Europe Cement Industry Report 2025: Market to Expand by 5.4% to Reach $26 Billion by 2029, Driven by EU Green Deal Demand, Carbon Capture, Alternative Fuels, and Regulatory Compliance

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Cement Industry Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement market in Europe is expected to grow by 5.8% annually to reach US$21.1 billion in 2025. The cement market in the region recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 6.1%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$19.9 billion to approximately US$26.0 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the the cement industry in Europe, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of the cement domains. With over 80+ KPIs at the regional and country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of the cement market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



Europe's cement industry is undergoing one of the most aggressive decarbonization transitions globally, driven by the EU Green Deal, tightening carbon market regulations, and shifting demand patterns. While residential construction has declined in several countries due to macroeconomic pressures, public infrastructure renovation and climate-resilient building programs continue to support baseline demand.



Industry leaders are prioritizing carbon capture technologies, alternative fuels, and clinker substitution to remain compliant and competitive under the EU ETS. However, smaller and mid-tier producers face mounting challenges around cost management, permit timelines, and export exposure. The future of the industry will be defined by its ability to balance climate alignment with economic viability in a highly regulated operating environment.



Europe's cement industry is transitioning from high-volume commodity production to low-emission, compliance-driven manufacturing under the pressures of climate policy, public scrutiny, and investor expectation. Companies that scale carbon capture, alternative fuels, and SCM integration while complying with ETS and CBAM rules will lead in both public procurement and private sustainability-aligned construction.



Strategic advantage will rest on firms' ability to navigate fragmented national regulations, maintain access to green finance, and localize input sourcing. Those lagging in decarbonization or digitalization risk exclusion from key infrastructure and export markets.



With the EU continuing to push its climate agenda and modernize public assets, the cement sector will remain a foundational - yet transforming - pillar of European infrastructure and green transition.



Infrastructure and Energy Retrofitting Sustain Cement Demand Across Europe

Public Spending in Northern and Western Europe Offsets Private Sector Slowdown: Countries such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands are seeing cement demand supported by school renovations, transport upgrades, and flood control infrastructure. Germany's Climate Action Programme and France's France Relance initiative are leading to material demand for certified green cement.

Southern and Eastern Europe See Infrastructure Pipeline Momentum: Spain, Poland, and Romania are leveraging EU Recovery and Resilience Facility funds for transport and urban development projects. Cement consumption is rising in road, energy, and utility projects, particularly in the Balkans, where EU pre-accession funding is active.

Residential Sector Faces Pressure Across Most Markets: High interest rates, energy inflation, and falling homebuyer confidence have led to sharp declines in residential construction in the UK, Italy, and Scandinavia.Demand is increasingly concentrated in multi-family housing retrofits and subsidized energy-efficient refurbishment.

Cement Producers Are Accelerating Climate Innovation and Circular Partnerships

Carbon Capture Projects Are Expanding with EU Support: Heidelberg Materials is constructing Europe's first full-scale CCS cement facility in Brevik, Norway, scheduled to go online in 2025.Holcim has launched multiple carbon capture pilots across Germany and Poland, supported by Horizon Europe and Innovation Fund grants.

Alternative Fuels and Waste Co-Processing Are Being Scaled: Co-processing rates have surpassed 50% in countries like Austria and Germany, with cement kilns using biomass, RDF, and waste plastics.Regulatory approval for higher thermal substitution rates has improved, particularly in Eastern Europe and Benelux.

Clinker Substitution and Green Product Certification Are Market Imperatives: CEM II/C-M and LC3 cement types are increasingly used in public procurement across the EU, supported by revised EN197-5 standards.Firms are investing in SCM sourcing agreements and partnering with steel and utility sectors for slag and fly ash access.

Production Faces Constraints from Energy, Permitting, and Supply Chain Reforms

High Energy Prices and ETS Costs Are Reducing Profit Margins: Natural gas and electricity prices surged in 2023, especially in Italy, Germany, and the UK, raising per-ton production costs. The EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) Phase IV has significantly increased carbon credit prices, prompting urgent decarbonization action.

Environmental Permits and Land Use Approvals Are Slowing Expansions: Permit timelines for quarry operations and plant upgrades have increased due to stricter local environmental and public health reviews. In 2024, several project expansions in Belgium, Sweden, and Greece were delayed pending EU biodiversity impact assessments.

Supply Chain Fragmentation Is Creating SCM and Fuel Access Gaps: Regional disparities in fly ash and slag availability due to declining coal and steel production are affecting clinker substitution plans. Freight disruptions in the Red Sea and Danube river systems have further affected raw material flows and shipping costs.

Positive Outlook Tied to EU Climate Policy, Renovation Programs, and Innovation Grants

EU Green Deal and Renovation Wave Will Sustain Medium-Term Demand: Massive funding for energy-efficient building renovation, urban greening, and sustainable mobility is creating stable demand for cement in compliant product formats.The European Green Deal and REPowerEU investment packages are expected to sustain public-sector demand through 2027.

Carbon Finance and Innovation Grants Support Technology Investment: Cement firms are beneficiaries of EU Innovation Fund, ETS Modernisation Fund, and national climate investment programs targeting CCUS and green hydrogen.Funding is being used to build low-carbon cement production hubs in Germany, Italy, and the Nordic countries.

Export-Driven Growth May Rebalance in Eastern and Southeastern Europe: Producers in Turkey, the Balkans, and North Africa continue to export into EU markets, but CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism) may realign trade flows. Cement imports into Western Europe are expected to decline post-CBAM enforcement, improving domestic utilization rates.

Risks Arise from Compliance Costs, Carbon Pricing, and Input Instability

Carbon Pricing Mechanisms Are Impacting Competitive Balance: The rising cost of EU ETS credits is widening the gap between high- and low-carbon producers, affecting bid competitiveness in public tenders. CBAM implementation (2026 onward) will add complexity for importers and affect clinker trade from non-EU neighbors.

Fragmented Regulatory Environments Are Slowing Innovation Deployment: While the EU provides overarching guidance, national regulations on emissions, quarrying, and SCM use remain inconsistent.This creates cost and compliance uncertainty, particularly for cross-border projects and procurement.

Supply Chain Vulnerability Remains High for Imported Fuels and SCMs: Countries like Spain and Portugal, with high fuel import reliance, face exposure to geopolitical disruptions and freight bottlenecks. Transitioning away from coal-fired power limits domestic fly ash availability, raising the urgency of new SCM R&D.

Report Scope for Each Report

Regional Report - Europe Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2020-2029) Databook

Country Report 1 - Germany Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2020-2029) Databook

Country Report 2 - United Kingdom Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2020-2029) Databook

Country Report 3 - Russia Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2020-2029) Databook

Country Report 4 - France Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2020-2029) Databook

Country Report 5 - Italy Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2020-2029) Databook

Country Report 6 - Netherlands Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2020-2029) Databook

Country Report 7 - Spain Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2020-2029) Databook

Country Report 8 - Switzerland Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2020-2029) Databook

Country Report 9 - Poland Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2020-2029) Databook

Country Report 10 - Greece Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2020-2029) Databook



Cement Industry Overview

Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value

Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value

Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level

Cement Market by Type of Cement

Portland Cement

Blended Cement

Specialty Cement

Green Cement

Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement

IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement

Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulfate-Resistant Cement

Other Niche Specialty Cements

Cement Market by Key Sector

Residential Construction

Multi-Family Housing

Single-Family Housing

Non-Residential Construction

Commercial Buildings

Office Buildings

Retail Spaces

Hospitality Facilities

Restaurants

Sports Complexes

Other Commercial Properties

Industrial Buildings

Manufacturing Units

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities

Metal and Material Processing Plants

Institutional Buildings

Healthcare Facilities

Educational Institutions

Other Institutional Structures

Infrastructure & Other Construction

Cement Market by Distribution Channel

Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)

Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

Cement Market by End-User

Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Individual Consumers (Self-use)

Other Industrial/Commercial Users

Cement Market by Location Tier

Tier-I Cities

Tier-II Cities

Tier-III Cities

Cement Trade Dynamics

Key Export Destinations

Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape: Cement Market

Market Share Analysis of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bt5tj9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.