ShiftKey Appoints Technology Leader Mandy Long as Board Chair

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShiftKey , a leading technology marketplace disrupting healthcare through data and workforce empowerment, today announced the appointment of Mandy Long as Chair of its Board of Directors. A highly respected technology executive and board leader, Long brings deep expertise in scaling data-driven platforms and advancing innovation in complex, regulated industries.

Long is a seasoned technology and healthcare executive with a distinguished record of leading complex product, engineering, and strategic initiatives at scale. Most recently, she served as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of BigBear.ai, a publicly traded provider of AI-powered analytics and decision-intelligence solutions. Prior to that, she held senior leadership roles at IBM, including Vice President of IT Automation and General Manager of Watson Health Provider Analytics, where she oversaw large product portfolios and technology teams driving transformative solutions. Long’s experience also spans senior product leadership roles at healthcare technology companies such as Modernizing Medicine and Experian Health, where she built and scaled mission-critical software platforms.

In her role as Board Chair, Long will partner with ShiftKey’s executive leadership and board to guide the company’s strategic vision, build on its presence as a market defining leader, and will support continued innovation of its technology platform. Long’s appointment underscores the company’s commitment to technology-led growth, strong governance, and diverse leadership as it enters its next phase of scale.

“Mandy’s deep expertise in building technology platforms and her strategic leadership across healthcare and AI-enabled businesses make her uniquely suited to lead our board at this pivotal moment,” said Mike Vitek, Chief Executive Officer of ShiftKey. “Her perspective as a leader in technology and her commitment to inclusive, forward-looking governance will further elevate ShiftKey as we continue to invest in innovation and expand our impact across the healthcare ecosystem.”

Throughout her career, Long has been an advocate for advancing women in technology, mentoring emerging leaders and championing diversity in technical and executive roles. She has been widely recognized for her contributions to the industry, including being named one of the Most Powerful Women in Healthcare IT.

“I’m honored to take on this role at a time when ShiftKey’s technology and mission are driving real change in healthcare workforce solutions,” Long said. “ShiftKey’s focus on data-driven innovation and empowering professionals reflects where work is heading and what our healthcare system needs. Technology can have a dramatic, positive impact on the needs of our communities - both the patients who need care and the professionals who need flexible options to stay in their careers. I look forward to working with the board and leadership team to support the company’s continued growth and impact.”

Long’s appointment underscores ShiftKey’s commitment to leadership that reflects its core values of innovation, inclusion, and technology-first solutions, as the company builds on its momentum as a category-leading marketplace.

Founded in 2016, ShiftKey’s platform is driving empowered work for independent licensed professionals and facilities, with hundreds of thousands of professionals connecting to more than 10,000 healthcare facilities on the platform. By addressing persistent barriers for both the health care facilities and licensed professionals, ShiftKey is putting the focus back on patient care, driving positive impact for facilities and creating a more sustainable, equitable health system.

