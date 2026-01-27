European Timber Manufacturer Launches Private-Label Program for North American Garden Building Dealers

KAUNAS, Lithuania, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eurodita, a Lithuanian timber structure manufacturer processing 150,000 square metres of Scandinavian spruce annually, has opened its private-label partnership program to dealers across the United States and Canada.

The program addresses a gap in the North American market: access to European-grade glulam construction without the complexity of direct importing or minimum order requirements.

"North American dealers tell us they want European timber quality but can't justify container-minimum commitments," said Rolanas Kutra, CEO of Eurodita. "We've built our model around flexibility – no minimum order quantities, full white-label documentation, and structures shipped under our partner's brand, not ours."

Manufacturing at Scale

Eurodita operates from a 5,000 square metre facility equipped with Hundegger CNC systems from Germany for glulam production and Auer CNC from Austria for standard cabins. The company produces approximately 12,000 private-label cabins and 1,800 to 2,000 bespoke glulam homes annually for 98 dealer partners across Europe, the UK, and Australia.

All timber is FSC-certified Scandinavian spruce, kiln-dried using Italian Nardi systems to ensure dimensional stability in varying climates.

Bespoke Capability

Beyond standard garden buildings, Eurodita manufactures custom glulam homes from architectural drawings. The company provides 3D visualisations within 24 hours and delivers bespoke structures in four to eight weeks.

"The accessory dwelling unit and garden office markets in North America are growing rapidly," added Kutra. "Dealers need a manufacturing partner who can deliver both volume and customisation. That's precisely what we've done in Europe for thirty years."

Partnership Terms

North American dealers can access Eurodita's full catalogue under white-label terms with 50/50 payment structure. Standard product lead times run two to four weeks from order confirmation.

Interested dealers can request partnership information at www.eurodita.com/contact-eurodita/

About Eurodita

Founded in 1994, Eurodita is a B2B timber structure manufacturer specialising in private-label log cabins, glulam homes, and bespoke timber buildings. The company maintains a 98% on-time delivery rate across its global dealer network.

Media Contact:

Rolanas Kutra, CEO rolanas@eurodita.com

www.eurodita.com