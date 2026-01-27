SEDA Expands Regulatory, Compliance and Investigations Expertise with the Addition of Julian Gooding

New York, NY, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Julian Gooding joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are delighted to welcome Julian to SEDA. His capabilities and experience will be invaluable to our clients,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Julian Gooding is a senior regulatory lawyer and compliance professional with extensive experience advising global financial institutions across Asia, Switzerland, and London. He has held senior legal and compliance leadership roles and led complex regulatory and investigation matters.

Julian spent the majority of his career at Credit Suisse, where he held a range of senior legal and compliance leadership roles supporting investment banking, private banking, wealth management, and asset management businesses. Working across Asia-Pacific, Switzerland, and the UK, he advised on regulatory compliance, governance, and contentious matters at both regional and global level, operating at the interface between business, control functions, and regulators.

Julian’s area of expertise covers a range of regulatory topics including material investigations and litigation, regulatory engagement, and advisory work on senior management accountability, product governance, suitability, mis-selling, market misconduct, fraud, financial crime, anti-bribery and corruption, client assets and other conduct-related issues. He regularly advised senior management on high-profile and franchise-sensitive matters and was appointed Managing Director in recognition of his leadership responsibilities.

In addition to his advisory and contentious work, Julian played a key role in shaping the bank’s legal and compliance operating model. He led global initiatives relating to the development and implementation of enterprise-wide compliance frameworks, regulatory enhancement programs, and conduct and risk culture initiatives. His work included embedding regulatory requirements into business processes and front-office systems, with a focus on effective and sustainable compliance.

Julian also held senior operational leadership responsibilities within the legal function, including responsibility for strategy, technology, sourcing, and transformation. He was closely involved in major transformation initiatives, such as the outsourcing of legal services and the adoption of legal technology solutions and worked extensively with senior stakeholders to modernize the delivery of legal and compliance support.

Earlier in his career, Julian worked in private practice and served as a regulator at the UK Financial Services Authority and the London Stock Exchange, giving him a detailed understanding of regulatory expectations and supervisory approaches from both an institutional and regulatory perspective.

Since 2023, Julian has acted as an independent consultant, advising financial institutions, law firms, and regulators on regulatory reviews, compliance transformation, and governance matters. He supports FCA skilled person reviews and is instructed as an expert witness in matters concerning banking compliance programs, regulatory standards, and industry practice.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.