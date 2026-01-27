Roger Williams University Receives $150,000 Grant from Hayden Foundation to Continue Trades Education Scholarship Program

Providence, R.I., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Williams University and the Hayden Foundation are continuing to address the trade labor shortage facing Rhode Island and the region through a scholarship program for students enrolled in trades programs through RWU’s Extension School.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects nearly 650,000 construction-related job openings annually nationwide over the next decade. To address this need, the Hayden Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to educational organizations in R.I., has granted $150,000 to the Don P. and Elaine M. Hayden Scholarships for Education in the Trades for students enrolled in Electrical Apprenticeship and Plumbing Apprenticeship programs through RWU’s Extension School.

“The Hayden Foundation Board is honored to provide continued support to this scholarship for students pursuing trades education at Roger Williams University,” said George Panichas, Executive Director of the Hayden Foundation. “This ongoing commitment on behalf of Don and Elaine Hayden of a perpetual scholarship program reflects our deep belief in the power of education to transform lives, uplift communities, and build a stronger future for all.”

The Don P. and Elaine M. Hayden Scholarships for Education in the Trades honor the organization’s founders and their legacy of advancing employer-labor relations for Rhode Islanders. It supports partial scholarships for 22 students who are enrolled in RWU’s Electrical Apprenticeship Program (11) and Plumbing Apprenticeship Program (11).

“These scholarships empower the next generation of skilled trades professionals to build rewarding, well-paying careers while addressing the essential workforce needs that sustain our communities,” said Gena Bianco, Dean of RWU’s Extension School. “The Hayden Foundation’s generous investment exemplifies Roger Williams University’s commitment to meeting students where they are and removing financial barriers to higher education and professional advancement.”

RWU Extension School is a leader in trades education, developing industry-aligned credentials and programs taught by highly experienced, working professionals. The trades programs combine weeknight and weekend classroom instruction with a required field practicum that can often be embedded within the student’s current trade-related employment, providing flexibility for working students.

RWU is the only higher education institution in Rhode Island with full accreditation from the National Center for Construction Education and Research, a nationally recognized industry standard. Achieving a trade certificate at RWU is more affordable than traditional skilled trade degree programs elsewhere, and the learning experience can be utilized as credit toward a degree.

While anyone may apply for the Don P. and Elaine M. Hayden Scholarships for Education in the Trades, the program traditionally supports high school students, particularly in Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs or nonprofit organizations with pre-apprenticeship programs.

