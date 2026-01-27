$450 Billion Drug Delivery Devices Market Industry Forecast, 2035

Chicago, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global drug delivery devices market was valued at US$ 212.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 450.7 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The trajectory of the drug delivery devices market is closely intertwined with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, many of which necessitate frequent, lifelong dosing regimens. These conditions create a steady and expanding demand for innovative delivery solutions that support patient adherence and improve therapeutic outcomes. Among these chronic illnesses, diabetes and obesity stand out as the foremost consumers of drug delivery devices, alongside cancer—each reflecting evolving treatment paradigms that rely heavily on self-administered injections.

Diabetes and obesity have emerged as primary drivers in the drug delivery market due to their widespread occurrence and the shift toward more patient-centric treatment approaches. Advances in therapeutics now enable weekly self-injections, replacing more frequent dosing schedules and thereby increasing reliance on user-friendly, reliable delivery devices. This change enhances convenience and compliance, reinforcing the importance of devices designed for ease of use and accuracy.

A Regulatory Landscape Favoring Innovation in Drug Delivery

The regulatory environment surrounding the drug delivery devices market has been notably active and supportive, fostering the rapid development of complex combination products. In 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 61 novel drugs, a clear testament to the accelerating pace of innovation in the pharmaceutical sector. This regulatory momentum not only signals a healthy pipeline of new therapies but also reflects an evolving landscape that encourages cutting-edge drug delivery solutions to meet emerging medical needs.

Notably, 24 of the approved drugs—representing 48% of the total—were classified as “First-in-Class,” highlighting a significant portion of therapies with unique mechanisms of action and no existing delivery precedents. These novel treatments challenge manufacturers to move beyond traditional, legacy hardware and instead engineer bespoke delivery platforms tailored to the specific requirements of each drug. This shift drives innovation in device design, pushing the boundaries of what drug delivery systems can achieve.

The year 2024 witnessed the deployment of approximately 7.8 million high-volume subcutaneous drug delivery devices worldwide, with wearable injectors accounting for 4.3 million of these units. This substantial adoption rate underscores the market's rapid embrace of advanced delivery technologies designed to handle biologics and other complex therapies that require higher volumes and controlled administration.

Hospitals: The Powerhouse of Drug Delivery Device Usage

Hospitals constitute the largest end-user segment in the drug delivery devices market, primarily driven by the immense volume of acute care procedures that require sophisticated and complex infusion systems. These medical centers manage critical patient needs where precise and reliable drug delivery is essential, making them indispensable consumers of advanced delivery tools. The scale and complexity of hospital care naturally position them as the backbone of demand in this market.

In 2023 alone, U.S. hospitals collectively spent an enormous $146.9 billion on medical and surgical supplies, a category overwhelmingly dominated by drug delivery devices such as infusion pumps, syringes, and catheters. This figure illustrates the vital role these delivery tools play in day-to-day hospital operations, underpinning the successful administration of medications across a wide spectrum of clinical settings.

Intensive Care Units (ICUs) are the prime drivers of this consumption, given the high acuity and complexity of care provided. On average, U.S. ICUs incur supply costs of approximately $25,860 per bed annually, reflecting the intensive use of drug delivery devices required to manage critically ill patients. This high per-bed expenditure underscores the reliance on advanced infusion systems and related technologies to ensure precise, continuous medication administration.

North America’s Commanding Lead in Drug Delivery Devices

North America stands out as the dominant force in the global drug delivery devices market, capturing a commanding 32.72% share in 2025. This leadership position is underpinned by a structural surge driven largely by the commercial explosion of high-value biologics. The region’s robust healthcare infrastructure and strong financial backing create a fertile environment for the adoption of innovative therapeutic solutions, cementing North America’s role at the forefront of this dynamic market.

The rapid uptake of biologics, many of which rely on sophisticated drug delivery devices, fuels North America’s market dominance. A striking example is Eli Lilly’s blockbuster product Mounjaro, which generated $11.5 billion in U.S. revenue in 2024 alone. This success story highlights how the U.S. reimbursement model effectively supports high-priced drug-device combinations, enabling pharmaceutical companies to invest heavily in innovation while ensuring patient access to cutting-edge treatments.

North America’s leadership is further reinforced by a regulatory environment that actively supports value retention and innovation. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 61 novel drugs in 2024, nearly half of which were first-in-class therapies requiring novel delivery hardware. This regulatory responsiveness not only accelerates the availability of breakthrough treatments but also drives demand for advanced drug delivery devices designed to optimize therapeutic efficacy and patient convenience.

A Competitive Divide: Drug Owners vs. Device Makers

The drug delivery devices market operates within a distinct competitive environment defined by a clear division of roles between two key players: the “Drug Owners” and the “Device Makers.” Drug Owners are primarily responsible for funding and expanding manufacturing capacity, while Device Makers focus on the engineering and completion of the device itself. This dynamic creates a complex ecosystem where collaboration and capital investment are both critical to bringing advanced drug delivery solutions to market.

Among the Drug Owners, Eli Lilly stands out as the most aggressive capital deployer, signaling its commitment to expanding production capabilities. In February 2025, the company announced a massive $27 billion investment spanning four new manufacturing locations. This bold move is part of a broader strategy, with Lilly’s total manufacturing commitments surpassing $50 billion since 2020. Such a substantial investment not only strengthens the company’s production infrastructure but also positions it to meet future demand for innovative drug delivery systems.

Novo Nordisk has also made significant strategic investments, dedicating $4.1 billion to a single fill-finish manufacturing facility in North Carolina. This move is specifically designed to support the company’s growing obesity treatment portfolio, ensuring a robust and reliable supply chain. By focusing on a key therapeutic area with high demand, Novo Nordisk aims to optimize its manufacturing capabilities and maintain a competitive edge in the drug delivery devices market.

