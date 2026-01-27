Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Prepares for V1 Protocol Launch as Presale Surpasses 18,900 Holders

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has announced that it is finalizing preparations for the upcoming launch of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol, following steady presale progress that has now surpassed 18,900 holders and raised more than $19.95 million. The project’s development team confirmed that the V1 protocol will soon go live on the Sepolia testnet, marking the next major milestone in Mutuum’s roadmap ahead of its mainnet deployment later this year.

V1 Protocol Launch Nears Following Successful Audit

The Mutuum Finance team confirmed that the V1 protocol is currently in the final stages of preparation for release on the Sepolia testnet, where users will be able to interact with the platform’s core features — including liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and the automated Liquidator Bot. These components represent the foundation of Mutuum’s decentralized lending and borrowing system, designed to let users earn yield or access liquidity without selling their crypto assets.

The launch of the V1 protocol on a public testnet is viewed as a key step in demonstrating Mutuum Finance’s readiness for real functionality. V1 protocol will allow users to test lending and borrowing operations in a simulated environment, while also helping the team gather feedback and fine-tune performance before the mainnet rollout.

In line with this milestone, Mutuum Finance announced that its Halborn Security audit has been successfully completed, verifying the safety and accuracy of the lending and borrowing smart contracts. The team shared on X:

“Halborn Security has completed the independent audit of Mutuum Finance’s V1 lending & borrowing protocol. We’re preparing the V1 release on Sepolia testnet, then finalizing for Mainnet.”

This confirmation has been received positively by investors, adding another layer of credibility and technical validation to the project’s progress.

Presale Nears $20 Million as Holder Count Surpasses 18,900

Momentum around the Mutuum Finance presale continues to build as participation expands. The project has now attracted more than 18,900 holders and raised over $19.95 million, reflecting strong engagement during its current Phase 7, where the token is priced at $0.04.

From its initial Phase 1 price of $0.01, the MUTM token has already increased by 300%, with the confirmed launch price set at $0.06 — representing a 5x growth from the starting level once the token goes live.

Out of a total supply of 4 billion MUTM tokens, 1.82 billion are allocated to the presale, and over 830 million have already been sold, accounting for nearly half of the available presale allocation. This signals both consistent investor confidence and a narrowing supply window for those seeking early access to MUTM before public listing.



Utility at Launch and Roadmap Development

A central feature of Mutuum Finance’s launch plan is its decision to release the protocol and token simultaneously. This strategy ensures that MUTM will have real, usable functionality from day one, allowing users to lend, borrow, and earn yield immediately after listing.

This structure not only strengthens the project’s credibility but also increases its potential visibility among major exchanges and DeFi users. Tokens that launch with working products tend to attract faster listings and broader trading interest, helping build early market depth.

According to the project’s roadmap , Phase 1 has been completed, Phase 2 has only a few remaining development tasks, and Phase 3 is currently ongoing, focusing on testnet deployment and public testing. Looking forward, Phase 4 will mark the full platform and token launch, after which Mutuum plans to introduce additional features such as an overcollateralized stablecoin and multi-chain expansion to improve scalability and reach across blockchain ecosystems.

CertiK Audit and Bug Bounty Program

In addition to Halborn’s verification, the MUTM token smart contract underwent a full CertiK audit , earning a Token Scan Score of 90/100 — a score considered well above average for early-stage DeFi projects. This reinforces Mutuum Finance’s reputation for transparency and its commitment to investor security.

To further enhance confidence and code quality, the project has also launched a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program in collaboration with CertiK, rewarding white-hat developers who identify and responsibly disclose potential vulnerabilities. This step underscores the team’s proactive approach to maintaining high security standards as the platform moves closer to mainnet launch.

Community Incentives and Giveaway

Alongside its presale, Mutuum Finance continues to drive community engagement through a series of incentive initiatives. A $100,000 giveaway is currently active, with 10 winners set to receive $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens each. Full participation details and eligibility rules are available on the official Mutuum Finance website.

Additionally, the 24-hour leaderboard continues to reward top contributors with a $500 MUTM bonus every day, encouraging steady engagement and participation throughout the presale period.

As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) prepares for the V1 protocol launch on Sepolia testnet and moves closer to mainnet readiness, investor interest continues to grow. With nearly $20 million raised, over 18,900 holders, and audits completed by both Halborn and CertiK, the project is positioning itself as one of the most credible DeFi entrants of 2026.

The MUTM presale remains active at $0.04, offering a discounted entry before its confirmed $0.06 launch price. Investors can also purchase MUTM directly using card payments, making participation straightforward.