengths and elevating our joint potential for success to a new level."

The founders and long-standing shareholders of SOLIT Group AG will retain a meaningful ownership position and continue to play an active role in the strategic development of the business. Robert Vitye will lead the combined efforts in Europe with a continued focus on the development of existing businesses and the delivery of innovative services to the precious metals industry.

A few facts about Bullion International Group EU after the transaction is finalized:

TTM Revenue of $2.1 Billion

TTM EBITDA Earnings of $53 Million

Assets Under Custody: $5.0+ Billion

Customer Contact Base (defined as registrations): 1.1+ Million

Headcount: 250 employees

5 Locations – Switzerland (3): Geneva, Tagerwilen, Zurich; Germany (2): Wiesbaden, Laichingen

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of March, 2026, pending appropriate regulatory approvals.

Bullion International Group was supported by Grant Thornton, Larx Corporate Finance Partners, Lenz & Staehelin, McDermott Will & Schulte Rechtsanwälte Steuerberater LLP. SOLIT Group was supported by PWC and Bär & Karrer AG.

About Bullion International Group (BIG)

Bullion International Group is a leading global provider in the precious metals sector, uniting strong brands such as APMEX, OneGold, MTB, GOLD AVENUE, Bullion.com, and the Bullion Card under one roof. As part of the MKS PAMP GROUP, it combines decades of expertise with technological innovation and maximum transparency. Bullion International Group is one of the largest and most trusted providers in the precious metals industry. Its focus is on long-term value, service, and the goal of making precious metals accessible worldwide.

More: www.bullioninternationalgroup.com

About MKS PAMP GROUP

MKS PAMP GROUP is an integrated consortium specializing in all aspects of the precious metals industry, servicing the global supply chain from upstream to downstream. This family company was established over 60 years ago in Switzerland and is now an innovative global business serving precious metals producers, users, traders and consumers worldwide.

The leading precious metals group comprises MKS PAMP, MMTC-PAMP, and the Bullion International Group, which includes MTB, APMEX, and GOLD AVENUE. Together, the group employs over 1,400 people worldwide and maintains a strong local presence in key precious metals markets through two refineries, three mints, and 15 offices across nine countries.

More: https://www.mkspampgroup.com/

About SOLIT Group

Since its founding in 2008, the SOLIT Group has built a comprehensive product range for real asset protection in the precious metals sector. The company offers a complete portfolio of brands consisting of physical gold and silver (goldsilbershop.de, flexgold.com, gold.de), precious metal savings plans, and various storage concepts. SOLIT is a member of the Fachvereinigung Edelmetalle e.V. (FVEM), the Professional Association of German Coin Dealers, and the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA).

More: https://www.solit-kapital.de

Media Contact

Phil Barrett (phil.barret@bullioninternationalgroup.com); Mine Fornerod (mine.fornerod@mkspamp.com); Robert Vitye (vitye@solit-group.com)