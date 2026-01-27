Cell and Gene Therapy Market Poised for US$ 183.1 Billion Growth by 2035 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global cell and gene therapy market was valued at US$ 36.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 183.1 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The robust expansion of the cell and gene therapy (CGT) market is deeply rooted in its vibrant and rapidly growing clinical trial landscape. Around the globe, an extraordinary number of studies are underway, underscoring a widespread commitment among researchers, biotech firms, and pharmaceutical companies to push the boundaries of innovation. This active trial environment forms the foundation upon which the market’s future growth is built, reflecting a dynamic ecosystem constantly exploring new therapeutic possibilities.

Currently, there are more than 2,000 active CGT clinical trials running worldwide, a testament to the diversity and depth of the therapeutic pipeline. These trials span a broad range of indications and modalities, from gene therapies targeting rare genetic disorders to advanced cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The sheer volume of ongoing research highlights how the pipeline is continuously refreshed with novel candidates, ensuring a steady stream of potential breakthrough treatments entering the development pipeline.

Rise of In Vivo Gene Editing: A Transformative Approach

In vivo gene editing represents a transformative breakthrough in genetic medicine, where therapeutic modifications to a patient’s DNA are performed directly within the body. This approach simplifies the logistics of treatment by eliminating the need to extract and manipulate cells externally, thereby streamlining the entire therapeutic process. Moreover, in vivo gene editing broadens the horizon for treating a wide array of genetic disorders that were previously difficult or impossible to address with traditional methods.

Significant advancements in this field are being driven by innovative companies pushing the boundaries of what is possible. For example, Intellia Therapeutics is advancing NTLA-2002, an in vivo CRISPR-based therapy targeting hereditary angioedema, which is entering late-stage clinical trials in 2025. Meanwhile, Editas Medicine demonstrated promising preclinical proof-of-concept for its own in vivo gene editing platform toward the end of 2024. These milestones reflect rapid progress toward realizing the potential of in vivo gene editing to treat genetic diseases effectively and safely.

Addressing Manufacturing Challenges Through Automation and Decentralization

The cell and gene therapy market is actively tackling the substantial logistical and cost challenges inherent in the conventional manufacturing paradigm by increasingly focusing on automation and decentralization. Currently, there are 38 cell and gene therapies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), many of which were developed using manual, labor-intensive processes that are difficult to scale efficiently. These legacy methods limit the ability to produce therapies at the speed and volume required to meet growing patient demand.

Looking ahead, the market is gravitating toward purpose-built, automated manufacturing systems designed to handle smaller, personalized batches with greater efficiency and precision. Automation reduces human error, improves reproducibility, and streamlines complex production steps, making it possible to scale advanced therapies without compromising quality. This shift enables manufacturers to tailor treatments to individual patients while maintaining cost-effectiveness, a crucial factor in the commercialization of personalized medicine.

Manufacturing Expansion Fuels Cell and Gene Therapy Growth

The rapid growth of the cell and gene therapy market is sparking an unprecedented expansion in manufacturing capabilities. As an increasing number of innovative therapies advance through clinical trials, the demand for specialized production facilities that comply with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards has become a critical priority. This surge reflects the need to support the complex and highly sensitive manufacturing processes unique to cell and gene therapies, which differ significantly from traditional pharmaceutical production.

Alongside the growth in manufacturing capacity, the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) ecosystem is expanding rapidly to meet industry needs. CDMOs play a pivotal role by providing the specialized expertise, infrastructure, and flexible production capabilities required to scale up these advanced therapies. Their collaboration with biotech and pharmaceutical companies accelerates the path from clinical development to commercial manufacturing, addressing the technical challenges inherent in producing viral vectors and cell-based medicines.

This wave of growth has triggered significant investment in new infrastructure and state-of-the-art technologies tailored to the unique demands of cell and gene therapy manufacturing. Facilities are being designed to handle the delicate biological materials with precision and safety, integrating advanced automation, closed systems, and rigorous quality controls. These innovations are essential for managing the complexities of producing viral vectors and living cell products at scale while maintaining consistency and regulatory compliance.

In Vivo Delivery: Leading the Cell and Gene Therapy Market

In 2024, the in vivo delivery method captured the largest revenue share within the cell and gene therapy market, a testament to its superior efficiency and broad applicability. Unlike ex vivo approaches, in vivo delivery involves administering therapeutic agents directly into the patient’s body, allowing for more streamlined treatment processes. This method’s ability to bypass complex cell extraction and manipulation steps has made it highly attractive to developers and clinicians alike, accelerating its adoption across a variety of therapeutic areas.

A groundbreaking milestone in 2025 showcased the true potential of in vivo delivery with the successful development and administration of a bespoke CRISPR-based gene therapy to a patient within just six months. This rapid turnaround exemplifies the promise of personalized medicine, where treatments can be tailored to an individual’s unique genetic profile and delivered swiftly to address specific conditions. Such advancements not only highlight the technological progress in gene editing but also demonstrate how in vivo methods can revolutionize the speed and precision of therapeutic interventions.

The in vivo segment’s rapid growth is driven largely by its capability to deliver systemic treatments that target multiple organs throughout the body. This versatility makes it particularly valuable for addressing complex diseases that affect several tissues or systems simultaneously. By enabling therapies to reach a wider range of biological targets, in vivo delivery expands the scope and effectiveness of gene therapy, offering hope for conditions previously considered difficult or impossible to treat.

North America’s Commanding Market Leadership

North America asserts a commanding presence in the drug delivery market, holding a dominant share exceeding 39.50%. This leadership reflects not only the region's extensive healthcare infrastructure but also its vibrant and unmatched innovation ecosystem. The ability to consistently pioneer breakthroughs in drug delivery and advanced therapies has positioned North America as the global epicenter for cutting-edge medical advancements.

A critical driver of this market dominance is the proactive and supportive regulatory environment fostered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In 2024, the FDA approved nine new cell and gene therapy products, signaling a strong commitment to facilitating rapid access to transformative treatments. This regulatory momentum encourages pharmaceutical and biotech companies to innovate aggressively, knowing that novel therapies have a clear pathway to market authorization.

The regulatory encouragement has helped cultivate an expansive research pipeline, with more than 2,500 active Investigational New Drug (IND) applications related to cell and gene therapies currently filed with the FDA. This robust pipeline reflects the tremendous scientific activity underway and the growing potential of these advanced therapies to redefine treatment paradigms. The sheer volume of INDs also underscores the market’s future growth prospects and the ongoing demand for sophisticated drug delivery technologies tailored to these novel modalities.

Market Segmentation Overview

By Therapy Type

Cell Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy



T-Cells



Dendritic Cells



NK Cells



Gene Therapy

In-vivGene Therapy



Ex-vivGene Therapy



Gene Editing Therapies



RNA-Based Therapies



Others



By Indication / Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Solid Tumors

Genetic Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Ophthalmology

Musculoskeletal / Orthopedic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Disorders

Others

By Vector Type (Gene Delivery Method)

Viral Vectors

Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)



Lentivirus



Retrovirus



Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV)



Adenovirus



Others



Non-Viral Vectors

Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs)



Naked DNA/RNA Plasmids



Electroporation



Gene gun / microinjection



CRISPR-Cas Delivery Systems (non-viral)



Others



By Manufacturing Type

In-house

Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Hybrid Models (e.g., early stage in-house, scale-up outsourced)

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Biopharma and Biotech Companies

CDMOs and CROS

Government/Public Health Bodies

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

