Jersey Hired Surpasses 70,000 Live Job Listings, Now Hosting One-Third of All Available Roles in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jersey Hired, the Garden State’s leading hyper-local job board and talent platform, announced today that it has reached a major milestone, surpassing 70,000 live job listings. This achievement solidifies the platform's position as a dominant force in the local labor market, now accounting for one-third of all active job openings across the state of New Jersey.

This milestone comes amidst a period of explosive growth for the platform. Following a strategic expansion of its sourcing and recruitment solutions, Jersey Hired has seen unique site visits surge by 200% since November 2025. The influx of traffic underscores a shifting preference among New Jersey professionals and employers for specialized, local expertise over national, "one-size-fits-all" job boards.

Dominating the Local Labor Market

With New Jersey's total job openings currently estimated at approximately 190,000, Jersey Hired’s 70,000 listings represent a significant concentration of the state’s economic opportunity. By focusing exclusively on the New Jersey ecosystem, from healthcare in Newark to logistics in Edison, the platform provides a high-density marketplace that connects talent with employers faster than ever before.

Leadership Insight

"Reaching 70,000 live listings isn't just a number; it’s a reflection of the trust New Jersey’s business community has placed in us to solve their most pressing talent challenges," said Richard Eib, Group Managing Director of Local Talent Group, the parent company of Jersey Hired.

"The 200% growth in site visits we’ve seen since November 2025 proves that both job seekers and employers are actively seeking a more focused, local alternative. While national platforms often struggle with the nuances of our state's economy, we are doubling down on our commitment to provide a platform where every listing is relevant and every visit counts toward building a stronger New Jersey workforce."

Key Performance Highlights:

70,000+ Live Listings: Representing nearly 1 in 3 available jobs in NJ.

Representing nearly 1 in 3 available jobs in NJ. 200% Traffic Growth: Increase in unique site visits since November 2025.

Increase in unique site visits since November 2025. Hyper-Local Focus: Specialized recruitment pipelines for high-growth sectors including Healthcare, Specialized Professional Services, and Logistics.



As Jersey Hired continues to scale, it remains dedicated to its mission of providing high-velocity hiring solutions, such as its recently rebranded "Shortlist On-Demand" service, ensuring that New Jersey remains a competitive hub for talent and industry.

About Jersey Hired

Jersey Hired is a leading recruitment marketing and talent acquisition platform dedicated to the New Jersey business community. A subsidiary of Local Talent Group, Jersey Hired provides a suite of solutions, including premium job postings, contingent search, contract and temporary staffing and the newly launched Shortlist On-Demand service.



