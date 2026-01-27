NASM Reimagines Certified Nutrition Coach Program to Meet Surging Global Demand for Science-Backed Wellness Guidance

Gilbert, Arizona, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the global leader in fitness and wellness certifications, today announced the launch of its updated and reimagined Certified Nutrition Coach (CNC) program. As NASM’s second most popular credential, the revitalized course is designed to empower fitness professionals and wellness coaches with cutting-edge nutrition science, advanced behavior-change principles, and practical tools necessary to navigate the modern health landscape.

As the wellness landscape undergoes a massive shift, driven by the rise of weight-loss medications and a deepening consumer focus on longevity, the industry needs proficient, adaptable coaches more than ever. The updated CNC program answers this call, moving beyond foundational nutrition to cover critical, timely topics including entrepreneurial tools, navigating trending diets, and personalized programming.

“The landscape of nutrition and wellness is shifting rapidly. From the rise of weight-loss medications to a consumer focus on lifespan and healthspan, coaches today face complex questions that require evidence-based answers,” said Mike Fantigrassi, Head of Product at NASM. “We reimagined the Certified Nutrition Coach program to bridge the gap between complex science and real-world application. We aren’t just teaching coaches what nutrition is; we are giving them the behavioral frameworks and business tools to help clients achieve sustainable, long-term lifestyle change.”

A Modern Approach to Nutrition Coaching

The updated CNC program features a 23-chapter learning experience hosted on a newly enhanced digital learning platform. The course content was developed in collaboration with leading industry experts.

Key enhancements to the program include:

While the standard Self-Study program offers flexibility, the new Premium Self-Study pathway is designed as the optimal route for career success, equipping professionals with exclusive business-building templates, expert-led webinars, and advanced tools to fast-track their practice. Behavior Change Mastery: An increased focus on psychology, motivational interviewing, and communication techniques to foster adherence and strengthen the coach-client relationship.

An increased focus on psychology, motivational interviewing, and communication techniques to foster adherence and strengthen the coach-client relationship. Immersive Learning Experience: The course utilizes dynamic animations and expert-led lecture videos to simplify complex scientific concepts, keeping learners engaged and supporting diverse learning styles.

A suite of high-relevance, ready-to-use resources, including cookbooks, infographics, and handouts, developed for both coach and client use to streamline programming and enhance the client experience immediately. Real-World Application: New modules address current industry challenges, such as navigating trending diets, evaluating supplements, and overcoming weight-loss plateaus.

Meeting the Needs of a Digital-First Market

In direct response to the industry’s rapid migration toward virtual platforms, NASM has optimized the CNC program to thrive in a digital-first environment. The content integrates specific frameworks for online assessment and remote support, ensuring professionals can deliver personalized, empathetic coaching whether they are on the gym floor or connecting via screen.

“Whether it is a personal trainer looking to improve client results or a wellness enthusiast seeking a new career path, the CNC program delivers a diet-agnostic approach rooted in science and evidence-based strategies,” added Fantigrassi . “By combining nutrition science with established coaching practices, we are setting a new standard for what it means to be a nutrition coach.”

The updated NASM Certified Nutrition Coach program is available now. For more information or to register, visit https://www.nasm.org/nutrition

About NASM

NASM® is a global leader in evidence-based learning and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness and wellness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. Learn more at www.nasm.org.