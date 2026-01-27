Growth Opportunities in the Household Fans Market, 2026-2030: CAGR of 3% Forecast Over the Next 5 Years

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Household Fans Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report explores market characteristics, size, growth trajectories, and segmentations, providing historical and forecast data by geography.





The household fans market has seen a steady trajectory of growth, with a valuation expected to rise from $33 billion in 2025 to $33.82 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 2.5%. This expansion aligns with increasing urbanization, electrification, residential construction, and an uptick in disposable income. Moving forward, the market is projected to reach $38.11 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 3% due to burgeoning interest in energy-efficient appliances, smart home integrations, and advancements in motor technology.

The industry trends highlight the emergence of energy-efficient designs, smart home compatibility, noise reduction, portable options, and optimized airflow. A significant driver for this market's growth is the increasing focus on home remodeling and renovations, expected to contribute to higher demand. According to the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University, by January 2023, national remodeling and repair spending for owner-occupied homes will likely hit $485 billion-2.6% more than in 2022-boosting demand for household fans.

Key players in the market are enhancing product offerings with innovations like remote-controlled and advanced fan models. For instance, in February 2023, Syska introduced the BLDC Effecta SFR1500, an energy-efficient ceiling fan, which reduces power consumption by 50%. This fan boasts features such as dust resistance, remote control operation, and an elegant metallic finish.

In March 2023, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. merged with Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd., enhancing its appliance offerings and market reach by leveraging Butterfly's strong kitchen appliance portfolio.

Markets Covered: By product type: Ceiling Fans, Table Fans, Pedestal Fans, Exhaust Fans, Wall Fans. By current type: AC and DC. By application: Home and Commercial. By distribution: Store-based Retailing, Direct Sales, Non-Store-based Retailing.

Key Companies: Shell Electric MFG Co. Ltd., Hunter Fan Company, Crompton Greaves, Bajaj Electricals, Panasonic, Midea Group, Emerson Electric, Monte Carlo Fan Company, Westinghouse Electric, among others.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $33.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3% Regions Covered Global

