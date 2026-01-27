Stay Ahead of the Curve with Controller's Update: A Two-Day CPE Program

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Controller's Update 2026 (Mar 25th - Mar 26th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Controller's Update is an intensive two-day CPE event tailored for controllers, finance leaders, and corporate accountants committed to staying at the forefront of the evolving accounting and financial leadership landscape. The program dedicates half of its agenda to critical corporate accounting areas, including emerging standards, reporting advancements, and the shifting landscape of controllership responsibilities.

The remaining half of the framework delves into financial planning and analysis (FP&A), strategic finance, and operational excellence, exploring advanced forecasting, budgeting strategies, and the revolutionary impact of generative AI on finance workflows, analytical processes, and decision-making. Attendees will gain actionable insights, practical tools, and strategic perspectives aimed at enhancing both compliance and performance metrics within their respective organizations.

Learning Objectives:

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the latest accounting changes in pivotal areas.

Identify opportunities to leverage GenAI for streamlining workflows and enhancing analytical capabilities.

Evaluate potential applications of tools, templates, and best practices to drive improvements within your organization.

As businesses navigate the complexities of modern financial environments, Controller's Update equips participants with the expertise and foresight necessary to tackle contemporary challenges head-on. By addressing both the technical and strategic sides of finance, this program ensures participants are well-prepared to lead with confidence in an ever-evolving industry. Engage with industry experts, participate in forward-thinking discussions, and discover innovative solutions to propel your organization forward.

Whether you are focused on staying abreast of accounting regulations, optimizing financial strategies, or integrating cutting-edge technologies like generative AI into your operations, Controller's Update provides a robust platform to expand your capabilities and enhance your professional impact. Don't miss this opportunity to position yourself at the forefront of financial innovation and leadership.

Join us for an enlightening two days where the future of finance leadership comes to life, and empower yourself with the knowledge and tools to drive success in your role and organization. Stay current, stay competitive, and stay informed with Controller's Update.

Agenda:





Agenda: DAY 1

8:45-10:05 Financial Accounting Update

Recently Issued and newly proposed Accounting Standard Updates (ASU)

Key elements of proposed ASUs and how they may impact your company

10:05-10:15 Break

10:15-11:40 GenAI Use Cases in Accounting & Finance

Define key AI terms

Demystifying the different forms of AI

Practical use-cases today

Exciting use-cases for tomorrow

Strategies for approach AI adoption

11:40-12:25 Break

12:25-1:45 Financial Accounting Fraud Trends and Cases

Key SEC Enforcements Trends and Cases

How to manage or mitigate the risk of fraud

1:45-1:55 Lunch Break

1:55-3:10 Select ASUs: Deeper Dive

3:10-3:20 Break

3:20-4:40 SOX & Internal Controls Update

Risk assessment refresh

Significant transactions and events

SOX modernization and optimization

Information used in controls

Deficiencies & severity assessment

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45-10:05 SEC Update

SEC Rulemaking agenda

Proposed rules

Pay vs Performance

Staff Guidance

Comment Letter trends

MD&A

ESG

Climate disclosures status

XBRL Tagging Issues

10:05-10:20 Break

10:20-11:35 Budgeting & Forecasting Best Practices

Proven methods to build more accurate and agile budgets and forecasts

How leading companies are adapting their models in fast-changing environments

Connecting budget to strategy

How to avoid common pitfalls

Metrics and KPIs

11:35-11:45 Break

11:45-12:35 CFO Survey Results

Key global trends

Revenue growth optimism

Improved financial forecasting

Digital finance transformation

Regional insights

12:35-1:15 Break

1:15-2:10 Tax Update

One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Legislative News

2:10-2:20 Break

2:20-3:40 Revenue Recognition: Evolving Issues

Contract modifications

Identifying performance obligations

Significant financing component

Contingent revenue

Performance obligations over time

Costs to obtain a contract

3:40-3:50 Break

3:50-4:50 Cybersecurity Update

New SEC Guidance on Information Security

Cautionary tales - examination of recent cases

What we are seeing: weak passwords, social media exposure, breach list exposure, linkedin scraping, lack of MFA, missing patches, insecure storage of credentials

Social engineering attacks

What you can do - active management

Speakers

Abby Cohen, Deloitte, Senior Manager

Glenn Snyder, Riveron, Senior Director - Interim Management, Head of FP&A

Dom Mills, Grant Thornton, Partner

Julie Dockins, Grant Thornton, Audit Senior Manager

Alex Brosseau, Deloitte, Senior Manager - Tax Policy

Amar Shah, Riveron, Managing Director

Nick Damianides, FTI Consulting, Director

Kevin Donofrio, KPMG, Director

Rich Daisley, RSM, Senior Manager, Accounting Standards Group

V.K. Varadha, Riveron, Director

Kizzy Guft, Protiviti, Managing Director

Shawn Seasongood, Protiviti, Managing Director

Devin Zeller, Protiviti, Director

Dan Hansen, Protiviti, Managing Director

Jon Medina, Protiviti, Managing Director



