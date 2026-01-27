Industrial Radiography Industry Research Report 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Radiography Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Industrial Radiography Market is projected to expand significantly, growing from USD 149.17 Billion in 2025 to USD 227.02 Billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 7.25%.

Defined as a nondestructive testing technique that utilizes ionizing radiation to identify internal material defects without causing damage, this market is propelled by strict safety regulations in critical sectors like aerospace and energy, where ensuring component integrity is essential to avoid catastrophic failures. Furthermore, the increasing necessity to inspect and maintain aging global infrastructure drives the demand for precise radiographic services and equipment capable of detecting flaws within complex industrial assets.

However, the industry encounters substantial obstacles related to radiation safety hazards and the high costs associated with regulatory compliance, which can limit widespread adoption. The dangerous nature of the technology mandates expensive protective measures and highly skilled personnel, creating significant entry barriers for smaller service providers. As noted by the American Society for Nondestructive Testing, the organization supported over 22,000 members and certificate holders globally in 2024, emphasizing the sector's critical reliance on a specialized workforce to navigate these safety-intensive operations and uphold industry standards.

The rapid transition toward Digital Radiography and Computed Tomography is fundamentally revolutionizing the Global Industrial Radiography Market, especially within advanced manufacturing sectors. As industries move away from analog film, there is an increasing reliance on Computed Tomography (CT) for detailed, three-dimensional analysis of complex parts such as electric vehicle batteries and electronic assemblies. This technological shift is highlighted by Viscom AG's 'Annual Report 2023' from March 2024, which noted a year-over-year revenue increase of approximately 68% to €19.1 million in its 'Special optical and X-ray inspection systems' product group, demonstrating the strong market penetration of these sophisticated digital solutions.

Simultaneously, the expansion of global oil and gas pipeline infrastructure serves as a major catalyst for growth, necessitating robust nondestructive testing to ensure asset integrity and compliance with safety standards. The continuous focus on maintaining aging energy networks and constructing new facilities fuels the procurement of industrial technology and inspection services. This trend is evident in Baker Hughes' 'Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results' from January 2024, where orders for the Industrial & Energy Technology segment reached a record $14.18 billion, a 12% increase from the previous year. Additionally, Comet Group reported that its X-Ray Systems division achieved net sales of CHF 55.2 million in the first half of 2024, further indicating sustained activity in the radiographic equipment sector.

The Global Industrial Radiography Market faces a significant hurdle due to inherent radiation safety risks and the resulting high costs of regulatory compliance. The use of ionizing radiation requires the implementation of rigorous protective measures, such as advanced shielding infrastructure and continuous personnel monitoring, which imposes a heavy financial burden on service providers. These strict safety requirements create a substantial barrier to entry for smaller enterprises that often lack the capital to maintain such expensive operational standards, leading to market consolidation and limiting overall service availability.

This challenge is compounded by a critical shortage of the highly skilled workforce needed to manage these safety-sensitive operations. The industry is currently experiencing a severe loss of technical expertise, which drives up labor costs and complicates adherence to safety mandates. According to the British Institute of Non-Destructive Testing, the sector faced a retention crisis in 2024, with some major aerospace organizations losing 50% of their knowledgeable NDT upper management. This sharp decline in experienced leadership and technical oversight directly hinders the market's ability to scale, as companies struggle to recruit and train qualified personnel fast enough to meet the growing inspection demands of aging infrastructure.

The deployment of robotics and drones for remote inspections is continuously reshaping the market by facilitating the safe assessment of hazardous or inaccessible infrastructure. Sectors such as petrochemicals and offshore energy are increasingly utilizing Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous crawlers equipped with radiographic payloads to conduct structural checks without exposing personnel to dangerous environments. This operational shift significantly minimizes downtime and safety risks associated with manual entry into confined spaces while boosting profitability for service providers; for instance, Oceaneering International's 'Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results' in February 2025 reported an operating income of $63.5 million for its Subsea Robotics segment, highlighting the growing reliance on automated maintenance solutions.

Concurrently, the move toward cloud-based data management and remote diagnostics is fundamentally altering how radiographic data is processed and used for asset integrity. Companies are rapidly shifting from isolated, on-premise storage to centralized digital ecosystems that aggregate inspection results, enabling real-time analysis and predictive maintenance decision-making. This digital transformation allows for the seamless integration of inspection data across global facilities, improving operational efficiency and the speed of structural health assessments. The financial impact of this strategy is evident in Mistras Group's 'Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results' from March 2025, which reported a 208.6% increase in net income to $19.0 million, attributed to the execution of data-driven commercial strategies and improved operating leverage.

