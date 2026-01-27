Hartwig Masuch appointed Chairman of nextgen Swedish music services innovator Hyph

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next generation Swedish music service Hyph has announced that Hartwig Masuch, the founder and creator of Bertelsmann’s music company, BMG, has been appointed Chairman of the company, effective April 2026.

Hyph, led by CEO, star songwriter Andreas Carlsson, is focused on creating new interactive value-added services designed to maintain music industry growth as the subscription streaming market matures.

Core to Hyph’s offer is a library of millions of wholly-owned human-created musical parts described as the “building blocks of popular music”. The first iteration of the Hyph suite of products is an app currently on trial in the Nordics, the UK, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America which allows fans to create their own unique songs from Hyph’s building blocks. Further products under development include a marketplace allowing artists to sell vocal lines, hooks and other musical parts directly to the consumer, and API’s which allow labels to engage fans and activate catalogues.

Masuch grew BMG from a start-up team of three in 2009 to a highly profitable global company with revenues of over $900m by the time he left in 2023.

Under his leadership the company made over 200 significant acquisitions and successfully positioned itself as a challenger brand to the established major record companies. He has joined Hyph in an advisory capacity with immediate effect and will transition to Chairman in Q2 2026.

He said, “Streaming transformed music for the better, unleashing a wave of transparency which has empowered artists and restored the industry to profitability. But as subscription streaming begins to peak in major markets, music is increasingly thinking about what’s next. Hyph, with its commitment to human-generated music, and its understanding of the new creator economy is ideally poised to play its part in music’s next revolution. I am delighted to join Andreas and the team in turning this vision into reality.”

Songwriter Hall of Fame nominee Andreas Carlsson, CEO of Hyph, is the world-renowned writer of songs for artists including Backstreet Boys (‘I Want It That Way’), N’Sync (‘Bye, Bye, Bye’) and Celine Dion (‘That’s The Way It Is’).

He said, “Hartwig Masuch is one of the most accomplished global music executives of the past two decades. We are delighted that he is joining us in our mission to create the first genuine leap forward for music since the advent of subscription streaming.

“Since I became CEO of this company 18 months ago, my mission, drawing on all my experiences as a songwriter and my deep understanding of rights, has been to create an ecosystem that allows musicians to prosper while using technology to give non-musicians the ability to play with music in a way they have never had before. The addition of Hartwig to our team brings that vision one step closer.”

For further information, please contact Elaine Glantz press@hyph.com

ABOUT HYPH

Hyph is a next-generation Swedish music service building new interactive formats as the subscription streaming market matures. Built around human-made sound, Hyph enables participation, remixing, and direct fan involvement to create new value for artists, rights holders, and audiences.

Led by six-time Grammy and two-time Emmy-nominated songwriter and producer Andreas Carlsson, Hyph’s first iteration is a live mobile app that turns music into something fans can actively remix and reimagine using millions of rights-cleared stems.

Download the app:

iOS (App Store): https://apps.apple.com/se/app/hyph-remix-share-earn/id6443505725

Android (Google Play): https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hyph.hyph

www.hyph.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ca67313-2718-46b3-a2b4-b0e585d9c84b