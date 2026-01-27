West Metro Board of REALTORS joins Hive MLS as its 20th Member

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hive MLS , one of the nation’s fastest-growing Multiple Listing Services (MLS), today announced that West Metro Board of REALTORS® has officially joined its cooperative. West Metro becomes the 20th member of the Hive MLS cooperative model and expands Hive’s footprint into Alabama, continuing the company’s steady growth across the Southeast.





The West Metro Board of REALTORS (WMBOR) serves members and property owners across Carroll, Haralson, and Heard counties in western Georgia, as well as portions of Alabama in Randolph, Clay, Cleburne counties. As Hive MLS approaches its 10th anniversary this year, West Metro’s milestone addition advances Hive’s multi-state growth strategy and ongoing expansion.

"West Metro joining Hive is a powerful example of what our cooperative model is all about," said Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS. "They share in our belief in the strength of community, where associations gain influence by working together, the value of collaboration across markets to support brokers and agents with better tools, and the importance of connectivity through modern systems and seamless data exchange. We look forward to West Metro helping to strengthen our Hive.”





The unique wholesale cooperative model Hive MLS offers enables local Realtor associations and MLSs to maintain their branding, leadership, and policy-making authority while benefiting from shared infrastructure, support, and training. Through its unique model, Hive empowers associations to scale strategically, without sacrificing local control.

Hive’s cooperative ecosystem is relevant not only to its Subscribers, Associations and MLSs, but it extends to its Business Partners as well. Hive connects trusted technology partners through a shared, collaborative infrastructure that supports Hive brokers. With the MLS Data Exchange (MDX) as a foundational component, listings will move seamlessly in real time across platforms, reducing duplication, improving efficiency, and preserving full MLS control.



According to West Metro, their decision to join the Hive cooperative reinforces the growing demand for scalable MLS infrastructure that strengthens, rather than replaces, local governance and leadership.

"West Metro always prioritized delivering strong member services while protecting the values and voice of our local real estate community," said Reggie McCrary, RCE, Chief Executive Officer of West Metro Board of REALTORS. "Joining Hive MLS allows us to enhance what we offer our members without giving up who we are. This partnership gives us access to the tools, technology, and support we need to grow while staying firmly connected to the communities we serve."





West Metro will remain dedicated to supporting Realtor advocacy, delivering education and professional resources, and representing members in local civic and legislative matters, while it benefits from extensive new resources for its members as part of Hive MLS.

Hive MLS is a well-known MLS industry leader, having been named a “BEST MLS” in five categories, including Technology, Data Quality, and Overall Satisfaction, by the WAV Group’s Customer Experience Index (CXI) 2025 Survey, the largest study of MLS customer satisfaction in the industry.

About West Metro

The West Metro Board of REALTORS® serves as a central source of information and support for its members. The association focuses on real estate education, promoting professionalism in the industry, and advocating for legislative initiatives that benefit Realtors and their communities. Based in western Georgia, WMBOR represents members in Carroll, Haralson, and Heard counties, along with portions of Alabama in Randolph, Clay, Cleburne counties. The board is active in civic affairs and has a long-standing tradition of supporting local charities through fundraising efforts.

About Hive MLS

Hive MLS, formerly North Carolina Regional MLS, represents over 19,450 brokers and appraisers in the Southeast region, including operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virgina, Tennessee and Alabama, serving more than 450 cities and towns. It aims to empower Realtor Associations and MLSs of all sizes by providing reliable and accurate data through a best-in-class toolset that includes innovative training. Hive MLS connects Realtors and appraisers with the resources they need to succeed in the real estate industry. Learn how at HiveMLS.com .

NOTE: REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark which identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

Media Contact:

Patrick LaJeunesse

CMGO - Data, Communication, Growth, Education Officer| Hive MLS

p: 910.475.8334 | e: Patrick@HiveMLS.com

w: HiveMLS.com

or Kevin Hawkins | WAV Group

kevin@wavgroup.com - 206-866-1220

Photos accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5ec78d4-096c-446e-88f6-db31cc3fa72d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06f32f52-4438-4394-be92-b062576de76e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e17a73c1-f0cb-4cf7-85f5-d6ecf06c7008