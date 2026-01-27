Stay Ahead of the Curve with Controller's Update: A Two-Day CPE Program

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Controller's Update 2026 (Mar 25th - Mar 26th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Controller's Update is an intensive two-day CPE event tailored for controllers, finance leaders, and corporate accountants committed to staying at the forefront of the evolving accounting and financial leadership landscape. The program dedicates half of its agenda to critical corporate accounting areas, including emerging standards, reporting advancements, and the shifting landscape of controllership responsibilities.
The remaining half of the framework delves into financial planning and analysis (FP&A), strategic finance, and operational excellence, exploring advanced forecasting, budgeting strategies, and the revolutionary impact of generative AI on finance workflows, analytical processes, and decision-making. Attendees will gain actionable insights, practical tools, and strategic perspectives aimed at enhancing both compliance and performance metrics within their respective organizations.
Learning Objectives:
- Gain a comprehensive understanding of the latest accounting changes in pivotal areas.
- Identify opportunities to leverage GenAI for streamlining workflows and enhancing analytical capabilities.
- Evaluate potential applications of tools, templates, and best practices to drive improvements within your organization.
As businesses navigate the complexities of modern financial environments, Controller's Update equips participants with the expertise and foresight necessary to tackle contemporary challenges head-on. By addressing both the technical and strategic sides of finance, this program ensures participants are well-prepared to lead with confidence in an ever-evolving industry. Engage with industry experts, participate in forward-thinking discussions, and discover innovative solutions to propel your organization forward.
Whether you are focused on staying abreast of accounting regulations, optimizing financial strategies, or integrating cutting-edge technologies like generative AI into your operations, Controller's Update provides a robust platform to expand your capabilities and enhance your professional impact. Don't miss this opportunity to position yourself at the forefront of financial innovation and leadership.
Join us for an enlightening two days where the future of finance leadership comes to life, and empower yourself with the knowledge and tools to drive success in your role and organization. Stay current, stay competitive, and stay informed with Controller's Update.
Agenda:
Agenda: DAY 1
8:45-10:05 Financial Accounting Update
- Recently Issued and newly proposed Accounting Standard Updates (ASU)
- Key elements of proposed ASUs and how they may impact your company
10:05-10:15 Break
10:15-11:40 GenAI Use Cases in Accounting & Finance
- Define key AI terms
- Demystifying the different forms of AI
- Practical use-cases today
- Exciting use-cases for tomorrow
- Strategies for approach AI adoption
11:40-12:25 Break
12:25-1:45 Financial Accounting Fraud Trends and Cases
- Key SEC Enforcements Trends and Cases
- How to manage or mitigate the risk of fraud
1:45-1:55 Lunch Break
1:55-3:10 Select ASUs: Deeper Dive
3:10-3:20 Break
3:20-4:40 SOX & Internal Controls Update
- Risk assessment refresh
- Significant transactions and events
- SOX modernization and optimization
- Information used in controls
- Deficiencies & severity assessment
Agenda: DAY 2
8:45-10:05 SEC Update
- SEC Rulemaking agenda
- Proposed rules
- Pay vs Performance
- Staff Guidance
- Comment Letter trends
- MD&A
- ESG
- Climate disclosures status
- XBRL Tagging Issues
10:05-10:20 Break
10:20-11:35 Budgeting & Forecasting Best Practices
- Proven methods to build more accurate and agile budgets and forecasts
- How leading companies are adapting their models in fast-changing environments
- Connecting budget to strategy
- How to avoid common pitfalls
- Metrics and KPIs
11:35-11:45 Break
11:45-12:35 CFO Survey Results
- Key global trends
- Revenue growth optimism
- Improved financial forecasting
- Digital finance transformation
- Regional insights
12:35-1:15 Break
1:15-2:10 Tax Update
- One Big Beautiful Bill Act
- Legislative News
2:10-2:20 Break
2:20-3:40 Revenue Recognition: Evolving Issues
- Contract modifications
- Identifying performance obligations
- Significant financing component
- Contingent revenue
- Performance obligations over time
- Costs to obtain a contract
3:40-3:50 Break
3:50-4:50 Cybersecurity Update
- New SEC Guidance on Information Security
- Cautionary tales - examination of recent cases
- What we are seeing: weak passwords, social media exposure, breach list exposure, linkedin scraping, lack of MFA, missing patches, insecure storage of credentials
- Social engineering attacks
- What you can do - active management
Speakers
Abby Cohen, Deloitte, Senior Manager
Glenn Snyder, Riveron, Senior Director - Interim Management, Head of FP&A
Dom Mills, Grant Thornton, Partner
Julie Dockins, Grant Thornton, Audit Senior Manager
Alex Brosseau, Deloitte, Senior Manager - Tax Policy
Amar Shah, Riveron, Managing Director
Nick Damianides, FTI Consulting, Director
Kevin Donofrio, KPMG, Director
Rich Daisley, RSM, Senior Manager, Accounting Standards Group
V.K. Varadha, Riveron, Director
Kizzy Guft, Protiviti, Managing Director
Shawn Seasongood, Protiviti, Managing Director
Devin Zeller, Protiviti, Director
Dan Hansen, Protiviti, Managing Director
Jon Medina, Protiviti, Managing Director
