Gold Miners Post Record Margins as Metal Tests $4,900

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary – Global gold production hit 3,645 tonnes in 2024 as mined output approaches historic stability levels[1], yet new major discoveries remain at multi-decade lows. Institutional money is now chasing producers with expanding margins and operational momentum[2] as all-in sustaining costs averaging $1,600 per ounce drive record profitability at gold prices testing $4,900. Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) (TSX: K), Orla Mining (NYSE-A: ORLA) (TSX: OLA), IAMGOLD (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG), and Allied Gold (NYSE: AAUC) (TSX: AAUC) represent platforms where technical de-risking and execution-ready infrastructure are translating into tangible production growth.

Equity valuations are compressing despite trailing twelve-month profits surging 91% across the mining sector[3], setting the stage for a re-rating in 2026 as investors recognize that operational execution now commands the scarcity premium. The World Bank projects gold to reach fresh record highs in 2026[4], with central banks absorbing nearly 25% of total demand and creating a mandate for development-stage assets capable of delivering near-term cash flow in secure jurisdictions.

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) just completed critical geotechnical studies at its Imwelo Project in Tanzania, and the data is reshaping how the company plans to mine Area C. Instead of multiple isolated pits, the technical work now supports a single, continuous open pit covering the full mineralized trend.

Two dedicated geotechnical drill holes reached 150 and 163 meters depth, while specific gravity measurements were completed on approximately 200 core samples spanning laterite, saprolite, saprock, and fresh rock. That data feeds directly into final pit-shell optimization and processing design, with engineering work currently underway.

"Completing these programs marks another clear step toward production at Imwelo," said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of LVG. "As we finalize pit designs at Area C, the project continues to transition from technical studies into the development phase, aligning with our strategy of advancing high-quality assets toward cash flow."

What makes this significant isn't just the technical progress. It's the consolidation potential. The geological and structural picture at Area C has tightened considerably, and current interpretations indicate the company can optimize previous pit designs into a more efficient single-pit operation.

The geotechnical data also enabled accurate delineation of oxide, transitional, and fresh rock domains. That precision matters when classifying ore during mining and supports the updated mineral resource estimate feeding into production planning.

Imwelo sits just 12 kilometers from AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Mine and is fully permitted for mine construction and production. Recent drill results from Area C extended mineralization beyond current pit designs, with continuity now demonstrated to over 250 meters depth.

Meanwhile, the company's Tembo Project delivered surface grades up to 35.45 g/t gold from artisanal mining sites, with drilling targeting the high-grade Ngula 1 zone set for Q1 2026. Lake Victoria Gold is also finalizing a processing agreement with Nyati Resources to access a 500 tonne-per-day plant located directly on one of LVG's Tembo licences.

Funding is backed by exposure to potential US$45 million in milestone payments from the company's 2021 asset sale to Barrick's Bulyanhulu operation, a gold prepay facility with Monetary Metals, and a C$11.52 million strategic investment from Taifa Group.

With geotechnical studies complete and pit designs advancing, Lake Victoria Gold is moving methodically from exploration to execution across both flagship projects.

NOTE: For a Cautionary Note on Production Decision, please see the Disclaimer below.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) (TSX: K) announced it is proceeding with construction of three organic growth projects expected to contribute 3 million ounces of production and extend mine lives with attractive economics including a combined IRR of 55% and incremental post-tax NPV of $4.1 billion at $4,300 gold. The Round Mountain Phase X and Bald Mountain Redbird 2 projects in Nevada along with the Kettle River-Curlew project in Washington are expected to produce 400,000 gold equivalent ounces annually between 2029 and 2031 at average all-in sustaining costs of approximately $1,650 per ounce.

"We are excited to be moving ahead with Round Mountain Phase X, Curlew and Bald Mountain Redbird 2," said J. Paul Rollinson, CEO of Kinross Gold. "These three new growth projects are expected to contribute 3 million ounces of life-of-mine production to our portfolio, extend mine lives at our Nevada assets well into the 2030s, and benefit our long-term costs in the U.S."

The company intends to self-fund the projects from operating cash flows with approximately $425 million in capital expenditures forecasted for 2026. Kinross Gold completed its 2025 share repurchase program achieving its increased target of $600 million and reducing share count by 2.5% while maintaining focus on balance sheet strength and return of capital programs.

Orla Mining (NYSE-A: ORLA) (TSX: OLA) achieved record quarterly production in Q4 2025, producing 95,405 ounces of gold and exceeding its revised annual consolidated production guidance of 265,000 to 285,000 ounces with 300,620 ounces produced. The company's diversified portfolio demonstrated strong performance with Musselwhite delivering exceptional results in its first ten months under Orla Mining ownership while Camino Rojo fully rebounded from earlier challenges.

"Thanks to the effort and dedication of our people across the business, we successfully exceeded our annual production guidance — delivering more than 300,000 ounces for the first time in our history," said Jason Simpson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orla Mining. "The strength of our diversified portfolio was clearly demonstrated in the second half of 2025, driven by outstanding execution by our operations teams in Mexico and Canada."

Orla Mining provided 2026 guidance of 340,000 to 360,000 ounces of consolidated gold production with sustained investment to accelerate growth at Musselwhite, South Carlin, and Camino Rojo. The company allocated $215 million toward South Railroad project construction in 2026 while announcing its inaugural quarterly cash dividend of $0.015 per share.

IAMGOLD (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) reported preliminary 2025 attributable gold production of 765,900 ounces, achieving the mid-point of guidance following record quarterly production at all operations. Côté Gold produced 87,200 attributable ounces in Q4 2025 and 279,900 attributable ounces for the full year, achieving the top end of guidance targets in its first full year of operations after reaching nameplate plant throughput ahead of schedule.

"I would like to commend our operations teams for an incredible fourth quarter as each of our mines reported record results, at an opportune time when the gold price is setting new highs and as IAMGOLD accelerates into its position as a strong mid-tier modern gold producer with significant cashflow generation and organic growth potential," said Renaud Adams, President and CEO of IAMGOLD.

The company provided 2026 guidance of 720,000 to 820,000 attributable ounces as operations at Côté Gold focus on sustainable operations at nameplate rates ahead of an expansion study expected in Q4 2026. IAMGOLD plans to spend $35 million on exploration to conduct 85,500 meters of drilling in Canada during the year.

Allied Gold (NYSE: AAUC) (TSX: AAUC) has commenced operations and begun processing ore through the fresh ore comminution circuit installed pursuant to the Phase 1 expansion at Sadiola, marking a significant milestone in the transformational growth strategy for this long-life asset. With the start of operations of the new fresh ore comminution circuit, Sadiola will be able to increase the proportion of the more abundant fresh ore in the feed from approximately twenty percent up to sixty percent at an expected throughput of 5.7 million tonnes per annum, materially improving operational flexibility.

With the implementation and completion of the Phase 1 expansion, Sadiola is expected to maintain more consistent production with higher levels of fresh ore feed beginning in 2026, resulting in annual production of 200,000 to 230,000 gold ounces representing a 17% to almost 30% increase over annual production in 2023. The Phase 2 expansion is expected to provide a further increase in production for the life of mine once completed by 2029, with Allied evaluating a progressive, modular and organic expansion of current facilities rather than relying on a more expensive and larger plant as originally contemplated.

In the current quarter with contributions from more recently discovered oxide ore sources and the introduction of other operational efficiencies and very modest contributions from the Phase 1 circuit, Sadiola is expected to produce approximately 60,000 gold ounces representing an increase over the average of the prior quarters this year of approximately 40%. Allied Gold maintains its guidance for this year of over 375,000 gold ounces.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/04/02/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

