Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Volume to Worth 10,083.90 Thousand Tons by 2035

Ottawa, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global unsaturated polyester resin market size was estimated at USD 14.98 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 16.23 billion in 2026 to USD 33.40 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.35% from 2026 to 2035. In terms of volume, the market is projected to grow from 6,132.00 thousand tons in 2025 to 10,083.90 thousand tons by 2035. growing at a CAGR of 5.10% from 2026 to 2035. Asia Pacific dominated the unsaturated polyester resin market with the largest volume share of 59.31% in 2025. The market is driven by rapid urbanization, increasing demand for lightweight materials, and rising adoption in diversified industries. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Report Highlights

The unsaturated polyester resin market in North America is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 5.92% from 2026 to 2035.

The Europe unsaturated polyester resin market segment accounted for the major volume share of 14.20% in 2025.

By product type, the orthophthalic resins segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest volume share of 44.20% in 2025.

By product type, the dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) resins segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.03% from 2026 to 2035 in terms of volume.

By process, the open moulding resinsegment segment led the market with the largest revenue volume share of 41.5% in 2025.

By form, the liquid resin segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest volume share of 82.0% in 2025.

By end use, the building & construction segment led the market with the largest revenue volume share of 38.0% in 2025.

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size and Volume in 2026 USD 16.23 Billion / 6444.7 Thousand Tons Revenue Forecast in 2035 USD 33.40 Billion / 10083.9 Thousand Tons Growth Rate CAGR 8.35% Forecast Period 2026 - 2035 Base Year 2025 Units Considered Value (Billion / Million), Volume (Thousand Tons) Dominant Region Asia Pacific Segment Covered By Product Type, By Manufacturing Process, By Form, By End-Use Sector, By Region Key companies profiled DIC Corporation , Ashland Inc. , Scott Bader Company Ltd. , Sino Polymer Co., Ltd. , Interplastic Corporation , Tianhe Resin Co., Ltd. , Swancor Holding Co., Ltd. , Eternal Materials Co., Ltd. , Upica Company Ltd., Allnex GMBH , MMP Industries Ltd.

Exploring Growth, Applications, and Innovation in the Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) is a versatile liquid thermosetting polymer used as the matrix material in composite manufacturing. The unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) growth is mainly due to the rising demand for lightweight and durable materials across key industries. The material's high strength-to-weight ratio, versatility, and excellent corrosion resistance make it a preferred choice over traditional alternatives that foster innovation.

Private Industry Investments for Unsaturated Polyester Resin:

AOC: In August 2024, AOC established a new UPR production line in Nanjing, China, to meet the growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region. KPS Capital Partners: The private equity firm KPS Capital Partners acquired the composites business of INEOS Enterprises in December 2024 for EUR 1.7 billion, aiming to strengthen its market position. Scott Bader: Scott Bader launched a new $15.25 million manufacturing facility in North Carolina in January 2024 to increase production capacity for structural adhesives and gelcoats for the North American market. Polynt: Polynt is collaborating with LyondellBasell to co-develop new UPR formulations using low-carbon technology for marine applications, reflecting an investment in sustainability. BASF SE: BASF SE continues to invest heavily in research and development programs to create high-performance, low-VOC (volatile organic compound) resins that comply with increasing environmental regulations. Exel Composites: In September 2024, Exel Composites partnered with INEOS to commercialize bio-based ENVIREZ resins, demonstrating an investment in developing and using sustainable, renewable material alternatives.

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Trends

Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials: Automotive and transportation industries are driving the lightweight material trend and increasingly using UPR-based composites for components like body panels and structural parts to improve fuel efficiency.

Automotive and transportation industries are driving the lightweight material trend and increasingly using UPR-based composites for components like body panels and structural parts to improve fuel efficiency. Sustainability Focus: Stringent environmental regulations on volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions are accelerating the development and implementation of low-VOC and bio-based resins.

Stringent environmental regulations on volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions are accelerating the development and implementation of low-VOC and bio-based resins. Surge for Renewable Energy: The wind energy sector depends on UPR for manufacturing lightweight, high-strength turbine blades, directly promoting the global shift toward clean energy.

The wind energy sector depends on UPR for manufacturing lightweight, high-strength turbine blades, directly promoting the global shift toward clean energy. Focus on Performance Enhancements: Manufacturers align with advanced nano-additives like graphene oxide to improve mechanical and thermal stability, and corrosion resistance for high-demand aerospace and automotive components.

Manufacturers align with advanced nano-additives like graphene oxide to improve mechanical and thermal stability, and corrosion resistance for high-demand aerospace and automotive components. Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization: the fast-growing population density and the expansion facilitate the development of robust unsaturated polyester resin solutions and advanced infrastructure.





Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Dynamics

Driver

Expansion of Construction and Infrastructure

The market is driven by demand for UPR-based composites in construction, such as roofing panels, tanks & pipes and in large-scale infrastructure like bridges, highways and water management systems, due to its durability and corrosion resistance, which is pushing manufacturers and government towards substantial investment.

Restraints

Competitive Landscape and Cost Fluctuation

The market is restrained by raw material price volatility, which acts as a crucial feedstock for formulation, shifting market players towards alternatives like epoxy resins and recyclable thermoplastics, which limits the growth of unsaturated polyester resin.

Opportunity

What is the most significant untouched opportunity for UPR in 2026?

The rising investment and strategic partnership between resin producers, composite manufacturers, and industrial consumer driving the innovation of bio-based resins focuses on high-performance formulations and domestic supply expansion.

Smart Resins for a Smarter Industry – AI-driven Innovations in Unsaturated Polyester Technology

The unsaturated polyester resin industry is transformed by AI-driven material discovery, which is boosting the development of high-performance formulations to meet stringent environmental mandates. The technological shift enables predictive formulation, reducing R&D timelines, while predictive maintenance enhances operational resilience. Additionally, smart factory integration to optimise polymerization ensures batch consistency, which minimizes energy waste. Overall, it focuses on innovation and carbon neutrality.

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Segmentation Insights

Product Insights

How does the Orthophthalic Resins Segment dominate the Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market?

The orthophthalic resins segment maintains its market dominance due to its cost-effectiveness-to-performance ratio for mass industrial uses, like construction and marine products, offering structural strength, ease of handling, and affordability. The segment is promoted by compatibility with standard manufacturing methods like hand lay-up and filament winding, making it accessible for established and emerging producers.

The dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) resins segment expected to grow fastest because of its low viscosity, fast fiber-wetting, surface finish, and high impact resistance, ideal for automotive body panels. DCPD lowers VOC emissions to meet environmental standards, and its water and heat resistance drive adoption in marine and infrastructure uses due to its processing efficiency and durability.

Process Insights

Which Process Segment Dominates the Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market in 2025?

The open moulding segment maintains its market dominance due to its operational efficiency, cost savings, and flexibility. It requires less capital, and the key advantage of design flexibility supports complex shapes like boat hulls and architectural panels allows adjustments during the layup process. The segment offers low-barrier entry and large-scale production capacity, making it a practical, widely used fabrication method.

The closed molding (RTM/Infusion) segment offers significant growth during the projected period, due to demand for high-quality performance and consistent parts in the automotive and aerospace sectors. These systems reduce styrene emissions, improve environmental compliance, and deliver faster cycle times, making them essential for high-quality composites.

Form Insights

How did the Liquid Resin Segment hold the Largest Share of the Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market?

The liquid resin dominated the market, driven by its ease of processing and versatility in major manufacturing techniques, including hand lay-up and vacuum infusion. Its superior logistical efficiency and its application in construction, automotive and marine industries are boosting its adoption.

The powder resin segment is set to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period because its offer a solvent-free, zero-VOC alternative by aligning with stringent environmental mandates. It eliminates toxic emissions and provides extended shelf life by reducing logistical costs. Overall, powder resin is the preferred choice for high-precision coatings and eco-friendly industrial applications.

End-Use Insights

How did the Building & Construction Segment Hold the Biggest Share in the Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market?

The building and construction segment leads the market by using high-volume composites for infrastructure. The leadership is driven by its corrosion resistance and durability, better than concrete and metal, for pipes, storage tanks, and roofing. The use of unsaturated polyester resins supports modular, lightweight construction due to their high strength-to-weight ratio, ensuring cost-effective, low-maintenance infrastructure.

The marine segment is an emerging segment projected to grow at a fastest rate between 2026 and 2035, as a shift to sustainable vessel design. The demand for lightweight, fiber-reinforced composites extends the range of electric and hybrid systems. Unsaturated polyester resins show superior saltwater corrosion resistance, with advanced infusion processes producing strong hulls. This segment promotes high-performance, cost-effective resin use for durable, efficient vessels.

Regional Insights

How did Asia Pacific Dominate the Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market?

The Asia Pacific unsaturated polyester resin market size was valued at USD 14.98 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth around USD 33.40 billion by 2035, exhibiting at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.35% over the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. The Asia Pacific unsaturated polyester resin market volume was estimated at 3,636.9 thousand tons in 2025 and is projected to reach 6,281.3 thousand tons by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.37% from 2026 to 2035.The Asia Pacific maintains its dominance in a market driven by rapid urbanization and industrial modernization, which accelerates investment that sustains its robust manufacturing ecosystem. The expansion of the renewable energy grid requires lightweight, high-performance composites, fueling the market. The shift towards advanced smart factories and low-emission formulations is fostering material innovation and consumption.

India Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Trends

The Indian market is growing steadily, with demand driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure expansion that boost use in construction materials like panels, pipes, and laminates. Domestic automotive and transportation sectors are increasingly adopting UPR composites for lightweight, durable components, supporting fuel efficiency and performance improvements.

Why is North America the Fastest-Growing Region in the Unsaturated Polyester Resin Industry?

North America is witnessing steady growth driven by high-performance sustainability and advanced innovation like flame-retardant composites secured by massive rehabilitation of mature infrastructure through piping technology, and the rising demand for the electric vehicle sector. Additionally, the integration of advanced manufacturing processes like automated closed molding and 3D printing is accelerating its continuous growth in fast rate.

Canada Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Trends

Canada’s market is forecast to grow steadily through the late 2020s, supported by rising demand and projected revenue increases with a solid compound annual growth rate. The construction and infrastructure sectors are major drivers, as UPRs are valued for durability and corrosion resistance in building panels, pipes, and tanks, while marine and transportation applications continue to expand.

Top Market Players in the Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market & Their Offerings:

Tier 1:

Polynt-Reichhold Group : Supplies a massive range of resins and gelcoats for the marine and construction sectors via integrated production.

: Supplies a massive range of resins and gelcoats for the marine and construction sectors via integrated production. AOC, LLC : Focuses on high-performance formulations for corrosion resistance and structural pultrusion.

: Focuses on high-performance formulations for corrosion resistance and structural pultrusion. INEOS Composites : Offers specialized infrastructure resins, including the sustainable ENVIREZ line.

: Offers specialized infrastructure resins, including the sustainable ENVIREZ line. BASF SE : Provides high-tech radiation-curable resins primarily used for industrial coatings.

: Provides high-tech radiation-curable resins primarily used for industrial coatings. Ashland Inc. : Delivers specialized chemical-resistant resins tailored for demanding construction applications.

: Delivers specialized chemical-resistant resins tailored for demanding construction applications. DIC Corporation : Manufactures a wide array of FRP-grade resins used in automotive parts and housing.

: Manufactures a wide array of FRP-grade resins used in automotive parts and housing. Scott Bader Company Ltd.: Produces the Crystic brand, known for high-quality gelcoats and structural resins.





Tier 2:

Interplastic Corporation

Sino Polymer Co., Ltd.

Tianhe Resin Co., Ltd.

Swancor Holding Co., Ltd.

Eternal Materials Co., Ltd.

Upica Company Ltd.

Allnex GMBH

MMP Industries Ltd.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Unsaturated Polyester Resin Industry

In May 2025, Bowden Chemicals, a leading distributor of raw materials, announced its secures government grant to develop an innovative unsaturated polyester resin derived from bio-sourced materials that focuses on the development of a more circular. This is a sustainable model to reduce environmental impact.





In September 2024, Excel Composites leader in sustainable composite manufacturing, announced a purchasing agreement with INEOS Enviers bio-based UPR to scale up commercial production. This launch aims at a sustainable future and to reduce the carbon footprint.





Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2035. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market

By Product Type

Orthophthalic Resins

Isophthalic Resins

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Resins

Vinyl Ester Resins

Specialty Resins





By Manufacturing Process

Open Molding

Closed Molding

Continuous Processes





By Form

Liquid Resin

Powder Resin

Prepregs & Pastes





By End-Use Sector

Building & Construction

Marine

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Renewable Energy





By Region

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America:

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America





Europe:

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Netherlands

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Ireland

UK

Iceland

Switzerland

Poland

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe





Asia Pacific:

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA:

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

