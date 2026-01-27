China Construction Industry Report 2025: Divergent Growth Across Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Industrial, and Infrastructure Segments Amid Regulatory and Cost Pressures - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure, City-Level Construction by Value and Cost Structure, Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction market in China is expected to grow by 7.4% on annual basis to reach CNY 9.13 trillion in 2025.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.6%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of CNY 8.50 trillion to approximately CNY 12.22 trillion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in China, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.



The analyst's research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Key Insights

China Residential Construction Industry



The Chinese residential construction sector benefits from strong government support for affordable housing and urban renewal initiatives. Policy-driven incentives and direct state intervention are helping stabilize the market. Sustainable and technology-driven developments are shaping the future of residential construction in China.



Despite these opportunities, market uncertainty and policy restrictions challenge private developers. Stricter regulations, declining sales, and financial constraints are limiting growth potential. Developers must navigate these complexities by focusing on cost-effective and sustainable construction solutions.

China Commercial Construction



The commercial construction sector in China is evolving, driven by rising demand for mixed-use spaces and logistics hubs. Investments in smart, high-tech commercial spaces are shaping future developments. Government incentives and regulatory frameworks are supporting sustainability and innovation in the sector.



Despite strong growth in logistics and high-tech real estate, structural shifts due to remote work are impacting traditional office demand. Developers must adapt by integrating flexible workspace solutions and digital innovations. Addressing cost pressures and regulatory requirements will be critical to maintaining sector growth.

China Institutional Construction



China's institutional construction sector is set to grow, driven by strong government investments in education and healthcare infrastructure. Adopting smart technology and sustainability initiatives will further enhance the sector's development.



However, budget constraints and bureaucratic hurdles continue to pose challenges, slowing project completion and limiting private-sector involvement. Addressing these regulatory and financial barriers will be key to accelerating institutional infrastructure growth.

China Industrial Construction



The industrial construction sector in China is experiencing strong growth, particularly in logistics and high-tech manufacturing, driven by national self-sufficiency goals. Government-backed investments and incentives are accelerating industrial development in strategic sectors.



However, regulatory compliance and environmental restrictions pose challenges that could slow expansion efforts. Developers must adopt sustainable practices and automation technologies to remain competitive in the evolving industrial landscape.

China Infrastructure Construction



China's infrastructure sector remains a key driver of economic growth, with strong government support and significant investments in sustainable and digital projects. AI-driven smart cities, renewable energy, and high-speed rail expansions present vast opportunities for infrastructure firms and technology providers.



However, rising costs, regulatory challenges, and geopolitical uncertainties pose risks to long-term development. Developers and investors must align with sustainability goals, leverage automation, and adapt to evolving government regulations to remain competitive.

Report Scope



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

China Economic Indicators



China Top Cities Construction Data

China Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

China Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

China Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

China Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

China Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

China Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

China Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

China Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

China Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

China Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms:

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

