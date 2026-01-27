Middle East Cement Industry Report 2025: Market to Grow by 4.7% to Reach $19.6 Billion by 2029 - Growth Opportunities Through Infrastructure Projects in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Iraq

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Cement Industry Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement market in Middle East is expected to grow by 5.0% annually to reach US$16.3 billion in 2025. The cement market in the region recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 5.2%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$15.5 billion to approximately US$19.6 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the the cement industry in Middle East, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of the cement domains. With over 80+ KPIs at the regional and country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of the cement market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The Middle East cement industry is undergoing a capacity-driven transformation powered by mega-projects, industrial diversification agendas, and growing climate regulation. While demand is rising in high-growth economies like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq due to Vision-aligned infrastructure rollouts, countries like Jordan and Lebanon continue to face production constraints and political headwinds. Firms are investing in alternative fuels, energy-efficient operations, and clinker optimization to align with national sustainability targets. With carbon disclosure and procurement mandates tightening across the Gulf, companies that lead in operational digitization, circular practices, and policy integration will define future competitiveness.



The Middle East cement industry is rapidly aligning with climate goals and infrastructure-led growth agendas, offering near-term volume opportunities and long-term strategic value for firms that decarbonize and integrate. While the region's macro outlook is largely positive, risks around energy exposure, policy fragmentation, and export reliance must be managed proactively.

Producers that scale low-carbon product lines, digitize operations, and secure logistics partnerships will gain procurement advantage. ESG readiness is becoming a procurement threshold, not a differentiator, in major Gulf markets. With a coordinated strategy and national policy support, the Middle East's cement sector can emerge as a model for sustainable industrial development and resilient infrastructure supply.



Vision 2030 Infrastructure and Industrial Hubs Anchor Cement Demand

Saudi Arabia's Giga Projects Are the Region's Largest Cement Demand Driver: NEOM, The Line, and Qiddiya are leading to sustained bulk cement uptake in Tabuk and Riyadh regions. Southern Province Cement, Yamama Cement, and Northern Region Cement have expanded dispatch logistics aligned with these zones.

UAE Infrastructure and Real Estate Activity Remains Strong: Cement demand is fueled by smart city developments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Urban Plan 2040 initiatives. Key demand stems from airport upgrades, logistics hubs, and public housing redevelopment projects.

Iraq's Post-Conflict Rebuilding Is Creating Strong Localized Demand: Road, housing, and power infrastructure projects across Baghdad and Basra are boosting cement plant utilization. Iraq Cement and Lafarge Iraq are realigning logistics for intra-country delivery due to import tariffs.

Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait See Steady Demand from Industrial Zones: Oman's Duqm SEZ and Qatar's logistics corridors are leading to niche demand growth for blended and sulfate-resistant cements. Kuwait's South Sabah Al Ahmad City and Silk City project planning phases are boosting short-term cement sourcing.

Low-Carbon Product Innovation and Regional Partnerships Are Accelerating

Blended and Sustainable Cement Types Are Expanding Across GCC Markets: UAE producers like National Cement and Star Cement have launched slag- and fly-ash-based cement in line with Estidama Pearl and LEED requirements. Saudi Arabia's procurement arms are increasingly requesting low-clinker cement for public projects under SECAP compliance.

Waste Co-Processing and Alternative Fuel Use Are Scaling Up: Lafarge Emirates and Arabian Cement have piloted RDF and biomass co-processing, in alignment with UAE Circular Economy Policy and Saudi Green Initiative. Oman Cement and Raysut Cement have signed municipal waste-to-fuel agreements to ensure feedstock consistency.

Public-Private R&D Partnerships Are Supporting Innovation: Saudi's National Industrial Development Center (NIDC) and UAE's Masdar are co-developing green cement R&D zones with cement manufacturers.Jordan's universities and the Jordan Cement Association are developing local SCM alternatives from industrial byproducts.

Production Is Impacted by Fuel Transition, Cost Pressures, and Regional Fragmentation

Energy Pricing Reform and Grid Dependence Are Increasing Costs: Saudi Arabia and Oman's subsidy phase-outs have elevated power and diesel costs for kilns not equipped with alternative fuel capacity. Cement firms are investing in WHR (Waste Heat Recovery) and solar installations to hedge energy volatility.

Clinker Overcapacity in Some States Is Driving Export Dependency: UAE and Oman are managing surplus through increased clinker exports to Africa and Southeast Asia, with margin risk tied to freight volatility. Saudi Arabia is balancing domestic demand with limited clinker exports to nearby Iraq and Yemen.

Permitting and Regulatory Complexity Affect Smaller Producers: In Lebanon and Jordan, extended quarry permit approval times and inconsistent waste processing regulation are delaying modernization plans. Lebanon's energy grid issues continue to affect kiln uptime, forcing reliance on imported bagged cement in Beirut.

Moderate-to-Strong Outlook Tied to Infrastructure Momentum and Policy Integration

Vision-Led Infrastructure Will Sustain Cement Demand Through 2027: Continued investment in transport, tourism, and renewable energy zones will ensure steady base cement demand across Gulf countries. High-value export potential exists for firms with surplus capacity and regional logistics infrastructure.

Public Procurement Criteria Are Now Favoring ESG-Compliant Cement: UAE and Saudi Arabia have implemented procurement rules requiring EPDs and carbon footprint disclosure for public construction. Oman and Qatar are gradually aligning procurement specs with global embodied carbon benchmarks.

Regional Integration Is Improving Clinker and SCM Trade Flows: Cross-border clinker and SCM trade among UAE, Saudi, Oman, and Bahrain is increasing due to logistics network upgrades. Jordan and Iraq are benefitting from preferential cement import agreements from Gulf suppliers with excess inventory.

Risks Stem from Regulatory Gaps, Export Volatility, and Geopolitical Tensions

Carbon Pricing and Disclosure Are Uneven Across the Region: UAE and Saudi Arabia are leading carbon data standardization, but others like Kuwait and Iraq lack enforceable frameworks. Firms operating in multiple countries face fragmented compliance requirements and reporting tools.

Export Market Fluctuations Create Margin Risk for Oversupplied Players: UAE and Oman producers relying on clinker exports to Africa and Asia face shipping cost and FX exposure risk. Demand volatility in Egypt, Kenya, and Sri Lanka has led to underutilization of some export-linked capacities.

Geopolitical and Energy Security Issues Remain a Supply Chain Concern: Regional tensions (e.g., Red Sea, Iraq border) and oil-linked fuel pricing volatility may affect transport timelines and cost predictability. Smaller producers without alternative fuel plans are most exposed to grid disruption and diesel import dependency.



