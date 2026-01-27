Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction: A $78.75 Billion Global Industry by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides insights into market dynamics, industry trends, and competitive landscapes.





The multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market has witnessed significant growth, with expectations of it rising from $55.5 billion in 2025 to $78.75 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.3%. This surge is driven by rising demand for faster housing delivery, increased urban development, and cost-efficient solutions. The adoption of advanced prefabrication technologies, sustainable modular materials, and multi-story developments are major contributing factors, alongside a shift towards permanent and relocatable modular housing applications.

In 2023, the Modular Building Institute reported that modular construction represented 6.64% of new starts, translating to a project value of approximately $14.6 billion. The benefits, such as reduced material waste and improved safety, are stimulating interest from major construction companies globally. Notable trends include a preference for using steel, wood, and precast materials in modular units, and a focus on high-density urban projects.

Key industry players are innovating through new product lines, such as Greystar Real Estate Partners' launch of its Modular Attainable Housing Brand in June 2023. This initiative aims to provide affordable options for vulnerable groups in the US by leveraging modular techniques for sustainable and economical housing solutions. Similarly, ATCO Structures and Logistics Ltd's acquisition of NRB Modular Solutions for $40 million in September 2024 highlights strategic expansions to diversify offerings across commercial, industrial, educational, and residential segments.

Leading companies in the sector include Laing O'Rourke, ATCO Ltd., Algeco UK Limited, Ritz-Craft Corporation, and more. These companies are navigating an evolving landscape marked by global trade and tariff shifts that impact material and production costs, especially in regions reliant on imported components. Despite these challenges, tariffs have catalyzed domestic manufacturing growth, promoting local sourcing and cost-effective innovation in prefabrication technologies.

The multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market spans various regions, with Asia-Pacific being the largest in 2025 and Africa forecasted as the fastest-growing region. Markets covered include Asia-Pacific, Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East. The market's value is defined by revenues from sales, in USD, covering goods and services exchanged between entities or sold to end consumers.

The report categorizes the market by type, material, and construction method. Types include Permanent and Relocatable, while materials cover Steel, Precast Concrete, Wood, Plastic, among others. It further segments into Permanent units and Relocatable units for varied strategic insights.

The analysis extends to cover developments in key countries from Australia to the USA, and over regional sectors such as Asia-Pacific and Europe, highlighting manufacturing shifts and supply chain realignments in areas like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Industry giants like Laing O'Rourke, ATCO Ltd., and Ritz-Craft Corporation are evaluated and ranked. The competitive landscape chapter offers insights into market share, financial deals, and profiles of influential companies shaping the industry.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $59.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $78.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

