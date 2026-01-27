Global Siding Market Trends and Regional Growth Opportunities 2026-2030: Total Revenues Forecast to Reach $136 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Siding Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers critical insights, including market size, trends, competitor analysis, and growth opportunities. Notably, the Asia-Pacific region holds dominance and is expected to maintain rapid growth in the forecast period, reflecting the dynamic and globally relevant nature of the siding market.





The siding market has experienced robust growth in recent years, with the market size expected to surge from $106.29 billion in 2025 to $111.8 billion in 2026, reflecting a 5.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth is largely attributed to the rising demand for residential exterior renovations, the widespread adoption of vinyl siding, increased interest in aesthetic building facades, and an expansion of low-maintenance siding options, alongside continued reliance on traditional materials like wood and brick.

Looking forward, the market is projected to further expand, reaching $136.16 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5%. Key drivers of growth include a shift toward sustainable and composite siding materials, an uptick in new construction projects, increased use of fiber cement and engineered wood siding, alongside a rise in renovation-driven siding replacements. Notable trends forecasted include a heightened demand for durable and weather-resistant siding materials, growing favorability for design-oriented exterior cladding, and expanded siding applications in repair and maintenance activities.

This growth trajectory is underpinned by the accelerating pace of residential construction, propelled by urbanization which fuels demand for housing and improved infrastructure. Residential construction benefits from siding, which provides essential protective and aesthetic functions, safeguarding exteriors from environmental elements. For instance, May 2023 data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed significant increases in housing starts and completions, underscoring expansion in this sector that will likely energize siding market growth.

Innovative advancements by market leaders further contribute to this growth. Companies are developing composite cladding portfolios that enhance building durability, visual appeal, energy efficiency, and resilience to extreme weather. A notable development occurred when Alside introduced its ASCEND 12 Board & Batten product line, featuring advanced composite technology designed for easy installation and minimal maintenance, appealing to both modern and traditional homes.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. In July 2025, James Hardie Industries acquired The AZEK Company, aiming to broaden its product portfolio and reinforce its position in the premium exterior home and outdoor living sector.

The siding market includes key players such as Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Westlake Chemical Corporation, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, and James Hardie Industries PLC, among others. However, the market faces challenges amid fluctuating trade relations and globally imposed tariffs, which have strained production and import costs, particularly impacting metal, vinyl, and composite siding segments in areas like North America and Europe. Nonetheless, these challenges have fostered increased domestic manufacturing and innovation in sustainable materials.

Markets covered include materials like fiber cement, vinyl, metal, stucco, concrete and stone, brick, wood, and more. Applications span new construction and repair and maintenance, with end-user industries ranging from residential to healthcare, education, and retail.

The report features prominent companies such as Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., James Hardie Industries PLC, and others. Covered countries span North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and beyond, with an extended geographical focus on emerging markets in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Time series data includes five years of historical analysis and five-year forecasts, encompassing various economic and market-specific metrics. Data segmentation is detailed by country and region, with competitor market shares and comprehensive market analyses provided for each segment.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $111.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $136.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5% Regions Covered Global

