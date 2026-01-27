Window and Door Frames Market Analysis Report (2026-2030) Featuring Profiles of Key Players - JELD-WEN, Associated Materials, Masonite International, Andersen Corp., Spectus Window Systems and More

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Window and Door Frame Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The research delves into market dynamics, providing comprehensive statistics, market shares, and detailed segment analysis crucial for stakeholders to navigate the window and door frame industry landscape.





The global window and door frame market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue. Projected to expand from $132.76 billion in 2025 to $184.52 billion by 2030, the market is set to grow at a notable CAGR of 6.7% during this period. Key factors fueling this expansion include the rise in energy-efficient frame adoption, increased usage of advanced composite materials, and a surge in smart frame systems. These trends, coupled with ongoing construction activity, bolster the demand for such products.

Construction activities remain a significant driver. In 2023, Australia reported an increase in dwelling constructions, reflecting a strong construction sector performance. As new buildings rise, the demand for window and door frames parallels this growth, highlighting the importance of the sector in modern architecture.

Innovation within the industry is noteworthy, such as Aluprof SA's introduction of the MB-79N in 2023. This advanced system, known for its exceptional thermal insulation and versatile design, demonstrates the industry's shift towards smarter solutions. The MB-79N's availability in various configurations underscores a trend towards customizable and aesthetic frame solutions.

The market landscape is shaped by strategic moves such as the acquisition by LaForce of Builders Hardware and Hollow Metal, Inc. in 2024. This strategic acquisition enhances LaForce's footprint in Wisconsin, leveraging Builders' established expertise and aligning values to propel growth and service capabilities.

Major industry players include JELD-WEN Inc., Pella Corporation, Andersen Corporation, Ply Gem Holdings Inc., and Masonite International Corporation, among others. These companies are expected to focus on innovative product offerings and regional expansions to maintain competitive advantages.

However, challenges persist, notably from global trade relations and tariffs. Increasing tariffs on essential materials like aluminum and steel create price volatilities affecting production costs, particularly in regions dependent on imports. Yet, these challenges may encourage domestic manufacturing and innovation in sustainable solutions.

Regional analysis indicates Asia-Pacific as a leading market region as of 2025, with coverage extending to key economies including China, India, the U.S., Germany, and Japan.

Markets Covered: By Product Type: Door Frame, Window Frame; By Material: UPVC, Wood, Metal, Other Materials; By Distribution Channel: Specialized Stores, Distributor, Online; By Application: Residential, Commercial.

Subsegments: Door Frames: Interior, Exterior; Window Frames: Fixed, Casement, Sliding, Awning, Bay or Bow.

Companies Mentioned: Leading manufacturers including JELD-WEN Inc., Masonite International Corporation, Andersen Corporation, and many others.

Geographic Coverage: Countries such as the USA, China, Germany, and Japan; Regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, and Western Europe.

Time Series: Analysis includes a five-year historical and ten-year forecast data set.

Data: The report provides ratios of market size/growth against related markets and economic metrics.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $142.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $184.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

