Key Agreement Advances AI-Driven Edge Intelligence in Defense, Autonomy

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINewsWire: Artificial intelligence and edge computing are increasingly recognized as foundational technologies for modern defense and autonomous systems. Experts note that defense operations must shift “from traditional data centers to high-performance edge computing” in order to “provide a crucial tactical advantage” by enabling real-time data processing and decision-making at the operational edge. Another report explains that Edge AI “processes data locally to speed response time and enable real-time decision-making,” while reducing dependence on centralized cloud systems and minimizing latency. In contested and disconnected environments, this capability is critical, as edge computing allows systems to “operate independently even when completely disconnected from high-capacity networks,” ensuring operational resilience where connectivity, latency and cyber risk directly affect mission success. With this in mind, Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) and Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) have announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Master Services Agreement (MSA) to jointly develop AI-powered edge compute solutions for defense and autonomous systems. The partnership centers on Qualcomm-based embedded platforms designed to deliver real-time, on-device threat detection for drones and unmanned systems without reliance on cloud connectivity, establishing a scalable framework for integration, commercialization and deployment across defense and security markets

Modern drone and unmanned system operations increasingly depend on compute architectures that enable real-time, on-device analytics and decision-making.

The MOU and MSA between Lantronix and Safe Pro Group establish a structured framework for the joint development, integration and commercialization of embeddable AI-enabled chipsets built on Qualcomm-based platforms.

Lantronix is a global provider of Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management technologies for mission-critical applications.

Safe Pro Group is a mission-driven technology company specializing in AI-enabled security and defense solutions.

Real-Time Intelligence at the Edge

Modern drone and unmanned system operations increasingly depend on compute architectures that enable real-time, on-device analytics and decision-making rather than relying on centralized cloud environments. According to experts in military edge AI, processing sensor data locally on platforms such as drones, vehicles and sensors delivers faster autonomous decision-making where latency and connectivity are critical, essential for defense applications where milliseconds matter.

Edge computing allows systems to interpret sensor inputs and apply computer vision and AI models on-board, enabling unmanned platforms to react instantly to evolving threats, obstacles or mission changes even when communications to cloud services are limited or unavailable. By decentralizing computation to the tactical edge, these platforms remain functional in contested or degraded communications environments, a key capability as future battlefields increasingly confront electronic warfare and network disruption.

On-device AI also enhances operational security and resilience by keeping sensitive data processing local, which reduces exposure to cyber threats and reliance on potentially compromised network links. Tactical-edge systems have been shown to provide continuity of operations even when connectivity is degraded, because they do not depend on remote infrastructure to execute critical tasks and can continue autonomous sensing, classification and navigation.

For drones and unmanned aerial systems, this model transforms their role from passive data collectors into active autonomous platforms capable of identifying threats, classifying objects and generating actionable intelligence in real time. Autonomous ISR, perimeter security and maneuver support missions increasingly exploit edge AI to maintain operational tempo and effectiveness without requiring constant human intervention or cloud connectivity.

These operational demands — real-time autonomous decision-making, secure local processing, resilience to network denial and reduced latency — create a clear need for high-performance embedded compute platforms paired with advanced AI threat-detection software. The Lantronix–Safe Pro collaboration is designed to address this gap by integrating rugged-edge computing hardware with specialized AI detection models optimized for mission-critical deployment environments.

Strategic Partnership for Edge AI Deployment

The MOU and MSA between Lantronix and Safe Pro Group establish a structured framework for the joint development, integration and commercialization of embeddable AI-enabled chipsets built on Qualcomm-based platforms. At the core of the agreement is the integration of Safe Pro’s Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) AI algorithms with Lantronix’s Qualcomm-based Open-Q(TM) System-on-Module (SOM) solutions, creating a unified hardware-software platform for real-time, on-device threat detection.

This integration enables drones and unmanned systems to detect landmines and small explosive threats directly at the edge, without relying on cloud infrastructure for processing. By eliminating cloud dependency, the architecture improves latency, enhances system resilience and strengthens mission-critical security, allowing autonomous platforms to operate effectively in disconnected or hostile environments.

The partnership also extends into active defense programs and operational ecosystems. Lantronix and Safe Pro will collaborate on defense and commercial drone initiatives, including Red Cat Holding’s Teal Black Widow(TM) quadcopters used in the U.S. Army’s Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) program. This alignment with existing military platforms significantly reduces commercialization risk while accelerating real-world deployment timelines.

Beyond hardware integration, the agreement connects intelligence outputs to operational command systems. SPOTD outputs will be integrated into the U.S. Army’s Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) platform via Lantronix secure gateways, enabling scalable distribution of actionable intelligence across vehicles, command posts and soldier devices. This creates a full operational loop, from detection to decision-making, embedded directly within defense command infrastructures.

Strategically, the agreement positions both companies within a rapidly expanding global drone and autonomous systems market projected to reach $57.8 billion by 2030. For Lantronix, the partnership accelerates its Edge AI strategy in defense and autonomous systems, while for Safe Pro, it provides a scalable hardware platform to deploy its AI threat-detection technologies across military, humanitarian, and security use cases.

An Edge AI Infrastructure Leader

Lantronix is a global provider of Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management technologies for mission-critical applications. The company serves high-growth markets including smart cities, enterprise IT, commercial systems and defense unmanned platforms, positioning itself at the intersection of connectivity, compute and intelligence.

The company’s core mission centers on bringing intelligence to the network edge, enabling organizations to improve efficiency, security and operational resilience. Through a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services, Lantronix supports applications ranging from secure video surveillance and intelligent infrastructure to resilient network management systems.

A major milestone in its edge strategy is the development of its Open-Q(TM) System-on-Module (SOM) platforms, including the Open-Q 5165RB SOM built on Qualcomm Dragonwing(TM) QRB5165 system-on-chip technology. These ultra-compact, production-ready modules provide high-performance, power-efficient AI computing capabilities designed specifically for embedded vision, autonomous systems and AI-enabled drones.

Through ecosystem partnerships, defense-aligned platforms and standardized compute modules, Lantronix has positioned itself as a foundational infrastructure provider for next-generation autonomous systems. The Safe Pro partnership further strengthens this role by embedding AI intelligence directly into its compute architecture, reinforcing its long-term strategy in defense-grade edge AI deployments.

AI-Driven Security Innovation

Safe Pro Group is a mission-driven technology company specializing in AI-enabled security and defense solutions. The company focuses on advanced situational awareness platforms that serve defense, humanitarian, homeland security, law enforcement and government applications worldwide.

At the core of its technology portfolio is the Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) platform, which uses proprietary machine learning and computer vision models to analyze drone imagery and rapidly identify explosive threats. By leveraging commercially available, off-the-shelf drones combined with proprietary AI software, Safe Pro delivers a safer, faster and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based threat analysis methods.

Safe Pro’s broader ecosystem is built on a scalable cloud-based platform powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), enabling deployment across multiple operational environments. Its integrated model combines AI software, protective gear solutions through Safe-Pro USA and drone-based services via Airborne Response, allowing different business units to operate synergistically in defense, humanitarian and commercial markets.

The company’s mission and vision emphasize operational safety, efficiency and technological innovation. By focusing on AI-powered situational awareness and real-time threat detection, Safe Pro positions itself as a technology enabler for modern security operations, where autonomous systems increasingly replace manual processes in high-risk environments.

A Strategic Necessity

The partnership between Lantronix and Safe Pro Group reflects a broader transformation in how intelligence, security and autonomy converge at the edge. As defense and autonomous systems evolve, the ability to deliver real-time, on-device AI processing without cloud dependency is becoming a strategic necessity rather than a technological advantage.

By integrating advanced embedded compute platforms with AI-driven threat detection models, this collaboration establishes a scalable foundation for next-generation unmanned systems. More than a single agreement, the MOU represents a blueprint for how edge intelligence ecosystems will be built: combining hardware, software, connectivity and AI into unified platforms capable of operating securely, autonomously and resiliently in the world’s most demanding environments.

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.



AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text “AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit www.AINewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: https://www.AINewsWire.com/Disclaimer

AINewsWire

Los Angeles, CA

www.AINewsWire.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@AINewsWire.com

AINewsWire is powered by IBN