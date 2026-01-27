Roof Insulation Market Report 2026-2030: Innovation Drives Demand for High-Efficiency Roof Insulation Materials

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Roof Insulation Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The roof insulation market has been experiencing a steady increase, growing from $10.89 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $11.41 billion by 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This trend can be traced back to several factors, including the burgeoning need for energy-efficient roofing, consistent usage of traditional insulation materials, expansion in residential construction, and the stable availability of mineral wool feedstock.

This comprehensive market research report offers an in-depth analysis of industry metrics, trends, and competitive landscape, ensuring stakeholders are well-prepared to navigate the evolving market scenario. Geographical insights reveal Asia-Pacific as the largest market region in 2025, with Western Europe expected to show the fastest growth rate in subsequent years.

Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $13.68 billion by 2030, with a slightly lower CAGR of 4.6%. Key drivers include the adoption of advanced insulation solutions, heightened regulatory demands for building energy efficiency, and a shift towards sustainable materials.

Significant trends in the market forecast period involve an increased demand for high-efficiency and fire-resistant roof insulation materials. There is also a notable expansion in retrofit and roof energy-efficiency upgrades, lightweight insulation products, and a rise in the use of recycled materials. With the rising number of residential constructions, roof insulation demand is anticipated to surge further. For example, the US Census Bureau reported a growth in housing completions, which fuels demand for efficient insulation solutions critical for enhancing energy efficiency and reducing costs.

Prominent companies are focusing on innovation to meet sustainability standards. For instance, in September 2024, Knauf Insulation Inc. launched its Performance+ residential portfolio featuring advanced thermal and acoustical fiberglass insulation products which are formaldehyde-free and designed to improve indoor air quality in residential applications.

Acquisitions also play a critical role in market dynamics. In March 2023, Installed Building Products Inc. acquired Anchor Insulation Co. Inc., expanding its customer base across the Northeastern United States. This move aligns with strategic objectives to serve residential, commercial, and industrial clients more effectively.

Leading companies in the sector include BASF SE, Saint-Gobain SA, Dow Inc., Owens Corning Inc., and others. However, global trade dynamics, including tariffs, have started to impact raw material costs, notably affecting regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe. Such tariffs potentially drive innovation and the domestic sourcing of materials, presenting both challenges and opportunities for market players.

Research Scope

Markets Covered:

Type: Batts And Rolls; Rigid Insulation; Reflective system

Building Type: Residential; Non-Residential

Material: Glass Wool; Stone Wool; Plastic Foam; Other Materials

Application: Flat Roof; Pitched Roof

Subsegments for each type, covering a variety of materials and insulation systems.

Companies Mentioned: BASF SE, Saint-Gobain SA, Dow Inc., Owens Corning Inc., Kingspan Group plc, Huntsman International LLC, and others.

Countries & Regions: Countries include Australia, Brazil, China, and other major economies across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. Regions span across Western Europe, North America, South America, and more.

Time Series & Data: The report provides historic (five years) and forecast (ten years) analyses, offering detailed country and regional data segmentation, competitor market shares, and comprehensive data sourcing and referencing.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $11.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Roof Insulation market report include:

BASF SE

Saint-Gobain SA

Dow Inc.

Owens Corning Inc.

Kingspan Group plc

Huntsman International LLC

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Rockwool International A/S

Synthos SA

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co Ltd.

Knauf Insulation GmbH

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

Certain-teed Products Corporation.

Paroc Group Oyj

IKO Industries Ltd.

Atlas Roofing Corp.

Johns Manville Corp.

Aspen Aerogels Inc.

Guardian Building Products Inc.

Lapolla Industries Inc.

Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited

Recticel Insulation Oy Company

Soprema USA

Superglass Insulation Ltd.

Technonicol Corporation

Ursa Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ezulbn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment