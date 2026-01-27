Bathtub Market Trends and Developments Worldwide, 2026-2030 & 2035, Featuring Kohler Co., Jacuzzi Brands, American Standard Brands, Toto, Roca Sanitario and Other Key Players

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bathtub Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report delivers essential statistics and insights on global market size, regional shares, and detailed segments. It provides an in-depth analysis of current trends, opportunities, and future projections, aiding stakeholders in strategically navigating the bathtub industry landscape.

The bathtub market is experiencing steady growth, expected to expand from $8.66 billion in 2025 to $8.96 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4%. This growth is driven by increased home renovation activities, adoption of lightweight materials, and the expansion of commercial bathroom installations. The market is projected to reach $10.16 billion by 2030, marked by a CAGR of 3.2%, fueled by luxury remodeling, demand for accessibility-friendly designs, and sustainable material usage.

Key trends include rising popularity of acrylic thermoformed bathtubs and walk-in designs, a focus on modern shapes and customizable aesthetics, and a shift toward lightweight fiberglass solutions. The hospitality industry, a significant sector for bathtub usage, contributes notably to this growth due to the emphasis on guest experience enhancement. In 2023, hotel revenues in the US rose from $189.07 billion in 2022 to $197.48 billion, underscoring this trend.

Leading companies are innovating with products like the ergonomic freestanding bathtubs with integrated standing fillers, enhancing both comfort and luxury. Queo by Hindware launched the Radiant Aqua Bathtub in November 2024, offering a contemporary design with spatial dimensions for a relaxing experience, available in Purple, Grey, and White finishes, paired with a Matte Black bathtub filler.

Significant mergers and acquisitions have been observed, such as Brand K Group's acquisition of Carron Bathrooms Ltd. in April 2025, aiming to expand its UK market presence and strengthen its product offerings. This enhances their supply to merchants and showrooms, leveraging Carron's established brand reputation.

Companies like Kohler Co., Jacuzzi Brands LLC, American Standard Brands, Toto Ltd., and Roca Sanitario S.A., dominate the market, amongst others. Regions such as North America lead the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing region. The report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and more.

Report Scope:

  • Markets Covered: Types include Acrylic, Cast Iron, and Fiberglass; Shapes include Rectangular, Square, and Oval; Installation types include Free Standing, Alcove, and Drop In; Applications include Residential and Commercial.
  • Companies Mentioned: Kohler Co., Jacuzzi Brands LLC, American Standard Brands, among others.
  • Geographies: Covers countries like USA, Canada, China, Germany, among others across regions like Asia-Pacific and North America.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$8.96 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$10.16 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate3.2%
Regions CoveredGlobal

The companies featured in this Bathtub market report include:

  • Kohler Co.
  • Jacuzzi Brands LLC
  • American Standard Brands
  • Toto Ltd.
  • Roca Sanitario SA
  • LIXIL Corporation
  • Duravit AG
  • Villeroy & Boch AG
  • MAAX Bath Inc.
  • Kaldewei GmbH & Co. KG
  • Briggs Plumbing Products Inc.
  • Americh Corp.
  • Hydro Systems Inc.
  • Laurel Mountain Whirlpools
  • Carver Tubs
  • Victoria + Albert Baths
  • Aquatica Plumbing Group
  • MTI Baths Inc.
  • OVE Decors
  • Signature Hardware
  • Mansfield Plumbing Products
  • Badeloft USA LLC
  • Clarke Products Inc.
  • Streamline Bath
  • Aqualux Products Ltd.
  • Neptune Bathing Systems Inc.
  • Bella Stone Ltd.
  • Sanitec Corp.

