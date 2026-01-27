Outdoor Power Equipment Markets to Grow by $4.8 Billion Worldwide During 2026-2030: Smart Technologies Drive Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Power Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, opportunities, and competitive landscape, offering insights necessary to navigate the evolving industry. It includes types of equipment like trimmers, mowers, blowers, and the market's geographic scope, from North America to Asia-Pacific.





The outdoor power equipment market is set for significant growth, expanding from $28.26 billion in 2025 to $34.04 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 3.9%. Historical growth has been fueled by the expansion of commercial lawn maintenance services and the use of traditional fuel-powered equipment. In forthcoming years, the market will benefit from a shift towards electric-powered tools, increased demand for autonomous mowing systems, and smart landscaping solutions.

The construction industry's expansion is a major driver, expected to propel the outdoor power equipment market. Equipment like generators, compactors, and power tools are essential in enhancing construction efficiency, reducing manual labor, and ensuring faster project delivery. An example includes FMI Corporation's projection of a 10% rise in U.S. engineering and construction spending by the close of 2023.

Companies in the sector are investing in smart automation technologies. Kress Commercial's 2023 release of Mission RTKn robotic mowers, offering satellite positioning and an obstacle avoidance system, exemplifies advancements that promise increased productivity and reduced manual labor. Despite higher initial investment costs and the need for technical servicing, these innovations represent cleaner and more efficient operations.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the industry landscape. United Ag & Turf's acquisition of Chad Little Outdoor Power Equipment aims to enhance their presence and offerings in agricultural and turf equipment sectors. Notably, Chad Little specializes in John Deere dealership operations.

Key market players include Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Deere & Company, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and The Husqvarna Group. However, the rapid changes in international trade and tariffs are influencing market dynamics, creating both challenges and opportunities. Tariffs increase costs for imported components but also urge manufacturers to localize production and innovate cost-effective electric models.

Market Scope

The report covers diverse equipment types, such as Trimmers and Edgers, Lawn Mowers, Blowers, and more. It addresses power sources-fuel and electric-and applications in both residential and commercial sectors. Focus is also placed on the product sub-segments and major companies shaping the market. This extensive market report is vital for stakeholders looking to understand the outdoor power equipment landscape and strategically position their companies for future growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $29.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

