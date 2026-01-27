Vietnam Construction Industry Report 2025: Market Forecast to Expand by 7.6% to Reach VND 1,014,795.5 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure, City-Level Construction by Value and Cost Structure, Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction market in the Vietnam is expected to grow by 9.8% on annual basis to reach VND 695.60 trillion in 2025.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 14.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of VND 633.75 trillion to approximately VND 1,014,795.5 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Vietnam, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.



Key Insights

Vietnam Residential Construction Industry



Vietnam's residential construction industry presents strong growth opportunities, particularly in affordable housing, mixed-use developments, and sustainable housing projects. The demand for modern, urban living spaces drives new real estate investments, with local and international developers expanding their portfolios.

However, rising construction costs, land shortages, and regulatory challenges pose risks to developers. Companies must adopt cost-efficient building methods, align with government incentives, and incorporate green construction practices to succeed. Those who invest in technology-driven, smart housing solutions will be well-positioned to capture Vietnam's growing housing market demand.

Vietnam Commercial Construction Industry



Vietnam's commercial construction sector presents strong investment opportunities, particularly in mixed-use developments, high-end office spaces, and sustainable retail projects. The government's pro-business policies, rising foreign investment, and growing consumer demand drive continued expansion in this sector. However, rising development costs, evolving regulatory requirements, and shifting workplace trends pose challenges.

Developers must adapt to the demand for flexible office spaces, integrate green building technologies, and align with government incentives to remain competitive. The ability to embrace digital innovations and capitalize on Vietnam's booming urban growth will be key to long-term success in the commercial construction market.

Vietnam Institutional Construction Industry



Vietnam's institutional construction sector presents significant growth opportunities, particularly in healthcare and education infrastructure. The government's commitment to improving public services and strong foreign investment in private institutions is driving demand for modern, high-tech facilities. However, budget constraints, rising material costs, and skilled labor shortages pose challenges.

Developers who leverage government incentives, integrate smart building technologies, and adopt sustainable construction practices will be best positioned to succeed. The PPP model and digital transformation of institutional buildings will be crucial in shaping the future of Vietnam's institutional construction industry.

Vietnam Industrial Construction Industry



Vietnam's industrial construction sector offers significant investment opportunities in logistics, high-tech manufacturing, and renewable energy infrastructure. The country's strong FDI inflows, strategic location, and government-backed incentives make it an attractive destination for industrial expansion.

However, challenges such as rising land costs, labor shortages, and stricter environmental regulations must be carefully managed. Developers and investors who embrace digital transformation, invest in workforce development, and integrate sustainable construction practices will be well-positioned to capitalize on Vietnam's booming industrial growth and evolving manufacturing landscape.

Vietnam Infrastructure Construction Industry



Vietnam's infrastructure construction sector offers significant investment opportunities, particularly in transportation, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure. The government's commitment to expanding highways, ports, and metro systems and strong private sector participation make infrastructure a key driver of economic growth.

However, inflation, funding constraints, and regulatory complexity must be addressed. Developers who align with sustainability goals, leverage public-private partnerships, and integrate smart infrastructure solutions will be best positioned to succeed. Vietnam's strategic location, rapid urbanization, and digital transformation initiatives will continue to drive demand for modern and resilient infrastructure.

Report Scope



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Vietnam Economic Indicators



Vietnam Top Cities Construction Data

Vietnam Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Vietnam Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Vietnam Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Vietnam Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Vietnam Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Vietnam Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Vietnam Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Vietnam Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Vietnam Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Vietnam Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms:

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

