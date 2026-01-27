DIVEVOLK SeaLink Wins the 2026 boot dive award for Innovation at boot Düsseldorf

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVEVOLK announced today that SeaLink Underwater Smartphone Data Transmitter has been named the Innovation winner of the boot dive award 2026, presented during boot Düsseldorf 2026. The award recognizes technologies and initiatives shaping the future of diving—and SeaLink was honored for bringing real-time connectivity underwater in a diver-friendly, scalable way.

Turning a Smartphone Into a Connected Underwater Platform

On land, the smartphone is powerful because it combines a camera with a virtually unlimited ecosystem of apps—and the ability to stay connected. Underwater, that ecosystem has historically been blocked by two barriers: operability and connectivity.

DIVEVOLK’s path has been clear:

SeaTouch made full touchscreen smartphone use possible underwater.

made full touchscreen smartphone use possible underwater. SeaLink addresses the next frontier: enabling real-time communication and data workflows below the surface.





With SeaLink, scenarios that were once limited to high-cost broadcast setups become accessible to more divers and teams—supporting live streaming, video calls, and real-time collaboration between underwater and surface crews.

About the boot dive award

Launched at boot Düsseldorf in 2023, the boot dive award honors outstanding contributions to the international diving industry across five categories: Personality, Product, Innovation, Destination, and Climate. The process combines public voting with expert jury evaluation, and the award is supported at boot 2026 by BAUER Kompressoren.

The 2026 winners include:

Innovation: DIVEVOLK SeaLink Underwater Smartphone Data Transmitter

DIVEVOLK SeaLink Underwater Smartphone Data Transmitter Climate: Hannes Jaenicke

Hannes Jaenicke Destination: French Polynesia

French Polynesia Product: Garmin Descent S1

Garmin Descent S1 Personality: Antonio Cressi





Momentum Built on Proven Innovation

DIVEVOLK’s recognition at boot Düsseldorf follows its earlier Innovation win at the boot Dive Awards for its touchscreen underwater smartphone housing—underscoring the company’s long-term commitment to making underwater technology more open, usable, and community-driven.

About DIVEVOLK

DIVEVOLK builds diver-first underwater smartphone systems that expand what creators, instructors, explorers, and scientists can do underwater—combining full touchscreen control with a growing ecosystem of connectivity and imaging tools.



Media Contact:

Lexi

Email Address: Collaboration@divevolk.com

Phone number: +86 (760)86893956

