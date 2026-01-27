Absorbent Glass Mat Battery Market Size to Surpass USD 22.38 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market size was valued at USD 13.23 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 22.38 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.42% during 2026-2035.”

Automotive Electrification Renewable Energy Expansion and Reliable Backup Power Demand to Drive Market Growth Globally

The growing need for sophisticated and dependable energy storage solutions in automotive, industrial, and power backup applications is driving the global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market. The need for AGM batteries is being greatly increased by the automobile industry's rapid growth, especially the use of start-stop systems, hybrid cars, and sophisticated electrical designs. Growing investments in renewable energy projects and the demand for effective solar and wind power storage solutions are driving market expansion. Furthermore, growing data centers, critical infrastructure, and telecommunications networks are raising the need for continuous power supply systems, where AGM batteries are frequently chosen because of their extended service life, safety, and low maintenance requirements.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 13.23 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 22.38 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.42 % From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Battery Type (Standard AGM Batteries, Enhanced Flooded AGM Batteries, Spiral AGM Batteries, and High-Performance AGM Batteries)

• By Capacity (Ah) (Below 50 Ah, 51 – 100 Ah, 101 – 200 Ah, and Above 200 Ah),

• By Application (Automotive (Passenger Cars, Two-Wheelers), Commercial Vehicles & Transportation, Renewable Energy Storage (Solar/Wind Systems), and UPS & Telecommunication Systems)

• By End-User Industry (Automotive Manufacturers & OEMs, Energy & Utility Providers, Telecommunications, and Commercial & Residential Infrastructure)





Key Segmentation Analysis

By Battery Type

Standard AGM Batteries dominated with 38.85% in 2025 due to their widespread use in automotive, industrial, and backup power applications. Spiral AGM Batteries is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.06% from 2026 to 2035 driven by increasing demand for high-performance, deep-cycle, and durable energy storage solutions across electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and critical infrastructure.

By Capacity (Ah)

51 – 100 Ah dominated with 34.76% in 2025 due to the wide usage in passenger vehicles, commercial transport, and general-purpose energy storage due to its reliability and efficiency. Above 200 Ah is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.12% from 2026 to 2035 driven by rising demand for high-capacity energy storage in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and industrial backup applications

By Application

Automotive segment dominated with 36.38% in 2025 driven by the widespread adoption of start-stop systems and increasing vehicle electrification. Renewable Energy Storage (Solar/Wind Systems) is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.07% from 2026 to 2035 fueled by expanding solar and wind installations, distributed energy storage projects, and the need for reliable, maintenance-free backup solutions.

By End-User

Automotive Manufacturers & OEMs dominated with 41.31% in 2025 driven by high demand for start-stop vehicles, advanced electrical systems, and reliable battery solutions. Energy & Utility Providers is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.30% from 2026 to 2035 supported by expanding renewable energy projects, distributed energy storage, and the increasing need for dependable backup power.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America accounted for approximately 30.55% of the Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery market, driven by strong automotive demand, particularly for start-stop and hybrid vehicles.

In 2025, Asia Pacific dominated the AGM battery market with approximately 33.49% share, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding automotive production, and increasing adoption of start-stop and hybrid vehicles.

Raw Material Shortages Environmental Regulations Temperature Limitations and Lithium-Ion Competition Can Hamper Market Growth Globally

The market for absorbent glass mat (AGM) batteries is constrained by the scarcity of raw materials, such as lead and specialty separators, which may affect output. Compliance issues arise from environmental rules pertaining to battery recycling and disposal. Extreme temperature performance constraints, such as decreased efficiency in extremely hot or cold climes, and competition from lithium-ion batteries in high-energy applications further limit market growth.

Recent Developments:

In April 2024 , Clarios secured a contract to supply a new high‑performance AGM battery to a major automaker, enhancing rechargeability and reducing fuel use and CO₂ emissions in light to heavy vehicles.

, Clarios secured a contract to supply a new high‑performance AGM battery to a major automaker, enhancing rechargeability and reducing fuel use and CO₂ emissions in light to heavy vehicles. In November 2024, Exide Technologies expanded its AGM battery portfolio with the launch of two new AGM models (EK454 and EK457) designed for start‑stop and hybrid vehicles, increasing compatibility with nearly one million additional vehicles across Europe.

Exclusive Sections of the Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Report (The USPs):

BATTERY TYPE REVENUE SHARE ANALYSIS – helps you understand the revenue contribution of standard, enhanced flooded, spiral, and high-performance AGM batteries, highlighting demand concentration and premiumization trends within the AGM segment.

– helps you understand the revenue contribution of standard, enhanced flooded, spiral, and high-performance AGM batteries, highlighting demand concentration and premiumization trends within the AGM segment. CYCLE LIFE PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKING – helps you compare average cycle life across different AGM battery types, enabling evaluation of durability, lifespan advantages, and application suitability.

– helps you compare average cycle life across different AGM battery types, enabling evaluation of durability, lifespan advantages, and application suitability. HIGH-PERFORMANCE BATTERY GROWTH INDEX – helps you identify growth rates of high-performance and spiral AGM batteries versus standard variants, signaling technology shifts and emerging investment hotspots.

– helps you identify growth rates of high-performance and spiral AGM batteries versus standard variants, signaling technology shifts and emerging investment hotspots. PRODUCT-LEVEL PERFORMANCE DIFFERENTIATION METRICS – helps you assess how design and construction variations influence performance outcomes, supporting informed product positioning and procurement decisions.

– helps you assess how design and construction variations influence performance outcomes, supporting informed product positioning and procurement decisions. TECHNOLOGY UPGRADE & REPLACEMENT TREND INDICATORS – helps you track the transition from conventional AGM to advanced AGM formats, driven by higher cycle life requirements and performance expectations.

– helps you track the transition from conventional AGM to advanced AGM formats, driven by higher cycle life requirements and performance expectations. APPLICATION READINESS BY BATTERY TYPE – helps you gauge which AGM battery types are best aligned with demanding use cases, based on comparative performance metrics and adoption momentum.

