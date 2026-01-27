Liquid Roofing Market Trends and Regional Growth Opportunities; 2026-2030 & 2035

The market offers significant opportunities, driven by increasing demand for seamless, energy-efficient, and sustainable roofing solutions. Key growth areas include advanced silicone, polyurethane, and hybrid systems for flat and aging roofs, as well as regulatory focus on energy-efficient buildings amid global urbanization and climate concerns.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Roofing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Asia-Pacific spearheaded market activity as of 2025, reflecting significant sales volumes and market activity.

The global liquid roofing market is on a robust growth trajectory, projected to expand from $6.88 billion in 2025 to $7.32 billion in 2026, then reaching $9.25 billion by 2030. This growth, marked by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% and 6% in the respective periods, is driven by rising demands for waterproofing solutions, cost-effective repairs, and energy-efficient building materials.

A heightened focus on sustainable and reflective roof coatings is catalyzing market expansion. Industry strides in advanced polyurethane and silicone systems, coupled with increased refurbishment of aging structures, are further contributing to market dynamics. Innovations in hybrid and elastomeric membrane technologies are advancing, reflecting a broader regulatory push towards energy-efficient solutions.

The increasing preference for energy-efficient buildings-structures that significantly curtail energy requirements for temperature regulation-bolsters the liquid roofing market. Urbanization and rising global temperatures are key factors fueling demand. Liquid roofing offers significant advantages, enhancing waterproofing, sustainability, and energy savings, thereby aligning with global efforts to reduce energy use and environmental impact. This trend is underscored by the U.S. EPA's report, which saw commercial buildings awarded ENERGY STAR certification rise to over 8,800 in 2023.

Major companies in the sector, such as Bostik SA, are pioneering high-performance waterproofing solutions. Their SEAL and BLOCK product line exemplifies innovation in liquid-applied membranes, designed for durability and energy efficiency. These seamless solutions are applicable to various surfaces, providing resilient protection against environmental stressors.

Strategic industry moves, like Compagnie de Saint-Gobain's acquisition of Dubai-based FOSROC, further integrate advanced product offerings into global markets. This acquisition aims to enhance Saint-Gobain's presence and product portfolio across various regions, including India, the Middle East, and Asia.

Markets Covered:

  • Types: Polyurethane, Acrylic, and Bituminous Coatings, Silicone, Modified Silane Polymer, EPDM Rubbers, and more.
  • Applications: Diverse roofing applications like flat, pitched, and domed roofs.
  • End-Use Sectors: Residential, industrial facilities, commercial buildings, and public infrastructure.

Companies Featured: Tremco, Sika, Gaco Western, Henry Company, Kemper System, Versico, and others.

Geographies Covered: Includes countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, USA, UK, and more.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$7.32 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$9.25 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6%
Regions CoveredGlobal

The companies featured in this Liquid Roofing market report include:

  • Tremco
  • Sika
  • Gaco Western
  • Henry Company
  • Kemper System
  • Versico
  • Firestone Building Products
  • Carlisle Coatings & Waterproofing
  • BASF
  • Polyglass
  • Proguard
  • Sika Sarnafil
  • Alchimica
  • IKO
  • BituNil
  • Sopol
  • Vandex
  • Ceresit
  • AkzoNobel
  • Gripset
  • Mapei
  • Dow Chemical
  • Soprema
  • Everroof
  • Sealoflex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17xjkd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Liquid Roofing Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Energy Efficiency
                            
                            
                                Energy Efficient Building
                            
                            
                                Flat Roof
                            
                            
                                Roofing
                            
                            
                                Roofing System
                            
                            
                                Waterproofing
                            
                            
                                Waterproofing Solutions
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading