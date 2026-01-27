Vystar to Acquire Stake in GoPaid and Partner with Capital R3alm to Launch R3alm Oracle and Collectibles Platform

Worcester, Massachusetts, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST), a diversified innovation company with operations spanning eco-friendly products and collectibles monetization, today announced that it has completed its review of a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire an equity stake in GoPaid.com LLC, a company specializing in the sourcing, archiving, and monetization of high-value memorabilia. A few minor revisions are being made but the Company is on track to close by February 4th.

Under the terms of the LOI, the acquisition will also includes a percentage of GoPaid’s proprietary cryptocurrency, or the lesser of a $10 million valuation. In addition, the LOI grants Vystar the option to acquire up to an additional 10% equity stake and 3% of the cryptocurrency over a two-year period, exercisable on a semi-annual basis.

The purchase price for the initial stake consists of 1,000 shares of Vystar’s Series C preferred common stock. The transaction will be valued by Vystar, based on the purchase price. Vystar will provide strategic support for GoPaid. Upon closing, Vystar will hold a minority, non-controlling interest, focused on strategic planning, technology integration, and collaboration.

Strategic Purpose of the Transaction

The proposed acquisition and partnership serve a dual strategic objective:

Investment in GoPaid’s memorabilia tokenization initiatives, leveraging its established physical asset sourcing and archiving capabilities; and The launch and underwriting of R3alm Oracle, a sector-specific decentralized oracle network dedicated to collectibles and memorabilia markets.

In parallel, Vystar has committed to assisting in raising $250,000, to support the convergence of private-market collectibles with Web3 technologies as part of a broader joint venture with Capital R3alm to develop R3alm Collectables, a tokenized collectibles and NFT marketplace.

Transaction Timeline and Key Terms

LOI Date: December 4, 2025

December 4, 2025 Signatories: Gregory Rotman, President & CEO, GoPaid.com LLC Jamie Rotman, President & CEO, Vystar Corporation

Target Closing: On or before January 30, 2026

On or before Binding Provisions: Access to information, expense allocation, exclusivity, and mutual cooperation

Access to information, expense allocation, exclusivity, and mutual cooperation Next Steps: Completion of due diligence and execution of definitive agreements



Partnership Vision and Platform Development

Through the collaboration between Vystar, GoPaid, and Capital R3alm, the parties aim to redefine community finance by merging institutional-grade physical memorabilia with advanced Web3 infrastructure.

GoPaid , led by the Rotman family, contributes more than a decade of experience in merchandise creation, VIP ticketing, and curated fan experiences for over 100 global music acts, supplying premium collectibles across music, sports, and non-sports categories.

, led by the Rotman family, contributes more than a decade of experience in merchandise creation, VIP ticketing, and curated fan experiences for over 100 global music acts, supplying premium collectibles across music, sports, and non-sports categories. Vystar Corp. brings its diversified operating portfolio, including RxAir ™ air purification systems and Vytex ® natural rubber latex , along with public-company governance and capital markets experience.

brings its diversified operating portfolio, including and , along with public-company governance and capital markets experience. Capital R3alm, an Ohio-based C-Corporation operating as a regulated private investment company, provides a unified Web3 ecosystem for tokenization, trading, governance, analytics, and alerts.



Capital R3alm operates as a decentralized “digital kingdom,” integrating multiple subsidiaries and platforms to empower investors with ownership over their data, assets, and wealth in the Web3 era.

Platform Initiatives

The partnership will focus on three core initiatives:

Tokenization of Memorabilia

Iconic collectibles—such as Sports and Non-Sport Collectables, Music Memorabilia, Movie Posters and other collectables—are expected to be converted into fractional digital tokens, expanding global access and liquidity. Tokenization has the potential to unlock trillions in previously illiquid assets by transforming ownership and market access.

R3alm Collectibles Marketplace

A white-label marketplace targeted for launch in Q2 2026, integrating secure storage, asset protection, yield-bearing token structures, metaverse galleries, and DAO-based governance.

R3alm Oracle Network

A decentralized oracle network delivering real-time valuations, provenance verification, and market analytics for collectibles. The platform combines AI-driven analytics, zero-knowledge privacy frameworks, and cross-chain architecture, with governance supported by a dedicated utility token.

The initiative also extends to R3alm Music History Holdings (RMH), a vehicle designed to tokenize artist assets and integrate fan loyalty programs.

Market Opportunity and Financial Outlook

The global collectibles market—including fine art, sports memorabilia, NFTs, luxury items, and music merchandise—is projected to grow from approximately $464 billion in 2025 to over $900 billion by 2035. Management believes tokenization and blockchain verification will play an increasingly central role in liquidity, transparency, and global participation.

Internal projections for the combined initiatives indicate scalable revenue opportunities, expanding assets under management, and long-term valuation potential across collectibles, oracle services, and music-focused holdings.

Strategic Benefits for Vystar Shareholders

Vystar believes this transaction:

Diversifies its portfolio into high-growth Web3 and real-world asset markets

Creates multiple revenue participation paths through equity, token economics, and platform fees

Enhances long-term shareholder value through early participation in tokenized collectibles infrastructure



The Company intends to provide ongoing updates as definitive agreements are finalized and milestones are achieved.

About Vystar Corporation

Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) has four main areas of focus; Vytex, RXAIR, Fluid Energy Conversion (FEC), GOPAID.com. Vystar is confident it can succeed in spaces where it can make outstanding products that are protected by patents and copyrights. This precludes potential competitors from seeking to duplicate Vystar’s products.

GOPAID.com - products and strategic ventures in tokenization of collectibles and digital assets.

Vytex Allergy Free Natural Rubber Latex – The Company owns the formulations and intellectual property that creates what Vystar believes to be the highest quality products as against any competitor’s products. By way of example, Vystar can manufacture allergy and ammonia free natural latex products ranging from: (i) foam utilized in pillows, mattresses and toppers; (ii) gloves; (iii) condoms; and (iv) and other latex products. The Company believes its FDA approved products are unrivaled in the industry and maintains a substantial inventory warehoused in the United States. To view our products go to www.vytex.com .

RXAIR Residential and Medical Air Purification – Vystar has built a line of products for the home and medical facilities. The product lines range from a personal $500 unit to an industrial $6,000 unit for hospitals or similarly situated medical services. Vystar owns the patents and has achieved FDA approval, as well as EPA, CARB and other air purification certifications. Vystar has sold more than 20,000 residential and 400 hospital units RXAIR Video's . In addition, Vystar has invested in manufacturing and high-speed tooling for the units. These units are built to eliminate germs, viruses and bacteria. Vystar maintains a stockpile of more than a thousand units and replacement cartridges. Also important, Vystar is under a medical device exemption from the recent tariffs. RXAIR AIR PURIFIER ONLINE STORE .

FEC - The Hughes Reactor changes flow of liquid or gas into sound waves. The sound can be brought to powerful levels using a mechanism that has no moving parts. This allows the reactor the ability to harness the energy into various uses. The uses for this patented technology include: Flow Meter, hard water abatement, air purification, multiple dialysis applications and combustion enhancements for natural gas, biofuels, gasoline. This energy is powerful, clean, and controllable. It can be used to measure flow, to push forward chemical reactions such as combustion, or to mix chemicals together thoroughly and instantly. All of this technology is protected by Vystar’s intellectual property.

Follow us on social media:

