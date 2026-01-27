Bathtub Market Trends and Developments Worldwide, 2026-2030 & 2035, Featuring Kohler Co., Jacuzzi Brands, American Standard Brands, Toto, Roca Sanitario and Other Key Players

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bathtub Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report delivers essential statistics and insights on global market size, regional shares, and detailed segments. It provides an in-depth analysis of current trends, opportunities, and future projections, aiding stakeholders in strategically navigating the bathtub industry landscape.

The bathtub market is experiencing steady growth, expected to expand from $8.66 billion in 2025 to $8.96 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4%. This growth is driven by increased home renovation activities, adoption of lightweight materials, and the expansion of commercial bathroom installations. The market is projected to reach $10.16 billion by 2030, marked by a CAGR of 3.2%, fueled by luxury remodeling, demand for accessibility-friendly designs, and sustainable material usage.

Key trends include rising popularity of acrylic thermoformed bathtubs and walk-in designs, a focus on modern shapes and customizable aesthetics, and a shift toward lightweight fiberglass solutions. The hospitality industry, a significant sector for bathtub usage, contributes notably to this growth due to the emphasis on guest experience enhancement. In 2023, hotel revenues in the US rose from $189.07 billion in 2022 to $197.48 billion, underscoring this trend.

Leading companies are innovating with products like the ergonomic freestanding bathtubs with integrated standing fillers, enhancing both comfort and luxury. Queo by Hindware launched the Radiant Aqua Bathtub in November 2024, offering a contemporary design with spatial dimensions for a relaxing experience, available in Purple, Grey, and White finishes, paired with a Matte Black bathtub filler.

Significant mergers and acquisitions have been observed, such as Brand K Group's acquisition of Carron Bathrooms Ltd. in April 2025, aiming to expand its UK market presence and strengthen its product offerings. This enhances their supply to merchants and showrooms, leveraging Carron's established brand reputation.

Companies like Kohler Co., Jacuzzi Brands LLC, American Standard Brands, Toto Ltd., and Roca Sanitario S.A., dominate the market, amongst others. Regions such as North America lead the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing region. The report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and more.

Markets Covered: Types include Acrylic, Cast Iron, and Fiberglass; Shapes include Rectangular, Square, and Oval; Installation types include Free Standing, Alcove, and Drop In; Applications include Residential and Commercial.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global

