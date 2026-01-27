Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soap Dispenser Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Soap Dispenser Market is projected to expand from USD 3.68 Billion in 2025 to USD 5.66 Billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 7.44%

Defined as devices capable of releasing a specific amount of liquid or foam cleanser via manual or sensor-based methods, these units are driven by strict hygiene protocols in healthcare and commercial environments, alongside rising urbanization that necessitates effective public sanitation. This market stability is reflected in the optimism of industry service providers; for instance, the Building Service Contractors Association International reported in 2025 that 83% of building service contractors expected improved growth, indicating a robust commercial demand environment that supports dispensing equipment manufacturers.

However, a notable barrier to market expansion is the high operational cost linked to automatic dispensers. Although these units offer superior hygiene, they require larger initial investments and incur recurring maintenance expenses for battery replacement and sensor calibration. These financial factors can restrict the adoption of advanced units in cost-sensitive developing markets and smaller enterprises, where budgets may not accommodate the additional expense compared to manual alternatives.

Market Drivers

Rising global awareness regarding hand hygiene and sanitation standards serves as a primary market driver, significantly influencing consumer habits and institutional guidelines. As individuals maintain a steadfast commitment to personal cleanliness, facility managers are compelled to ensure soap dispensers are always functional and available.

This behavioral shift is measurable; the Bradley Corporation's "Healthy Handwashing Survey" from February 2025 noted that 79 percent of Americans are washing their hands more frequently or thoroughly to prevent seasonal viruses, highlighting the need for dependable dispensing systems to satisfy health-conscious users.

Concurrently, the growth of the hospitality and commercial infrastructure sectors demands robust sanitation solutions to handle increased foot traffic and meet regulatory compliance. As businesses invest in facility upgrades, there is a parallel surge in the procurement of professional hygiene services and equipment to maintain operational standards.

This commercial demand is evident in financial performance; Rentokil Initial's "2024 Preliminary Results" from March 2025 reported revenue of £931 million in the Hygiene & Wellbeing category, reflecting significant investment in this sector. Furthermore, market resilience is bolstered by universal sentiment regarding health, as the Bradley Corporation reported that 93 percent of adults view handwashing as essential, ensuring continued prioritization of dispensing technology.

Market Challenges

The high operational costs associated with automatic soap dispensers present a substantial hurdle to widespread market adoption. These units require a significantly larger capital outlay than manual options and necessitate ongoing expenditures for batteries, sensor calibration, and specialized maintenance. For facility managers operating under strict fiscal constraints, these compounding costs often outweigh the hygienic benefits, resulting in a preference for traditional, lower-cost dispensing solutions. This price sensitivity is particularly acute in developing regions and small-to-medium enterprises where budget allocation for restroom amenities is strictly limited.

This financial pressure directly hampers market growth by reducing the procurement volume of advanced dispensing systems. Evidence of this budgetary strain is observable in recent industry performance data; according to the ISSA, in 2025, total portfolio sales in the cleaning and hygiene sector declined by 7% year-over-year, a contraction driven largely by reduced purchasing volumes as facilities managed tighter budgets. Consequently, manufacturers face difficulty expanding their footprint in cost-conscious sectors, as buyers prioritize essential operational expenses over upgrading to premium, automated technologies.

Market Trends

The integration of IoT-enabled smart monitoring and refill management systems is revolutionizing facility management efficiency by shifting from reactive to data-driven maintenance. Advanced systems utilize wireless sensors embedded in soap dispensers to track usage levels in real-time, transmitting actionable data to custodial staff via mobile applications to prevent outages before they occur.

This connectivity drastically reduces labor waste associated with manual rounds, allowing personnel to focus on higher-value sanitation tasks while ensuring consistent product availability. The operational impact is substantial; according to the GP PRO's November 2025 press release regarding the "KOLO Smart Monitoring System 2.0", the platform ensures that 99.5% of connected dispensers remain fully stocked, effectively slashing unnecessary dispenser checks by 95%.

The transition to biodegradable and post-consumer recycled manufacturing materials is reshaping production standards as manufacturers respond to intensifying regulatory pressure and corporate sustainability mandates. Industry leaders are increasingly substituting virgin petroleum-based plastics with post-consumer recycled (PCR) resins and bio-based polymers to minimize environmental footprints and close the loop on product lifecycles.

This material shift extends beyond the dispenser housing to include collapsible refill cartridges and plastic-free packaging, fundamentally reducing the aggregate waste generated by high-traffic commercial restrooms. This commitment to circularity is quantifiable; according to Ecolab's "2024 Growth & Impact Report" from May 2025, the company avoided 15.9 million pounds of virgin plastic resin across its portfolio in 2024 by aligning with circular economy principles.

Key Players Profiled in the Soap Dispenser Market:

Georgia-Pacific LLC

American Specialties, Inc.

Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc.

Shenzhen SVAVO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Orchids International

Kutol Products Company

Bradley Corporation

Simplehuman, LLC

Kohler Co.

Umbra LLC

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Soap Dispenser Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Soap Dispenser Market, by Type:

Wall-Mounted

Counter-Mounted

Soap Dispenser Market, by Product Type:

Manual

Automatic

Soap Dispenser Market, by Capacity:

Below 250 ml

250 ml to 500 ml

Above 500 ml

Soap Dispenser Market, by Soap Type:

Foam Soap

Liquid Soap

Soap Dispenser Market, by End User:

Commercial

Residential

Others

Soap Dispenser Market, by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Soap Dispenser Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/96nh1c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment