The Freeman Company Appoints Melissa Levy as President of Sparks

Dallas, TX, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Freeman Company today announced the appointment of Melissa Levy as President of Sparks, the company’s award-winning brand experience agency. Levy will report directly to CEO Janet Dell and will lead the agency’s creative, strategy, client services, operations, and production functions.

Levy joins Sparks from Digitas, where she most recently served as President and Chief Client Officer, driving growth across key markets and leading major accounts for Fortune 10 companies and fast-growing consumer brands. Across her two-decade career, she has built a reputation for delivering meaningful business outcomes, cultivating high-performing teams, and shaping agency evolution in rapidly changing environments.

“Melissa has an exceptional record of driving growth and guiding organizations through change,” said Janet Dell, CEO of The Freeman Company. “Her ability to blend creativity, operational rigor, and client-driven strategy will help Sparks accelerate into its next chapter. She’s exactly the right leader for where the experiential industry—and Sparks—are headed.”

Before joining Digitas, Levy held leadership roles across the marketing and advertising landscape, including managing director roles and start-up experiences that shaped her resilience, speed, and collaborative leadership style. She began her career in financial services before earning her MBA from Babson and transitioning into marketing.

“Sparks sits at the intersection of everything I love—people, creativity, and bold experiences,” said Levy. “At a moment when audiences crave real connection more than ever, Sparks has a unique opportunity to lead the future of experiential. I’m thrilled to join this talented team and build what’s next together.”

Levy is known for her commitment to developing talent, building inclusive cultures, and championing innovation. She has received numerous industry accolades, including Cannes Lions, Effies, D&AD, Clios, Webbys, and the Ad Club Women We Admire Award.

