Transform Your ASC 606 Strategy with the Revenue Recognition CPE Update: Evolving Issues 2026 Virtual Conference

Accounting and finance professionals face ongoing complexity in applying ASC 606 revenue recognition standards as real-world practice continues to evolve. The Revenue Recognition CPE Update: Evolving Issues 2026 online conference offers an unparalleled opportunity to stay ahead of emerging challenges, refine judgement, and strengthen organisational revenue reporting practices. This two-day virtual event, taking place March 18–19, 2026, is specifically designed for professionals already familiar with the five-step model who seek deeper, practical insights from industry experts.

The global business environment demands precision, foresight, and confidence in tackling the most nuanced aspects of revenue recognition. This online program delivers a practical, up-to-date exploration of the issues corporate finance and accounting teams grapple with today complete with real-world examples, interactive discussions, and benchmarking opportunities to compare your organisation’s approach with peers.

Learning Objectives:

Gain an understanding of recent updates, interpretations, and ongoing complexities under ASC 606.

Examine the interaction between revenue recognition and other significant accounting guidance.

Identify common pitfalls faced by organizations and analyze peer comparisons to enhance your approach.

With ASC 606 continuously influencing financial practices, it is crucial for accounting and finance teams to maintain their competitive edge. Our program not only brings theoretical expertise but also exemplifies practical application, allowing for a comprehensive appreciation of the guidelines in action. Participants will explore how recent amendments and clarifications shape current processes, equipping them to navigate and implement changes effectively.

Moreover, this session addresses the interplay of revenue recognition with other major accounting frameworks, highlighting areas that demand careful consideration and strategic alignment. By identifying prevalent challenges and benchmarking practices, attendees can refine their strategies to achieve compliance and optimize their financial reporting outcomes.

Recognizing that ASC 606 is a pivotal component in corporate finance and accounting, the program offers an essential platform for discussion and learning. Through collaborative explorations, participants can compare methodologies and learn from others' experiences, fortifying their understanding and application of revenue recognition standards.

Ultimately, this meticulously designed session facilitates an in-depth exploration of the current ASC 606 landscape, empowering professionals to lead their organizations with confidence and clarity. Stay informed and prepared to address the intricacies and continuous developments in revenue recognition standards, ensuring your strategies are both compliant and strategically sound.

Speakers





Abby Cohen, Deloitte, Senior Manager

Brian Aubuchon, Riveron, Partner

Laura Wong, Deloitte, Strategic Risk Management: IA - ERM - SOX

Aleks Zabreyko, Connor Group, Partner

McKenzie Rangel, Connor Group, Senior Manager

Jesse Fillerup, Connor Group, Partner - Technical Accounting

Barret Cook, PwC, Senior Manager

Angela Liu, Gaapsavvy, Founder

Jeff Griffiths, PwC, Managing Director

Dominic Mills, Grant Thornton, Partner - Technology Industry

Julie Dockins, Grant Thornton, Audit Manager

Kristen Ewing, Riveron, Senior Manager



