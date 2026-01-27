Liquid Roofing Market Trends and Regional Growth Opportunities; 2026-2030 & 2035

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Roofing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Asia-Pacific spearheaded market activity as of 2025, reflecting significant sales volumes and market activity.





The global liquid roofing market is on a robust growth trajectory, projected to expand from $6.88 billion in 2025 to $7.32 billion in 2026, then reaching $9.25 billion by 2030. This growth, marked by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% and 6% in the respective periods, is driven by rising demands for waterproofing solutions, cost-effective repairs, and energy-efficient building materials.

A heightened focus on sustainable and reflective roof coatings is catalyzing market expansion. Industry strides in advanced polyurethane and silicone systems, coupled with increased refurbishment of aging structures, are further contributing to market dynamics. Innovations in hybrid and elastomeric membrane technologies are advancing, reflecting a broader regulatory push towards energy-efficient solutions.

The increasing preference for energy-efficient buildings-structures that significantly curtail energy requirements for temperature regulation-bolsters the liquid roofing market. Urbanization and rising global temperatures are key factors fueling demand. Liquid roofing offers significant advantages, enhancing waterproofing, sustainability, and energy savings, thereby aligning with global efforts to reduce energy use and environmental impact. This trend is underscored by the U.S. EPA's report, which saw commercial buildings awarded ENERGY STAR certification rise to over 8,800 in 2023.

Major companies in the sector, such as Bostik SA, are pioneering high-performance waterproofing solutions. Their SEAL and BLOCK product line exemplifies innovation in liquid-applied membranes, designed for durability and energy efficiency. These seamless solutions are applicable to various surfaces, providing resilient protection against environmental stressors.

Strategic industry moves, like Compagnie de Saint-Gobain's acquisition of Dubai-based FOSROC, further integrate advanced product offerings into global markets. This acquisition aims to enhance Saint-Gobain's presence and product portfolio across various regions, including India, the Middle East, and Asia.

Markets Covered:

Types: Polyurethane, Acrylic, and Bituminous Coatings, Silicone, Modified Silane Polymer, EPDM Rubbers, and more.

Applications: Diverse roofing applications like flat, pitched, and domed roofs.

End-Use Sectors: Residential, industrial facilities, commercial buildings, and public infrastructure.

Companies Featured: Tremco, Sika, Gaco Western, Henry Company, Kemper System, Versico, and others.

Geographies Covered: Includes countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, USA, UK, and more.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Liquid Roofing market report include:

Tremco

Sika

Gaco Western

Henry Company

Kemper System

Versico

Firestone Building Products

Carlisle Coatings & Waterproofing

BASF

Polyglass

Proguard

Sika Sarnafil

Alchimica

IKO

BituNil

Sopol

Vandex

Ceresit

AkzoNobel

Gripset

Mapei

Dow Chemical

Soprema

Everroof

Sealoflex

