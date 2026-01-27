Topstep Brokerage Unveils Industry’s First Prop-to-Brokerage Funding Model

Key Highlights

Topstep Brokerage is the first Introducing Broker that allows individual accounts to be funded by direct transfer of payouts earned in Topstep’s Prop Firm.

Topstep Brokerage empowers clients to take control of their financial future by trading live futures markets with their own capital.

Early access to the Topstep Brokerage waitlist opens as of January 27, 2026.

Strategic partnership with Plus500 allows use of trading technology, risk management solutions, and FCM clearing.





CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topstep, a Chicago-based trader education and fintech enterprise, today announced the next milestone of its mission to deliver the Ultimate Trading Experience – the launch of its affiliate, Topstep Brokerage, an Introducing Broker and the newest offering from Topstep.

Topstep Brokerage is the first introducing broker to let traders directly transfer earnings from Topstep’s other offerings into a personal brokerage account while trading on TopstepX. Traders now have a direct path from prop success to independent trading – a market first for the industry. Traditional funding methods are also offered, giving clients flexibility in how they build capital and fund their brokerage accounts.

“For more than 16 years, it’s been our vision to create a better path for aspiring traders to learn, earn, and find greater success in the markets, whether trading our money or their own,” said Michael Patak, Topstep Brokerage Chief Executive Officer. “Launching Topstep Brokerage is the next step in our commitment to deliver The Ultimate Trading Experience, a path that I wish I had when I first started trading almost 30 years ago.”

Topstep Brokerage was designed to make personal futures trading more accessible to clients and, together with its exclusive offering of the TopstepX platform, reflects how independent traders operate: straightforward costs, clear rules, and risk management tools that support informed decision-making. It emphasizes education, measurable goals, and responsible risk awareness – principles that have guided the broader Topstep enterprise since day one.

The waitlist is now open, with plans for Topstep Brokerage to go live later this year. Topstep Brokerage partnered with Plus500 to leverage their technology, risk management solutions, and FCM clearing to offer its clients.

Visit topstepbrokerage.com for more information about the waitlist and full offerings.

About Topstep

Topstep LLC (“Topstep”) is a Chicago-based, but global-reaching enterprise fintech pioneer, offering trader education and performance evaluation, retail trader-focused technology solutions, proprietary funding (collectively, “Prop”), and technology-driven brokerage innovation to traders, through its broader family of businesses, in more than 170 countries. Through its integrated ecosystem, Topstep empowers traders to learn, practice, and trade the futures markets responsibly.

Topstep’s broader enterprise includes its flagship namesake Topstep (Prop), operating a simulated evaluation and funding program for aspiring retail traders and retail-focused proprietary trading firm; TopstepX, a retail-focused trading platform designed to help individual traders develop disciplined and healthy trading and risk management habits; TopstepTV, a digital media network offering real-time trading insights, education, and entertainment for the global trading community; and its newest offering, Topstep Brokerage, an introducing broker registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and a member of the National Futures Association (NFA ID#0567079).

Founded in 2010, Topstep has been globally recognized for its Trading Combine®, a simulated evaluation program designed to help aspiring traders build discipline and consistency before trading live capital. With the addition of Topstep Brokerage, retail traders will now be empowered to open their own personal brokerage accounts and trade with confidence.

Topstep’s mission is simple yet transformative: to turn people who trade into better traders, with healthier habits, through learning by doing. Websites: topstep.com, topstepbrokerage.com, and topstep.tv.

Media Contact:

Pauli Cohen

press@topstep.com