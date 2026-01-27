Steel Roofing Market Report 2026-2030: Western Europe Led in 2025; Asia-Pacific Projected as the Future Growth Leader

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steel Roofing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides insights into global market size, regional shares, key competitors, and emerging trends. It presents a detailed outlook, catering to the needs of businesses seeking to navigate this dynamic industry landscape.





The steel roofing market has witnessed steady growth, advancing from $4.2 billion in 2025 to a projected $4.31 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6%. Key factors driving this growth include the ongoing demand for traditional galvanized materials, increased construction activities, and cost-effective production processes. As the market evolves, the emphasis on durable and long-lasting roofing solutions continues.

Western Europe stood as the largest market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected as a future growth leader.

Looking ahead, the steel roofing market is expected to reach $4.74 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4%. This forecast is bolstered by the rising demand for sustainable steel roofing options, advancements in protective technologies, and the proliferation of renovation projects. Trends central to this growth include eco-friendly and energy-efficient materials, innovative coatings, and an increase in lightweight and high-strength steel products.

The renovation segment is particularly poised to drive future market growth. Home improvements, driven by the durability and weather-resistant properties of steel roofing, remain popular. A survey by the Home Improvement Research Institute in 2023 revealed that 62% of U.S. homeowners undertook renovations in the past year, highlighting a persistent trend toward affordable home upgrades.

Strategic partnerships among industry leaders are crucial to improving product offerings. For instance, in October 2023, Titan Roofing Solutions LLC partnered with Steel Tech Industries to introduce UltraGuard Cold-Rolled Roofing Sheets, boasting a unique aluminum-zinc coating for enhanced longevity and corrosion resistance. Similarly, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.'s acquisition of Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation in 2025 demonstrated efforts to solidify market presence and expand distribution networks.

Prominent players in the market include Saint-Gobain SA, Nucor Corporation, BlueScope Steel Limited, Kingspan Group plc, Fletcher Building Limited, and others. Despite positive trends, the market faces challenges from global trade relations and tariff-induced cost hikes. Regions like North America and Europe are particularly vulnerable, although these tariffs may galvanize local production and innovation.

This report categorizes the market by type, construction type, end users, and provides detailed analyses of different regions and sub-segments.

Companies Mentioned: Key players identified include Saint-Gobain SA, Nucor Corporation, BlueScope Steel Limited, Kingspan Group plc, and Boral Limited, among others.

Geographies & Regions: The report covers critical regions including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Global

